NCAA men’s volleyball: Two matches, two upsets

There were only two matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball schedule on Thursday, but both resulted in upset sweeps.

In the MIVA, No. 9 Lewis not only knocked off No. 4 Ohio State, but dealt the Buckeyes their first league defeat in almost two years.

And in the MPSF, Concordia swept No. 12 Grand Canyon.

There are 13 matches on Friday’s schedule, including No. 2 UCLA at No. 10 Pepperdine in the MPSF, and George Mason at No. 7 Penn State in the EIVA. Click here for the complete NCAA schedule and scoreboard.

Lewis stuns Ohio State: The 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory left the Flyers 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the MIVA as Ohio State fell to 11-3, also 4-1. They hold a half-game lead over No. 8 Loyola, which plays host to McKendree on Friday.

Lewis was led by Ryan Coenen, who had 21 of his team’s 39 kills. He hit .514, had two of Lewis’ five aces, six digs and two blocks. Mitch Perinar had eight kills and hit .438. Lewis hit .373 as a team. That’s Kyle Bugee getting one of his five kills in the video, taken by Michael Gomez.

Ohio State, which had won eight matches in a row and 38 MIVA matches over the past 747 days, hit .338. Jake Hanes led with 16 kills while hitting .324. Nic Szerszen added 12 kills and hit .500.

Concordia gets past GCU: In a battle of MPSF newcomers, Concordia came away with a 36-34, 25-19, 30-28 victory that — based on the scores in the first and third sets — obviously could have gone either way.

Jonathan Predney led a balanced Concordia (7-5 overall, 2-2 MPSF) attack with 12 kills., hitting .393. Josiah Bergt had 10 kills and so did Raymond Barsemian, who had two aces, two blocks and four digs.

Visiting Grand Canyon, which lost its fourth in a row, is 11-6, 1-4. The Lopes were led by Ashton King, who had 13 kills and hit .545 to go with three blocks, one solo. Cody Williams had 11 kills, five digs and three blocks, one solo.