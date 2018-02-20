NCAA men: Ball State gets into AVCA poll, league POWs announced

For the first time in a while there was some movement in the AVCA Division I-II men’s volleyball poll as USC dropped out and Ball State made it in at No. 14 after two upset victories last week.

The top three teams — Long Beach State, UCLA and Hawai’i — stayed the same. Ohio State, now No. 4, and UC Irvine traded places. BYU stayed at No. 6, but Penn State moved up two spots to No. 7.

Click here to see the complete AVCA poll.

MPSF POWs: Pepperdine junior outside hitter David Wieczorek is the offensive player, while senior middle Price Jarman of BYU is the defensive winner.

Wieczorek led Pepperdine to two victories with 37 kills while hitting .360. He added four aces, 10 digs and five blocks, two solo.

Jarman had 15 blocks in back-to-back matches against Grand Canyon. He added seven kills and didn’t have an error.

EIVA POWs: The honorees are Kyle Barnes of George Mason and Hayden Herc of Saint Francis.

Barnes, a junior outside, had 22 kills and hit .500 in two wins. Herc, a junior middle, had 13 blocks in two wins.

Big West POWs: Not surprisingly, the POW honor went to Long Beach State’s TJ DeFalco, who also is the defensive winner. DeFalco, a junior outside, had 17 kills and 12 digs in Long Beach’s win over UCLA while hitting .419. He also had five blocks, one solo.

Joel Schneidmiller of UC Irvine won the freshman honor. The outside hitter won for the fourth time after getting 14 kills, five digs, two aces and a block in the Anteaters’ only match of the week.

MIVA POWs: Loyola junior outside hitter Collin Mahan is the offensive POW, while Ball State sophomore setter Jake Romano got the defensive honor.

Mahan had 35 kills and hit .475 in two matches, while Romano had 27 digs in seven sets. He also had five blocks, one solo.

There were also MIVA matches Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Ohio State (11-2, 4-0) swept Quincy, while Monday McKendree beat Quincy in four.

Ohio State’s Maxime Hervoir had 11 kills and hit .556 against Quincy, which hit .088. McKendreee (6-6, 3-1) got 15 kills from Patrick Ross, who hit .480. Brendan Schmidt had 10 kills and five blocks. Quincy (8-7, 0-5) was led by Anthony Winter, who had 16 kills, an ace and three blocks.

Conference Carolinas POW: Mount Olive senior opposite Robert Poole is the honoree after getting 40 kills and hitting .359 in three matches. He also had 28 digs, seven aces and five blocks.