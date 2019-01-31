NCAA men: No. 6 Pepperdine holds off No. 12 CSUN

Sixth-ranked Pepperdine of the MPSF beat visiting No. 12 CSUN of the Big West in four sets Wednesday night in one of three NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball matches.

There are three matches Thursday involving MPSF teams, including No. 5 UCLA at No. 5 Loyola of the MIVA.

Had UCLA been at home, the high temperature was predicted to be a rainy 59 degrees. In Chicago it will be around 1 degree Fahrenheit at first serve.

Also, No. 15 USC plays host to Princeton of the EIVA and Concordia is home for UC Santa Cruz.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Long Beach State of the Big West takes another road trip, this time to the MIVA’s Lindenwood.

Penn State of the EIVA was scheduled to play at Lewis of the MIVA, another Chicago-area team, but that match will now be played Friday.

Sacred Heart was scheduled to play Kean on Wednesday, but the match was postponed and has not been rescheduled.

Speaking of Chicago, Pepperdine’s David Wieczorek, who is from the Windy City, had 16 kills, all five of his team’s aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo, in the Waves’ 25-23, 25-27, 25-18, 25-22 victory over CSUN.

Pepperdine improved to 6-2 as Michael Wexter had 21 kills, hit .410, and had three assists, nine digs and three blocks. Kaleb Denmark added 13 kills, three assist, 10 digs and four blocks.

CSUN (5-5) got 13 kills from Ksawery Tomsia, who hit .324 to go with six digs, two blocks and an ace. Maciej Ptaszynski had 12 kills, hit .429, and had 10 digs and two blocks, while Dimitar Kalchev and Paul Rzepniewski had 10 kills each. Kalchev had two assists, an ace, four digs and four blocks, while Rzepniewski had no errors in 15 attacks and hit .667 to go with a dig and two blocks …

In Conference Carolinas action, visiting Belmont Abbey (3-2, 1-1) beat Lees-McRae (1-5, 0-3) 23-25, 27-25, 27-25, 22-25, 13-15, while Emmanuel lost a non-league match in five to Life.

Belmont Abbey won despite hitting .162. Liam Maxwell led with 22 kills, five of his team’s eight aces and six of its 26 errors, six digs and a block. Hector Serviat led Lees-McRae with 18 kills. His team hit .167 and had two aces and 20 errors before 84 fans …

Emmanuel is 3-5, while Life is 3-1. Livian Moreno had 20 kills for Life to go with 19 digs, a block and an ace, while Alejandro Gonzalez had 17 kills, seven digs, an ace and two blocks, one solo. Don Thompson and Alejandro Robles had 12 kills each for Emmanuel.