NCAA men: Ball State upsets No. 8 Lewis, Loyola, Penn State win

Ball State not only upset No. 8 Lewis in MIVA play on Friday night, the Cardinals won in three. The other Chicago team, No. 6 Loyola had to go five to win, while No. 9 Penn State cruised in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Things are busy Saturday, highlighted by a 7 p.m. Pacific battle between No. 1 Long Beach State and No. 2 UCLA at Long Beach’s Pyramid. Long Beach of the Big West Conference is the nation’s lone unbeaten team at 12-0. UCLA of the MPSF is 14-1.

Also Saturday in the MPSF, No. 7 BYU goes to Concordia, No. 10 Grand Canyon plays host to Stanford and No. 15 USC is at No. 12 Pepperdine. Other matches of note on the NCAA schedule include Ball State at Loyola and Penn State home for Sacred Heart. Click here for the complete NCAA scoreboard and schedule.

And go to VolleyballMag.com‘s daily TV and streaming listings so you can watch any match that is being broadcast or streamed.

Ball State sweeps Lewis: The Cardinals beat visiting Lewis 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 to improve to 6-7 overall and 1-2 in the MIVA. Lewis (8-4, 2-1) saw its eight-match winning streak end.

Blake Reardon had 14 kills and Mitch Weiler 12 plus seven digs and four blocks to lead Ball State. Matt Walsh had eight kills, hit .438, and had four digs and four blocks.

Lewis, which hit .046, got nine kills each from Tyler Mitchem — who had eight blocks — and Ryan Coenen.

Whereas Lewis’s win streak ended at eight, Loyola extended its to eight with a 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 15-12 win at No. 14 Fort Wayne. Loyola (10-2, 3-0 MIVA) hit .357 as Collin Mahan led with 18 kills while hitting .516. He had four of his team’s nine aces, four digs and a solo block.

Ricky Gevis had 13 kills and nine digs, Jeff Jendryk had 12 kills, two acees, and three blocks, one solo, and Will Tishcler had 11 kills.

Pelegrin Vargas went off for Fort Wayne (9-3, 1-2) with 24 kills and hit .383. Colton Stone added 12 kills, hit .370 and had three aces, with digs and two blocks. Tony Price added 11 kills, eight digs and three blocks, one solo.

Also in the MIVA, McKendree was home for UC San Diego of the Big West and won 34-32, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22. McKendreee is 4-6, while UCSD dropped to 7-6.

Brendan Schmidt led a balanced McKendree attack with 13 kills while hitting .632 to go with three blocks, one solo. Patrick Ross had 15 kills and 14 digs, while Jared Wilcox had 12 kills, nine digs and five blocks, one solo. And Wyatt Dimkie had 10 kills, hit .500, and had six blocks.

Tanner Syftstad had 12 kills, nine digs and three blocks for UCSD.

Penn State, Mason, SFU win: The Nittany Lions beat visiting Sacred Heart 25-15, 27-29, 25-21, 25-18 to improve to 7-2 overall, 2-0 in the EIVA.

Calvin Mende and Aidan Albrecht had 14 kills each for Penn State. Mende hit .440 and had nine digs and two blocks. Matthew McLaren added 13 kills, hit .435, and had three of Penn State’s nine aces. Jalen Penrose had four aces.

Sacred Heart (2-5, 0-2) got 10 kills from Emerson Waumans.

George Mason (5-7, 1-0 EIVA) beat visiting NJIT (2-8, 0-1) 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 as Hayden Wagner and Sam Greenslade had nine kills each. Greenslade hit .533 and had two aces. NJIT hit .062. And also in the EIVA, Saint Francis (6-8, 1-1) beat Harvard (1-7, 1-1) in four as Brandon Buck had 17 kills, an ace, six digs and four blocks.

Conference Carolinas: There were two league matches as North Greenville beat Emmanuel in four and Mount Olive swept Belmont Abbey. Also, Barton beaet Queens in four and Limestone was swept by Coker.