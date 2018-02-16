NCAA men: Ohio State, BYU, Concordia all win in sweeps

Third-ranked Ohio State swept Lindenwood in the MIVA and in the MPSF No. 7 BYU swept No. 10 Grand Canyon and Concordia got its first league win when it did the same to Stanford on Thursday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Friday’s slate includes EIVA matches between No. 9 Penn State and Harvard and George Mason and NJIT, and MIVA matches between No. 8 Lewis and Ball State and No. 6 Loyola and Fort Wayne.

Click here for the complete NCAA scoreboard and schedule.

Ohio State sweeps: The Buckeyes are 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the MIVA after beating visiting Lindenwood 25-19, 25-20, 26-24. It was Ohio State’s seventh win in a row.

Reese Devilbiss led OSU with 14 kills. He hit .500 and had six digs. Jake Hanes had 13 kills and Maxime Hervoir had 12 kills, hit .417 and had 11 digs.

Lindenwood is 6-6, 1-4.

BYU rolls on: The Cougars won at Grand Canyon 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 to improve to 9-4, 2-0 in the MPSF. Brenden Sander had 14 kills and hit .545. He added five digs and four blocks, one solo. Grand Canyon (11-4. 1-2) hit .000.

Concordia wins first: The MPSF newcomer from Irvine beat the Cardinal 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 to improve to 5-5, 1-1 in the conference. Stanford continues to struggle as it dropped to 2-11, 0-2.

Jonathan Predney and Darcy Taig led a balanced Concordia attack with nine kills each. Taig hit .643 and had five digs and two blocks. Predney had two blocks and four digs.

Eric Beaty led Stanford with 13 kills as he hit .333.

Also Thursday, Charleston of the EIVA won a non-conference match over Alderson Broaddus.