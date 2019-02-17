NCAA men: Long Beach sweeps UCLA, Princeton upsets George Mason

Top-ranked Long Beach State stayed undefeated by sweeping No. 4 UCLA, Princeton dealt No. 13 George Mason an EIVA upset, Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 25 kills in BYU’s win over USC, and Ohio State broke a four-match losing streak Saturday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

The only match on Sunday’s schedule has No. 2 Hawai’i home again for independent Lincoln Memorial.

Long Beach State (13-0) of the Big West rolled past visiting UCLA of the MPSF (10-4) 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, hitting .404.

Kyle Ensing led Long Beach’s balanced attack with eight kills. He hit .438 and had four digs and two blocks to go with an ace. Louis Richard, Nick Amado and TJ DeFalco had six kills each. Richard hit .625 and had two digs and three blocks, Amado hit .556 and had two aces, and DeFalco had five of Long Beach’s 12 aces, three digs and a solo block.

Daenan Gyimah led UCLA with nine kills on 13 errorless attacks and hit .692. Brandon Rattray had eight kills.

Long Beach won at home for the 33rd time in a row and has not lost in the Pyramid since March 26, 2016 …

Four other MPSF teams were in action as No. 9 Stanford (9-5, 2-2) swept visiting Concordia (5-10, 1-2) 25-17, 25-20, 25-16, and No. 8 BYU (6-4, 2-2) held off visiting No. 14 USC (7-5, 1-1) 26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13.

Jaylen Jasper led Stanford with 16 kills and hit .520. He had two aces, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Jordan Ewert added 11 kills and hit .350 to go with two aces, three digs and a block as coach John Kosty got his 200th career victory. Jordan Hoppe had 12 kills and hit .435 for Concordia …

Fernandez got his 25 kills while hitting .327. He had an ace, seven digs and two blocks. Davide Gardini had 20 kills, hit .452, and had six digs and three blocks as the Cougars hit .322.

Jack Wyett led USC with 16 kills and hit .387 to go with two assists, a dig and four blocks. Gianluca Grasso and Ryan Moss had 13 kills each …

No. 12 Ball State (7-7, 1-3 MIVA) went 0-2 on its Chicago swing when it lost a tough one at No. 7 Loyola (11-3, 4-0) 25-27, 29-27, 25-21, 25-23. Collin Mahan led Loyola with 20 kills and hit .310 to go with 12 digs, two aces and three blocks. Will Tischler added 14 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, an ace, five digs and a block. Matt Szews led Ball State with 16 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, and David Siebum had 15 kills, three digs and four blocks …

Tenth-ranked Lewis (11-4, 4-0) made short work of visiting No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne (8-7, 2-2) 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Tyler Mitchem led with 10 kills and hit .714 with no errors in 14 attacks. He had a dig and four blocks. Ryan Coenen had nine kills and hit .353 to go with three digs and a solo block. Kyle Bugee had six kills, three aces, five digs and six blocks. PFW hit .123 …

Ohio State (5-9, 1-3) got 16 kills from Blake Leeson, who had no errors in 23 swings to hit .696, in its 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 win at Quincy (4-10, 0-4). Leeson also had two aces, three digs and five blocks, one solo. Tyler Alter added 13 kills, eight digs and four blocks, one solo, and Jack Stevens had 10 kills, Ohio State’s other ace, five digs and two blocks.

Omari Wheeler had 20 kills, an assist, four digs and four blocks for Quincy, which hit .147.

The big result in the EIVA was Princeton’s 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 upset of visiting George Mason.

The Tigers improved to 5-7 and moved atop the league at 3-0, while Mason is 9-3, 3-1.

The combination of Parker Dixon and George Huhmann led Princeton. Dixon had 15 kills and hit .343 as his team hit .379. Dixon added two aces, four digs and two blocks, while Huhmann had 10 kills, hit .375, and had two assists, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Kendall Ratter added 10 kills, hit .375, and had an ace, four digs and a block.

Hayden Wagner led Mason with 11 kills but hit .133. He had two of his team’s three aces, five digs and two solo blocks. Jack Reese added seven kills and hit .667 on a day when the Patriots hit .195 …

Also in the EIVA, Penn State (6-6, 3-0) kept pace with Princeton by sweeping visiting Sacred Heart (1-7, 3-0) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23, Harvard (2-7, 2-1) won 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 at Saint Francis (7-6, 1-2), and Charleston (4-9) swept Queens.

Henrik Falck-Lauten led Penn State with nine kills. He hit .300, had an assist, two aces, a dig and three blocks …

Erik Johnsson had 17 kills and hit .395 for Harvard. He had 13 digs, an ace and four blocks, one solo. Patrick Bryan had 21 kills for SFU …

In Conference Carolinas, King (7-5, 5-2) swept Mount Olive (5-7, 5-2) and Barton (9-3, 5-1) did the same to Lees-McRae (1-10, 0-8), while Belmont Abbey (8-3, 4-2) had to go five to beat Emmanuel (4-10, 1-6).

Joshua Kim led King with 12 kills. Mount Olive lost despite hitting .304 before an announced home crowd of 63 …

Barton hit .444, led by Angelos Mandilaris, who had nine kills and hit .471 to go with two aces, three digs and three blocks, one solo …

Liam Maxwell had 17 kills and hit .308 for Belmont Abbey to go with two assists, two aces, six digs and four blocks. William Morris had 13 kills, hit .435, and had had two digs and five blocks. Emmanuel’s Don Thompson had 17 kills and Aleksa Lakic had 14.