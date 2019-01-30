NCAA men: Princeton tops UCSD, Pepperdine set for CSUN

Princeton beat UC San Diego and North Greenville beat Bluefield in NCAA men’s volleyball on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, sixth-ranked Pepperdine of the MPSF plays host to No. 12 CSUN of the Big West.

Sacred Heart of the EIVA is home for Kean.

There are two Conference Carolinas matches. In league play, Belmont Abbey goes to Lees-McRae, while Emmanuel entertains Life University.

Princeton of the EIVA (2-5) won at UCSD of the Big West (3-6) 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.

Parker Dixon had a big match, leading the Tigers with 25 kills while hitting .447. He had an ace, six digs and three blocks. Kendall Ratter had 10 kills, two aces, six digs and two blocks, and George Huhmann had eight kills, an ace, four digs and four blocks. Greg Luck had five kills, five assists, five aces, 10 digs and a block. Setter Joe Kelly had two kills, 45 assists, eight digs and four blocks.

“It was a good match for us. We’ve been off for almost two weeks in finals,” Princeton coach Sam Shweisky said. “It’s a chance to come out to California to play a really strong team. It’s as really good opportunity for us.

“I was really pleased with the guys for fighting back after the first set, and Parker obviously put up some really great numbers, I’m really pleased with him, 25 kills, .447, he really put the team on his back, it was a great effort by our guys.”

Wyatt Harrison led UCSD with 15 kills. Shane Benetz added seven with no errors in 13 swings to hit .538. He had an ace, a dig and two blocks. Setter Connor Walbrecht had three kills in five errorless attacks, 28 assists, 12 digs and six blocks, one solo.

North Greenville of Conference Carolinas (3-4) beat Bluefield (2-5) 25-13, 25-15, 25-20. Cade McGee had 12 kills and hit .500 for North Greenville to go with an assist, an ace, a dig and a block.