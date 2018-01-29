NCAA men: UCLA tops Hawai’i, Ohio State beats Penn St., Mason wins

There were three matches Sunday in NCAA men’s volleyball as No. 2 UCLA won at previously unbeaten No. 3 Hawai’i, Ohio State — tied with Hawai’i at No. 3 in last week’s rankings — beat visiting No. 8 Penn State, and George Mason knocked off No. 14 Ball State.

There are no matches on Monday’s schedule.

UCLA of the MPSF lost in four to Hawai’i of the Big West on Friday, but bounced back with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 32-30 victory. UCLA is 8-1, while the Rainbow Warriors are 7-1. What’s more, Hawai’i saw its 26-match home winning streak broken.

Christian Hessenauer led the Bruins with 20 kills, he hit .475, and added seven digs, four blocks and an ace. Dylan Missry had 12 kills and hit .321 and JT Hatch had 11 kills while hitting .500.

Hawai’i’s Rado Parapunov had 18 kills and hit .419. Stijn van Tilburg had 13 kills.

Ohio State (5-2) of the MIVA beat Penn State (3-2) of the EIVA 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 as the Buckeyes hit .480. Jake Hanes led with 16 kills as he hit .429. Maxime Hervoir added 10 kills and hit .471.

Penn State’s Matthew McLaren had seven kills.

George Mason (3-5) of the EIVA beat visiting Ball State (4-4) of the MIVA 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 as Christian Malias had 18 kills and hit .556 to go with seven blocks, two solo, and 10 digs. Sam Greenslade had 12 kills and Jack Reese had five kills and seven blocks.

Ball State’s Matt Szews had 13 kills and Blake Reardon and Mitch Weiler had 12 each.