NCAA men: Top 5 in poll stay the same, conference POWs

The latest AVCA Division I-II men’s poll has the same top five — Long Beach State (the only unbeaten team left), UCLA, Hawai’i, UC Irvine and Ohio State — with no one dropping out this week.

UCLA got two of the 25 first-place votes and no team in the top 15 changed more than one spot in either direction.

The five men’s conferences have all announced their respective players of the week.

MPSF: The offensive POW is Pepperdine junior outside David Wieczorek. He had a big match against Princeton with 15 kills while hitting .650 to go with three aces, three block and two digs and perfect on serve receptions.

The MPSF defensive honor went to Garland Peed of UCLA. The freshman libero averaged 2.14 digs in seven sets had just one serve-receive error in 43 attempts.

MIVA: The offensive honor went to Lewis sophomore outside Ryan Coenen, who had 20 kills and hit .621 against USC.

Michael Keegan of Fort Wayne is the defensive POW after the junior setter averaged 2.63 digs and .88 blocks.

EIVA: Penn State took both awards. The offensive honor went to senior middle Jalen Penrose, who had 31 kills in two wins. He added six aces, six blocks and 13 digs.

Teammate Kevin Gear, a senior middle, had 10 blocks and four digs in those matches. He added 17 kills and hit 438.

Big West: The POW is Keenan Sanders of UC Santa Barbara. The sophomore middle had 21 kills and nine digs in two matches with BYU.

The top defensive player was TJ DeFalco, who had 12 digs against Concordia to go with 12 kills while hitting .500, five assists, four aces and a block.

For the third week in a row, the Big West freshman honor went to Joel Schneidemiller of UC Irvine. He hit .417 against UCLA and averaged 3.0 kills and 1.43 digs for the week.

Conference Carolinas: For the second straight week, the league POW is Barton College sophomore opposite Angelos Mandilaris. His team won both its matches as Mandilaris averaged 4.5 kills while hitting .400.