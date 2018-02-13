NCAA men: AVCA Poll stays almost identical, conference POWs

The good news continued for Charleston as the West Virginia school collected both EIVA weekly awards. We have that and the other NCAA Division I-II men’s conference honors in this roundup.

The AVCA poll reflected the steadiness of the season as there were exactly two minor changes in this week’s top 15.

Long Beach State is still No. 1 and, for that matter, the top 10 teams stayed exactly the same. The two moves saw No. 11 and No. 12 Pepperdine trade places and USC drop from a tie at No. 14 to No. 15.

EIVA: Charleston’s Max Senica and Eugene Stuart took the weekly honors after their team beat Princeton twice, the school’s first victories since joining the EIVA in 2016.

Senica, a freshman outside from Australia, had 21 kills and hit .277 in those matches to be named the offensive POW. Stuart, a junior middle from the Bahamas, had 11 blocks.

Also, the EIVA announced its hall of fame class that includes Dave DeNure (East Stroudsburg ’78), Max Jeanty (Rutgers-Newark), and Kyle Robinson (LIU Southampton ’98).

MIVA: McKendree won both awards as xx outside hitter Jared Wilcox took the offensive honor and Zach Thompson the defensive.

Wilcox, a senior outside hitter, had 32 kills in two matches. Thompson, a junior libero, averaged 3.44 digs per set.

MPSF: The offensive player is Brenden Sander of BYU, while the defensive honor went to Jacob Wesser of Concordia.

Sander, a senior outside, had 38 kills and eight aces in two wins, while Wesser, a senior libero, averaged 2.38 digs in 16 sets.

Big West: CSUN senior opposite Arvis Greene is the POW after back-to-back 16-kill matches against UCLA and Stanford. He hit .270 for the week while averaging 4.57 kills, 1.43 digs and .43 blocks.

The defensive honor went to CSUN teammate Josiah Byers, a senior middle who averaged 2.0 blocks and hit .429 for the week.

And the freshman award went to Simon Anderson of Long Beach State for the third time this season. The middle from Middlefart, Denmark, hit .857 in two road wins with 12 kills in 14 errorless swings.

Conference Carolinas: Belmont Abbey College outside hitter Liam Maxwell is the POW. The sophomore outside averaged 4.57 kills per set in a 2-1 week.