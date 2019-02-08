NCAA men: Hawai’i, UCLA, USC win; McKendree tops No. 11 Ball State

Three ranked teams won Thursday in NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball, as second-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West won at Queens in North Carolina, No. 4 UCLA had to go five to beat visiting No. 9 Stanford in a key MPSF battle, and No. 14 USC beat Grand Canyon.

But No. 11 Ball State was knocked off in a MIVA match at McKendree.

Things don’t get any easier for Stanford, which goes to No. 5 Pepperdine for the only MPSF match on a busy Friday for the other four men’s conferences.

Top-ranked and undefeated Long Beach State of the Big West is home for a match with the EIVA’s Penn State. Also at Long Beach, No. 6 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West plays the EIVA’s Ohio State.

Hawai’i is back at it, this time at the EIVA’s Saint Francis.

No. 3 UC Irvine has a Big West match at UC San Diego. And No. 12 CSUN plays host to Cal Lutheran.

Three of the MIVA’s ranked teams are in action for league matches as No. 8 Loyola is at Quincy, No. 10 Lewis goes to Lindenwood and No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne is home for McKendree.

There is one EIVA conference match when Princeton plays host to Charleston.

There are two Conference Carolinas matches as North Greenville goes to Emmanuel and Mount Olive plays at Belmont Abbey.

Hawai’i (6-0) hit .458 and made short work at Queens (2-8) 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 as the Royals played host to their second ranked team this season.

Filip Humler led Hawai’i with 10 kills. He had one error in 18 swings and hit .500 to go with three of his team’s six aces, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Colton Cowell had eight kills, hit .333, and had two aces, two digs and five blocks, two solo as the Rainbow Warriors, used to huge crowds at home, played before an announced attendance of 152.

Nic Cavallaro had eight kills to lead Queens …

Daenan Gyimah went off as UCLA (9-2) held off visiting Stanford (7-4) 21-25, 25-14, 16-25, 26-24, 15-10 in the MPSF opener for both teams.

Gyimah had a career-high 25 kills and hit .553 to go with an ace, four digs and a block. Austin Matautia had 12 kills, eight digs and four blocks, and Sam Kobrine had 11 kills and eight digs as the Bruins were without injured starters Brandon Rattray and Dylan Missry. Micah Ma’a had two kills, 57 assists, the Bruins’ other ace, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Grant Maleski added eight kills and seven blocks.

Jaylen Jasper led Stanford with 20 kills and hit .395. He added an assist, the Cardinal’s only ace against 15 errors, four digs and two blocks. Jordan Ewert had 14 kills, an assist, six digs and five blocks, one solo. Setter Paul Bischoff had two kills, 36 assists, 13 digs and seven blocks, one solo. Kyler Presho added five kills and also had seven blocks …

McKendree not only upset Ball State, but won in a sweep in Muncie 25-23, 28-26, 25-21. McKendree improved to 4-4 as it won its MIVA openers, while Ball State dropped to 6-5, 1-1.

“Unfortunately, I thought we played like a team that just got back from a long road trip,” Ball State coach Joel Walton said “We just didn’t have much energy out there and it showed. We’ll need to really get it fixed fast because we have a good team (No. 13 George Mason) coming to our gym on Sunday.”

McKendree hit .301, led by Will Frank’s 14 kills. He hit .320 and had five digs and four blocks. Zach Schnittker and Patrick Ross had eight kills each. Schnittker had five digs and five blocks, one solo, to go with an ace, and Ross had four digs, two blocks and McKendree’s other ace.

Matt Szews led Ball State, which hit .215, with 17 kills. He hit .433 and had his team’s only ace, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Kaleb Jenness had 13 kills, three digs and a block …

USC (7-4) swept visiting Grand Canyon (7-6) 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 in the MPSF opener for both teams.

Jack Wyett led the Trojans with 14 kills and hit .500 with one error in 26 swings. He had a dig and a block. Gianluca Grasso had 11 kills, hit .421, and had three of his team’s four aces and seven digs.

Grand Canyon hit .081. Will Schwob led the Lopes with nine kills.