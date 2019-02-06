NCAA men: No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne deals MIVA loss to Ohio State

Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked 15th in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll, dealt visiting Ohio State — unranked for the first time since 2014 — a 34-32, 25-17, 25-23 MIVA defeat Tuesday night in the only match on the schedule.

There is just one match on Wednesday’s schedule — but it’s a big one — when No. 7 BYU opens MPSF play at No. 5 Pepperdine. MPSF play continues Thursday with No. 9 Stanford at No. 4 UCLA.

Hawai’i is making a East Coast swing as the second-ranked Rainbow Warriors of the Big West play at Queens in North Carolina.

The MIVA has a Thursday match when McKendree goes to No. 11 Ball State. The EIVA and Conference Carolinas are off until Friday.

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-4) got 15 kills from Pelegrin Vargas in its MIVA opener. Vargas had two errors in 26 attacks and hit .500 to go with two assists, one of his team’s six aces, a dig and five blocks. Kade Bontrager had nine kills, two digs and a block to go with six of his team’s 23 service errors.

The Mastodons, who hit .333, got six kills from Colton Stone, who had an assist, three aces and six errors, four digs and four blocks.

Ohio State (4-6, 0-2) hit .167 and that included Ethan Talley hitting .714 with 10 kills in 14 errorless attacks. His teammates combined for 20 kills and 18 errors in 58 swings …

There were four matches involving Conference Carolinas teams on Tuesday.

In the only conference match, Belmont Abbey (5-2, 2-1) beat Limestone (2-5, 1-3) in four. Liam Maxwell led Belmont Abbey with 20 kills, hitting .333, to go with six digs and a block. F. Salinger Cenzual led Limestone, which played at home before 75 fans, with 14 kills, and Jordan Barreto had 13, three aces, eight digs and a block …

King (5-4) beat Lincoln Memorial (5-4) in five despite 26 kills by LM’s Evan Cory, who hit .364 and had an assist, three aces, nine digs and three blocks. Teammate Johansen Negron added 18 kills. King’s Sean Kolhase had 19 kills, two aces and four digs, and Suetonius Harris had 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks …

Emmanuel (4-7) got swept at Life (4-1) after hitting .097. Alejandro Gonzalez led Life with 15 kills, hitting .367 …

And Mount Olive (3-6) lost at Coker (3-5) in five. Max Cristina led Mount Olive with 14 kills and hit .462 to go with five of his team’s eight aces, three digs and a solo block. Joao Victor Santos had 20 kills for Coker and teammate Gabriel Castro added 18 and four aces.