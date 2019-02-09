NCAA men: Nos. 1, 2, 3 win, No. 5 Pepperdine sweeps No. 9 Stanford

It was an upset-free Friday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball as winners included No.1 Long Beach State, No. 2 Hawai’i and No. 3 UC Irvine. And No. 5 Pepperdine swept No. 9 Stanford.

Saturday’s slate shows Long Beach of the Big West home for reeling Ohio State, Hawai’i of the Big West back at Queens and red-hot UC Santa Barbara of the Big West playing Penn State of the EIVA.

There’s a big MPSF match at UCLA when the No. 4 Bruins play host to No. 7 BYU. Also in the MPSF, Grand Canyon is at Concordia.

The MIVA schedule includes No. 8 Loyola at Lindenwood, No. 10 Lewis at Quincy, and No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne home for the EIVA’s George Mason.

In other matches involving EIVA teams, there’s a league battle when Charleston goes to Princeton, while Saint Francis goes to Belmont Abbey of the Conference Carolinas.

Also in Conference Carolinas, Limestone and Lees-McRae play a league match, while Erskine goes to Lincoln Memorial.

Pepperdine (8-2, 2-0 MPSF) beat visiting Stanford (7-5, 0-2) 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 as David Wieczorek led a balanced attack with 14 kills. He had no errors in 19 swings and hit .737 to go with three of the Waves’ eight aces against 11 errors, two digs and two blocks, one solo. Michael Wexter had 12 kills and hit .304 and had two assists, six digs and a block, and Kaleb Denmark had 10 kills, an assist, three aces, two digs and a block.

Jordan Ewert had 11 kills for Stanford and Jaylen Jasper had eight and three blocks …

Top-ranked and undefeated Long Beach State improved to 11-0 with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 blasting of visiting Penn State (4-5).

TJ DeFalco had no errors in 19 attacks and hit .737 to go with three assists, all three of the Beach’s aces, five digs and a solo block. Simon Anderson added nine kills and hit .615 to go with two blocks. Penn State, which hit .136, got 10 kills from Henrik Falck Lauten …

Also at Long Beach, No. 6 UC Santa Barbara (10-3) won its seventh in a row with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 pasting of Ohio State (4-7), which lost for the fourth time in five matches.

Corey Chavers led UCSB with 10 kills and hit .381. He had all four of the Gauchos’ aces against three service errors, two digs and a block. Keenan Sanders had nine kills with no errors in 10 attacks as he hit .900 and the team .423. Reese Devilbiss had nine kills for Ohio State, which hit .107 …

Hawai’i (7-0) won at Saint Francis (5-4) 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 in a match played in Charlotte, N.C. The Rainbow Warriors hit .585, led by Rado Parapunov, who had 11 kills with one error in 14 swings to hit .714. He had four digs, two aces and five blocks. Stijn van Tilburg, who hit .500, and Colton Cowell, who had no errors in eight swings to hit .875, had seven kills each. Michael Fisher led SFU with 13 kills and hit .320 …

Visiting UC Irvine (12-2) won its sixth in a row as it beat UC San Diego (5-7) 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 in the Big West opener for both teams. Karl Apfelbach led UCI with 15 kills and hit .444. He had three of the team’s four aces, five digs and three blocks. Scott Stadick had 12 kills and hit .667 to go with five blocks, and Joel Schneidmiller had 11 kills, hit .526, and had five digs and three blocks.

Wyatt Harrison led UCSD with 17 kills, hitting .303, Xander Jimenez had 16 kills, hit .440, and had an ace, four digs and a block, and Collin Shannon added 12 kills and five digs …

Also in the Big West, No. 12 CSUN (7-5) routed Cal Lutheran (4-8) 25-14, 25-15, 25-18. Dimitar Kalchev led with 14 kills and hit .400 as his team hit .438. Cal Lutheran hit .101 …

In the MIVA, Loyola (8-3, 1-0) swept Quincy (4-7, 1-0), Lewis (8-4, 1-0) did the same to Lindenwood (4-7, 0-1), and Purdue Fort Wayne (8-4, 2-0) had to go five to beat McKendree (4-5, 1-1).

Collin Mahan had 10 kills and hit .364 for Loyola to go with an assist, three aces and seven digs. Luke Denton and Will Tischler had nine kills each … Kyle Bugee had 12 kills for Lewis and hit .611 to go with an ace and three digs, while Ryan Coenen had 11 kills and hit .364 to go with four digs and two blocks … Purdue Fort Wayne won while hitting .150 because McKendree hit .116. Kade Bontrager led Fort Wayne with 15 kills, eight digs, an ace and a solo block, and Pelegrin Vargas had 13 kills but hit .075 to go with an ace and 12 digs …

In the EIVA, Princeton (3-7) won its league opener with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of visiting Charleston (3-8, 0-3).

George Huhmann and Kendall Rattner led with 10 kills each. Huhmann had no errors in 13 attacks and hit .769 and had an ace and a dig, while Rattner had one error in 12 swings and hit .750 to go with an ace …

In Conference Carolinas, North Greenville (7-4, 4-1) swept at Emmanuel (4-8, 1-5), while Mount Olive (4-6, 4-1) won in four at Belmont Abbey (5-3, 2-2).

Jackson Gilbert had 13 kills and hit .324 for North Greenville to go with two aces, two blocks and four digs. Aaron Campbell added 10 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, two digs, an ace and two blocks.

Jarrod Ferguson led Mount Olive, which won despite hitting .195, with 10 kills. Liam Maxwell led Belmont Abbey with 21 kills, five digs, two assists, five digs and a block.