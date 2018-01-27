NCAA men: Hawai’i beats UCLA, Long Beach remains unbeaten

Just top-ranked Long Beach State and No. 3 Hawai’i, both Big West teams, remain unbeaten in NCAA men’s volleyball.

That’s because Long Beach swept Stanford, while the Hawai’i beat visiting UCLA in four to give the Bruins their first loss.

Also Friday, No. 6 UC Irvine — behind an incredible match from Karl Apfelbach — beat visiting No. 5 BYU in four, No. 12 Pepperdine went to George Mason and swept the Patriots for its first win of the season, while No. 11 Grand Canyon served further notice to not sleep on the Lopes as they beat UC San Diego in four.

There are eight matches on tap for Saturday, including rematches for UCLA-Hawai’i and BYU-UCI. Click here for the NCAA.com schedule.

Hawai’i knocks off UCLA: A crowd of 4,748 enjoyed seeing the Rainbow Warriors win 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19. Hawai’i, which improved to 7-0 while dropping UCLA to 7-1, got 15 kills from Rado Parapunov. He had three of Hawai’i’s seven aces and seven digs. Stijn van Tilburg had 13 kills and Brett Rosenmeier had 10 to go with two aces and two blocks, one solo.

UCLA had a balanced attack, with Daenan Gyimah leading with nine kills and hitting .438. Micah Ma’a had three kills, four aces and three blocks.

The same teams play again at 5 p.m. local time Saturday.

Beach cruises past Stanford: While Long Beach was improving to 8-0, Stanford was dropping to 1-7 after the 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 blasting.

Long Beach hit .500. Kyle Ensing led with nine kills and five blocks. TJ DeFalco had eight kills in nine swings with to hit .889. Nick Amada had seven kills and hit .750.

Jaylen Jasper led Stanford with 12 kills.

UCI tops BYU: The Anteaters (8-1) won their eighth in a row as Apfelbach went off with 25 kills. He had just six errors in 46 swings and hit .413. He also had all six of UCI’s aces, four digs and three blocks. Joel Schneidemiller had 15 kills and hit .565 to go with seven blocks.

BYU (5-2) had a balanced attack led by Gabi Garcia Fernandez, who had 17 kills. Brenden Sander had 10 kills and Price Jarman and Storm Fa’gata-Tufuga had 10 each.

Both teams hit .356. They play again at 7 p.m. Pacific.

Also: Pepperdine is 1-2 after beating Mason 25-21, 26-24, 25-14 as David Wieczorek had 14 kills and hit .444. Mason (2-4) got 12 kills from Christian Malias …

Grand Canyon is 7-2 after beating UC San Diego 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22. Will Schwab had 13 kills and 12 digs while hitting .417. Cullen Mosher had 12 kills and hit .667. UCSD (5-2) got a big match from Tanner Syftestad, who had 21 kills and hit .415 …

Saint Francis of the EIVA swept Queens and North Greenville of Conference Carolinas beat Alderson-Broaddus in five.