Long Beach State, one of two unbeatens left in NCAA men’s volleyball, got all 25 first-place votes in this week’s AVCA Division I-II poll.

Long Beach of the Big West is 9-0 after sweeping the MPSF’s Stanford and USC last week.

The MPSF’s UCLA (8-1) stayed No. 2 after splitting at Hawai’i. Hawai’i (7-1) of the Big West was tied with UCLA for third last week, but is alone at No. 3 this week.

UC Irvine (10-1) of the Big West and Ohio State of the MIVA (5-2) round out the top five. New to the poll this week is 7-0 Fort Wayne of the MIVA, in at No. 15.

Springfield beats Harvard: There was one match Monday as Division III powerhouse Springfield won at Harvard of the EIVA 17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11. Springfield, No. 1 in the DIII poll, got 15 kills from Kenny Lawrence.

UCLA’s Ma’a, Gyimah MPSF POWs: Micah Ma’a, a junior setter, had 83 assists and six aces in two matches at Hawai’i as the Bruins hit .303 and is the league’s offensive player of the week.

Daenan Gyimah, a sophomore middie, is the MPSF defensive POW for the second straight week. At Hawai’i, he had nine blocks in the first match to go with nine kills as he hit .438 and then in the second had four blocks — one solo — and three more kills.

EIVA honors Heavey, Reese: Jack Heavey, a senior outside at Harvard, was the offensive player of the week after getting 10 kills and hitting .471 in a sweep of Saint Francis.

Jack Reese, a freshman middle for George Mason, had nine blocks in his team’s two matches. He leads the EIVA in total blocks (36) and assists (34).

Big West tags three: The offensive and freshman honors went to UC Irvine outside Joel Shneidmiller. In a 3-0 week, he averaged 3.54 kills and hit .456.

Teammate Scott Stadick, a sophomore middle, and Hawai’i junior setter Joe Worsley shared defensive honors. Stadick averaged 1.31 blocks per set and also had 24 kills while hitting .360. Worsley averaged 3.13 digs and .50 blocks in two matches against UCLA.

MIVA tabs two freshmen: Ohio State’s Jake Hanes is the offensive player of the week, while Lewis’ TJ Murray is the defensive winner.

Hanes averaged 5.83 kills and hit .452 in two matches, while Murray had five of his seven blocks in the third set against CSUN and then had seven more blocks against UC Santa Barbara.

Conference Carolinas: Barton College sophomore opposite Angelos Mandilaris is the league’s player of the week after averaging 3.71 kills and hitting .404 in two wins.