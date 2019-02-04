NCAA men: BYU falls in poll, Ohio State out for first time since 2014

BYU, which was knocked off twice last week at UC Santa Barbara, dropped from No. 4 to seventh in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll.

Accordingly, UCSB jumped three spots to sixth.

And Ohio State, which won the 2016 and 2017 NCAA titles, fell out of the rankings for the first time since the final poll of 2014. The Buckeyes (4-5) lost to Saint Francis last week and went four to beat Lincoln Memorial.

Unbeaten Long Beach State stayed an unanimous No. 1 and Hawai’i is still No. 2. UC Irvine moved up a spot to third and so did No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Pepperdine.

Purdue Fort Wayne checked back in at No. 15.

Sunday’s matches: There were three, most notably Hawai’i of the Big West (5-0) sweeping Stanford for the second straight day, this time 25-15, 25-18, 25-16.

Stijn van Tilburg had 12 kills and hit .444 for Hawai’i. He added an assist, six digs and a block. Rado Parapunov had 10 kills with no errors in 17 attacks and hit .588. He had four of his team’s nine aces, two digs and a block.

Setter Joe Worsley had six kills in seven swings to hit .714 and had 34 assists, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. And Colton Cowell had eight kills in 15 errorless attacks to go with two aces and two digs.

Stanford of the MPSF, which fell one spot in the poll to No. 8, is 7-3. Jaylen Jasper led the Cardinal with 13 kills and had three digs. Jordan Ewert added 11 kills and four digs …

Two MIVA teams had non-conference matches. McKendree (3-4) won in a sweep at Alderson Broaddus (0-8), while Quincy (4-6) lost to visiting Lourdes (5-2).

MIVA tabs O’Brien: The league announced Monday that Tim O’Brien is the new commissioner. He is the director of development at the John Felice Rome Center at Loyola, one of the MIVA’s members. He was the Loyola men’s coach in 2003 and the Loyola women’s coach in 2004. O’Brien was also the men’s and women’s coach at Springfield.

EIVA honors Dixon, Ctvrtlik: Parker Dixon of Princeton is the league’s offensive player of the week. The junior outside had 57 kills and hit .433 in three matches last week. Harvard junior setter Matthew Ctvrtlik is the defensive POW after getting 15 digs and four blocks.

Conference Carolinas POW: The award went to North Greenville junior outside hitter Jackson Gilbert. He had 39 kills, hit .364 and had nine digs, eight service aces and four blocks in three victories.

Big West POWs: UCSB senior outside Corey Chavers is the POW for the second straight week. He had 33 kills in the two wins over BYU and hit .309 with six aces and five digs.

Hawai’i sophomore libero Gage Worsley is the defensive honoree after averaging three digs a set in the two wins over Stanford.

And UCSB outside Ryan Wilcox is the freshman of the week after averaging 3.0 digs against Stanford.

UCLA pair takes MPSF honors: The MPSF offensive POW is UCLA junior middle Daenan Gyimah, while the defensive award went to senior setter Micah Ma’a. Gyimah averaged 3.75 kills and hit .614 in wins at Loyola and Lewis. Ma’a averaged 2.13 digs and .75 blocks.

The MIVA had not announced its POWs when we posted but this story will be updated.