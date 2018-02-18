NCAA men: No. 1 Long Beach beats No. 2 UCLA, another upset for Ball State

Long Beach State won the big showdown in the Pyramid.

The top-ranked 49ers of the Big West beat No. 2 ULCA of the MPSF in four in Saturday NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball action.

Also Saturday, Ball State pulled off another MIVA upset on its Chicago trip and Stanford broke a three-match losing streak by knocking off No. 10 Grand Canyon.

There is one game on Sunday’s schedule as No. 5 Ohio State plays host to Quincy in the MIVA.

Long Beach wins: The Beach stormed back after losing the first set, winning before a home crowd of 4,560 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 to improve to 13-0.

TJ DeFalco led Long Beach with 17 kills while hitting .419. He added an ace, 12 digs and five blocks, one solo. Kyle Ensing had 16 kills, hit .324, and had nine digs and two blocks.

UCLA (14-2) hit .191. Daenan Gyimah led with 13 kills with one error in 20 swings to hit .600. He had two of his team’s four aces, two digs and two blocks. Christian Hessenauer had 11 kills.

The Big West went 2-0 in non-conference matches Saturday as UC San Diego won at Lindenwood of the MIVA 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23. UCSD (8-6) got 19 kills from Tanner Syftestad, who hit .432 and had three of his team’s five aces. Lindenwood is 6-7.

BYU, Stanford, Pepperdine win in MSPF: No. 7 BYU won at Concordia 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 to improve to 10-4 overall, 3-0 in the MPSF.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led with 11 kills and hit .368. Brenden Sander added nine kills, two aces and four blocks. Concordia (5-6, 1-3) hit .085. Raymond Barsemian led with 18 kills.

Stanford improved to 3-11, 1-2 with its 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 win at Grand Canyon (11-5, 1-3). The Cardinal hit .468, led by Jaylen Jasper. He had 20 kills, hitting .633 after having one error in 30 swings. Eric Beatty had 12 kills, hitting .524, and two aces. Shalev Saada led GCU with 16 kills.

No. 12 Pepperdine beat visiting No. 15 USC 25-19, 24-26, 26-16, 22-25, 15-10 to improve to 7-3, 2-1. The Waves hit .303 as David Wieczorek led with 18 kills while hitting .371. Colby Hartman added 16 kills, half his team’s 10 aces and two blocks. Alex Harthaller had 10 kills, an ace, nine digs and four blocks.

USC (4-10, 1-3) got 20 kills from Jack Wyett, who hit .317.

Ball State, Lewis get MIVA victories: The Cardinals followed up their upset at Lewis with another one, this time beating No. 6 Loyola 34-32, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21. It left Ball State 7-7, 2-2 in the MIVA, while Loyola fell to 10-3, 3-1 after seeing its eight-match winning streak broken.

Matt Szews led a balanced Ball State attack with 16 kills while hitting .324. Blake Reardon and Mitch Weiler had 14 kills apiece. Loyola got 17 kills from Collin Mahan, 13 from Ricky Gevis, who had four blocks, and 12 from Will Tischler.

Lewis bounced back by beating No. 14 Fort Wayne 25-17, 25-19, 25-16. Both teams are 9-4, but Lewis is 3-1 in the MIVA, while Fort Wayne is 1-3. Ryan Coenen led Lewis with 12 kills and he had both the Flyers’ aces.

Penn State, Mason, SFU win in EIVA: The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions beat Harvard 28-26, 25-14, 25-18. Penn State is 8-2, 3-0 in the EIVA, while Harvard is 1-8, 1-2. Matthew McLaren led Penn State with 11 kills, hitting .348, while getting three aces and nine digs. Jalen Penrose had 10 kills, four of his team’s nine aces, two digs and five blocks, two solo.

George Mason is 6-7, 2-0 after dispatching Princeton (1-10, 0-3) 25-15, 25-18, 25-16. Kyle Barnes led with 14 kills, five digs and a solo block. Princeton hit .058.

Saint Francis (7-8, 2-1) beat Sacred Heart (2-5, 0-2) 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19. Stephen Braswell led with 17 kills and had an ace, seven digs and five blocks.

Conference Carolinas: There were two conference matches as Barton swept Belmont Abbey and Limeston beat Lees-McRae in four. Also, North Greenville swept Lincoln Memorial and Mount Olive did the same to Queens.