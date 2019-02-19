NCAA men: AVCA poll stays almost the same, POWs roundup

The AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll showed very little movement this week.

Long Beach State, Hawai’i and UC Irvine stayed 1-2-3 as the Big West continues to dominate the top 15.

Pepperdine and UC Santa Barbara moved up a spot each as UCLA dropped two notches to sixth. The rest of the top 10 shows Loyola, Stanford, BYU and Lewis. No one dropped out as numbers 10 through 15 stayed the same.

Click here for the complete AVCA poll.

Up next: There are four Conference Carolinas matches on Tuesday: Mount Olive plays at Barton hoping to grab a piece of first place, King is home for Limestone, Emmanuel goes to Erskine, North Greenville goes to Belmont Abbey.

In the MPSF, UCLA goes to Concordia on Wednesday, while Grand Canyon is at Stanford on Thursday.

The next MIVA match is Wednesday when Quincy plays at Lindenwood. There are four matches Thursday, including three involving ranked teams as Loyola goes to McKendree, Purdue Fort Wayne is at Ball State and Lewis goes to Ohio State.

The Big West and EIVA are off until Friday.

Big West POWs: Corey Chavers of UC Santa Barbara took the league’s offensive honor for the third time in four weeks, UC Irvine’s Joel Schneidmiller took the defensive award, and teammate Alexandre Nsakanda was the top freshman.

Chavers, a senior outside, averaged 4.00 kills per set, 1.38 digs and 0.63 service aces in two victories. Schneidmiller, a sophomore outside, had 10 digs in a win over UC San Diego. Nsakanda, an opposite, had 10 kills in the last two sets of that five-set win.

MPSF POWs: Stanford’s Jaylen Jasper is the offensive winner, while teammate Kyle Dagostino took the defensive award. Jasper, the Stanford opposite, averaged 5.62 kills and .38 aces, while Dagostino, the senior libero, had 24 digs in two victories.

EIVA POWs: The offensive player is Penn State junior middle Jason Donorovich, while the defensive honor went to George Mason senior libero Will Calaman. Donorovich had 17 kills and hit .714 in two victories, while Calaman has 21 digs in a 1-1 week.

Conference Carolinas POW: Barton College freshman outside Adrian Iglesias, who had 29 kills, (3.22 k/s) hit .558 and had 10 digs and four blocks in three victories.

MIVA: Still waiting as we posted.