NCAA men: No. 9 UCSB sweeps No. 3 BYU, SFU upsets Ohio State

Ninth-ranked UC Santa Barbara just keeps rocking the upsets as the Gauchos knocked off visiting and previously unbeaten No. 3 BYU and No. 14 Ohio State of the MIVA lost at home in five to the EIVA’s Saint Francis in NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball Friday. SFU’s Michael Fisher had 27 kills, three aces, and five blocks.

Second-ranked Hawai’i swept visiting No. 8 Stanford and No. 12 CSUN had to go five to beat visiting Princeton.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule, which includes two more MPSF vs. Big West matches.

BYU gets another crack at UC Santa Barbara and No. 15 USC goes to No. 4 UC Irvine.

Top-ranked Long Beach State of the Big West stays in the Midwest as the Beach takes on McKendree of the MIVA.

The MIVA-EIVA matches include No. 7 Loyola playing host to Penn State of the EIVA and No. 11 Ball State at Sacred Heart. Fifth-ranked UCLA of the MPSF goes to No. 10 Lewis of the MIVA. No. 14 Ohio State is home for Lincoln Memorial.

UC Santa Barbara of the Big West (8-3) scored its third upset in a row — last week the Gauchos beat Lewis and Loyola — by sweeping BYU of the MPSF (4-1) 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.

Corey Chavers led UCSB with 17 kills, hitting .306, and had three of his team’s nine aces and a dig. His teammates combined for 15 kills — five by Keenan Sanders — as UCSB hit just .192.

“That’s a very good team we beat,” UCSB coach coach Rick McLaughlin said. “Our guys are playing well and gaining confidence.

“BYU will come ready to play tomorrow and it will be another great opportunity for us to see where we are at and what we have to do to be at our best for playoffs.”

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 13 kills, three digs and a block. The Cougars hit .185.

“It was an uncharacteristic match from us in a lot of ways,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “We made a lot of errors in all areas that took the wind out of us. We will have another chance tomorrow that we need to be prepared for.”

Saint Francis beat Ohio State for only the second time, the other in 2010, as the Red Flash (5-3) won in Columbus 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-27, 15-12.

SFU, which hit just .215, got 27 kills from Fisher, whose big-time night included three of his team’s nine aces, six digs and five blocks. Patrick Ryan had 14 kills, seven digs, an assist and three blocks, and Cole Thompson had 12 kills, four aces, 10 digs and three blocks. Cole Corver added three kills and seven blocks.

Ohio State (5-3) got 15 kills from Martin Lallemand, who hit .429 to with seven digs and five blocks, and 10 kills from Sean Ryan, who had three of the Buckeyes’ five aces, four digs and five blocks. Blake Leeson had nine kills with one error in 15 swings to hit .533 and had nine blocks …

Long Beach State of the Big West (9-0) cruised at Quincy of the MIVA (3-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17. TJ DeFalco and Kyle Ensing led with eight kills each as the Beach hit .362 and had just two blocks. Quincy hit .034 …

Hawai’i of the Big West (4-0) showed no signs of rust after a long layoff as the Rainbow Warriors dispatched Stanford of the MPSF (7-2) 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 before 4,886 fans.

Rado Parapunov led Hawai’i with 17 kills, hit .375, and had an assist, four blocks and six digs. Stijn van Tilburg added 11 kills, two of his team’s four aces, five digs and three blocks. Patrick Gasman had seven kills in eight attacks with one error to hit .750 and added three blocks. Setter Joe Worsley had five kills in seven errorless swings, 41 assists, eight digs and a block.

Jordan Ewert led Stanford with 14 kills, two assists, the Cardinal’s only ace and 10 digs. Jaylen Jasper had seven kills and Kyler Presho and Stephen Moye six each. Moye and Jasper combined for Stanford’s only block …

Fourth-ranked UC Irvine of the Big West (10-2) swept at Grand Canyon of the MPSF (6-5) 25-17, 25-18, 25-21. Joel Schneidmiller led with 10 kills, an ace, four digs and five blocks. Karl Apfelbach had nine kills and hit .318, and had two of the team’s five aces, four digs and two blocks. And Scott Stadick had seven kills, hit .357, and had 10 blocks, three solo.

Christian Janke had 11 kills for GCU, which hit .101 …

Lewis of the MIVA (7-3) made short work of visiting Penn State of the EIVA (4-3) 25-22, 25-23, 25-12 as Julian Moses and Ryan Coenen each had 10 kills and one error in 18 swings and hit .500. Moss had five digs and two blocks, while Coenen had two digs and two blocks to go with two of his team’s four aces. Tyler Mitchem had six kills, hit .556, and had two digs and four blocks.

