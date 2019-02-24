NCAA men: No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 BYU, No. 10 Lewis all win

The ranked teams in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball action Saturday all won, including No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 BYU and No. 10 Lewis.

Sunday’s schedule includes a big MPSF rivalry match when No. 14 USC goes to No. 6 UCLA. UCLA (11-4 overall, 3-0 MPSF) is trying to keep pace with 4-0 Pepperdine, while USC (7-6, 1-2) needs to win to stay in the race.

In the MIVA, No. 7 Loyola goes to Ohio State.

There are two EIVA matches as No. 13 George Mason is home for Saint Francis and Penn State goes to Charleston.

Conference Carolinas has the day off.

Stanford (11-5) of the MPSF swept visiting UC San Diego (6-10) of the Big West 25-18, 25-17, 25-19. Jordan Ewert led with 14 kills, hit .500, and had four digs and two blocks. Shannon Collin had 13 kills for UCSD …

BYU (7-4, 3-2 MPSF) got past visiting Grand Canyon (7-10, 0-4 MPSF) 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 as Gabi Garcia Fernandez led with 20 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Davide Gardini had 10 kills, hit .360, and had two of his team’s three aces, six digs and four blocks. Miki Jauhiainen had six kills, hit .500, and had four digs and nine blocks.

MIVA: No. 10 Lewis (13-4, 6-0) moved a half-game up on Loyola with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 26-24 win at McKendree (6-7, 3-3).

Ryan Coenen led a balanced Lewis attack with 17 kills. He hit .424, had an assist, an ace, five digs and two blocks. Julian Moses had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Kyle Bugee had 11 kills with no errors in 17 swings to hit .647 to go with 10 digs, and TJ Murray had 10 kills and hit .471. The Flyers hit .418.

McKendree’a Zach Schnittker had 14 kills, an assist, three of his team’s seven aces, and two digs. Will Frank had 11 kills, an assist, two aces and five digs. McKendree hit .306.

EIVA: Princeton (7-7, 5-0) stayed on its hot streak and swept Sacred Heart (2-8, 1-4) 25-20, 25-18, 25-19.

The Tigers, who have won five in a row, all in the league to hold the top spot, got 13 kills from Greg Luck in the road victory. He had one error in 22 attacks and hit .545 to go with an assist, three of the Tigers’ nine aces, seven digs and two blocks, one solo. Kendall Ratter had 10 kills, hit .350, and had three aces and eight digs. George Huhman had nine kills.

Taylor Bloomquist led Sacred Heart with eight kills, hitting .538, and had four blocks, one solo …

Harvard (3-8, 3-2) beat visiting NJIT (4-7, 0-3) 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-12. Griffin Schmitt led with 20 kills and hit .415 to go with three assists, 15 digs and a block, and Campbell Shoenfeld had 16 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, an ace, six digs and a block.

Alvara Gimeno led NJIT with 18 kills, hitting .333, and added an assist, an ace, nine digs and two blocks. Piotr Namiotko had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks, one solo. And Jens Feldthus added 11 kills, two aces, six digs and a block.

Conference Carolinas: In the other league match, North Greenville (9-6, 6-3) swept Lees-McRae (1-11, 0-9). Jackson Gilbert and Aaron Campbell had eight kills each for North Greenville …

Also, in non-conference action, Emmanuel (6-10) swept Coker (4-7) and Barton (11-3) swept Queens (4-12). Barton leads the league at 6-1, a half-game up on King.