NCAA men: No. 2 UCLA beats USC, plays No. 1 Beach on Saturday

Second-ranked UCLA routed USC in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball on Wednesday, setting up Saturday’s highly anticipated non-conference match at No. 1 Long Beach State.

The MPSF victory left UCLA 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Long Beach State of the Big West is the nation’s lone unbeaten at 12-0.

Also Wednesday, No. 12 Pepperdine of the MPSF upset No. 4 UC Irvine of the Big West.

There are four matches on the Thursday schedule, including No. 5 Ohio State playing host to Lindenwood in a MIVA match. There are two more MPSF matches as No. 7 BYU goes to No. 10 Grand Canyon and Stanford plays at Concordia. Also, in a non-conference teams from West Virginia, Alderson Broaddus goes to Charleston of the MIVA.

UCLA, Pepperdine win: The Bruins beat visiting No. 15 USC (4-9, 1-2) 25-15, 25-18, 25-19. Dylan Missry led UCLA with 12 kills, hit .429, had an ace, two blocks and six digs. Christian Hessenauer had 11 kills, hit 412 and had an ace, five blocks and six digs. UCLA hit .458, including Daenan Gyimah, who had seven kills in 10 errorless swings to hit .700. He also had two aces, five blocks and three digs.

USC’s Ryan Moss had nine of his team’s 23 kills.

Pepperdine (6-3) won at UCI 25-17, 34-32, 13-25, 25-16 as David Wieczorek had 19 kills. He hit .350, had three of his team’s 13 aces, four digs and two solo blocks. Teammate Alex Harthaller had 12 kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks. The Waves hit .421 overall.

UCI (10-3) got 17 kills from Karl Apfelbach, who had an ace, seven digs and three blocks. Joel Schneidmiller added 14 kills, two aces, five digs and a block.