NCAA men: Long Beach wins again in battle of 1 vs. 2

Top-ranked Long Beach State not only beat No. 2 UCLA for the second time, the 49ers remained the lone unbeaten in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Less than a week after beating UCLA of the MPSF in the Pyramid, Long Beach of the Big West did it again, this time 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 Wednesday at UCLA.

There were two other matches Wednesday as No. 10 Pepperdine of the MPSF won at No. 13 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West and No. 6 BYU won at Stanford in the MPSF.

Two matches are scheduled for Thursday when No. 4 Ohio State goes to No. 9 Lewis in a big MIVA match, while in the MPSF No. 12 Grand Canyon goes to Concordia.

Long Beach tops UCLA: Long Beach (14-0) hit .408, led by TJ DeFalco. He had 23 kills, hit .500, and had six digs and two blocks.

Kyle Ensing added 19 kills, hit .400, had an ace, seven digs and a block. Bjarne Huus and Simon Anderson had nine kills each, with Anderson hitting .500 and getting four blocks. Setter Josh Tuaniga had a season-high 57 assists and a career-high 13 digs.

UCLA (14-3) got 13 kills apiece from JT Hatch and Grant Maleski. Hatch hit .379 and had an ace, 10 digs and a solo block. Dylan Missry added 11 kills, three digs and two blocks. UCLA’s .331 was the best anyone had hit against Long Beach this season.

Pepperdine tops UCSB: The Waves (8-3) won 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12 as David Wieczorek led with 14 kills, three aces, seven digs and six blocks. Alex Harthaller had 13 kills and Colby Harriman added 12.

Corey Chavers had 11 kills, two aces, three digs and five blocks, one solo for UCAB (4-5).

BYU escapes at Stanford: The scores let you know how tough this match was, 33-31, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, as BYU improved to 11-4 overall, 4-0 in the MPSF, and Stanford dropped to 3-12, 1-3.

“As a team, we need to grind and battle through matches like tonight,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “I’m happy the guys stayed focused on that.”

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars with 18 kills while hitting .333. He had three of BYU’s nine aces, three digs and four blocks. Brenden Sander had 16 kills and hit .387.

Jaylen Jasper led Stanford with 22 kills. Eric Beatty and Kevin Rakestraw had 11 kills each.