Henrik Falck Lauten had 11 kills for Penn State and Matthew McLaren 10 …

Visiting Ball State of the MIVA (5-4) hit .426 but had to battle long and hard to beat Harvard of the EIVA (1-5) 22-25, 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8. David Siebum led Ball State with 18 kills, hitting .515. He had three assists, nine digs and a block. Kaleb Jenness had 17 kills, hit .519, and had an ace, 11 digs and one block. Matt Szews had 11 kills, an assist, two of his team’s five aces, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Parker Swartz, who had eight kills, also had six blocks, two solo.

Griffin Schmitt had 20 kills for Harvard, which hit .303. Schmitt hit .300 and had a block and three digs. Eric Li had 16 kills, hit .423, and added an assist, six digs and a block. Erik Johnsson had 13 kills and seven digs …

CSUN of the Big West (6-5), which had lost four matches in a row, beat Princeton of the EIVA (2-7) 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 despite a big night from the Tigers’ Parker Dixon.

Ksawery Tomsia led CSUN with 15 kills despite hitting .094. He added an assist, three of the Matadors’ eight aces, three digs and three blocks, two solo. Maciej Ptaszynski had 11 kills, two aces, three digs and three blocks, two solo, and Dimitar Kalchev had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, four digs and four blocks.

“Princeton is a good team and served as well as any team has served against us all season. They served lights out and they really affected our passing which in turn affected our setters who weren’t doing a great job of bettering the ball,” CSUN coach Jeff Campbell said.

“This game always comes down to serving and passing and the fact that they affected us so much to me is the story of the match. We were much better in set five, we didn’t hit that great but we were much better in terms of making those errors and getting some blocks.”

Princeton’s Dixon had 24 kills, hit .487, and had a dig and eight blocks, one solo. He also had seven of his team’s 28 serving errors and no aces.

George Huhmann added 14 kills, hit .385, had one of Princeton’s four aces, a dig and five blocks, one solo …

No. 13 George Mason of the EIVA (7-1) swept visiting Coker of Conference Carolinas (2-3) 25-18, 25-10, 27-25. Hayden Wagner led the Patriots with 17 kills, hitting .467. He had one of Mason’s seven aces, three digs and five blocks. Kyle Barnes had 10 kills and hit .409 to go with an assist, two aces, three digs and a block. Bryce Gatling had four kills in eight errorless swings, had an ace and five blocks. Coker’s Joao Victor Santos had 14 kills and Gabriel Castro had 11 as he hit .474 …

In another MPSF-Big West matchup, UC San Diego (4-6) held off visiting Concordia (4-8) 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 15-13. Wyatt Harrison led the Tritons with 23 kills, hit .312, and had two assists, eight digs and five blocks. Vlad Pesic had 10 kills, hitting .350, and 10 blocks. Collin Shannon had 17 kills, hit .448, added 11 digs and two blocks, and Xander Jimenez had 11 kills, four assists, his team’s only ace, five digs and four blocks.

Concordia’s Jordan Hoppe had 19 kills, five digs and three blocks. Hunter Howell added 11 kills and hit .474 to with an assist, two aces, three digs and nine blocks, three solo …

Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (5-4) beat Sacred Heart of the EIVA (1-4) in four. Pelegrin Vargas had 15 kills, nine digs, three blocks and two aces, and Colton Stone had 14 kills, a dig and two aces for Fort Wayne. Emerson Waumans led SHU with 12 kills …

McKendree of the MIVA (2-3) swept Lourdes (4-1) as Zach Schnittker had 15 kills …

And in Conference Carolinas there were four league matches. Visiting Barton (6-2, 3-0) remained on top with a sweep of Limestone (2-4, 1-1). The Mandilaris brothers, Vasilis and Angelos, had 14 kills each before 55 fans at Limestone …

Erskine (3-7, 2-2) beat King (3-4, 2-1) in five as Keegan Sullivan had 22 kills, hitting .613 to go with an ace, three digs and eight blocks, one solo; North Greenville (5-4, 2-1) did the same to Mount Olive (2-5, 2-1) behind 19 kills from Jackson Gilbert, who had four aces; and Don Thompson had 17 kills and hit .400 as Emmanuel (4-5, 1-3) beat Lees-McRae (1-5, 0-4) in four. Also, Belmont Abbey (4-2) swept Queens (2-7, 1-1).