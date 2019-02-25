NCAA men: 1-11 identical in AVCA poll, UCLA, Loyola win, Mason upset

The top 11 teams in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Poll stayed exactly the same.

That includes top-ranked and unbeaten Long Beach State, which is now 13-0, and the only other unbeaten team, No. 2 Hawai’i, now 10-0.

The only changes were Purdue Fort Wayne moving up three spots to No. 12, USC up a spot to 13th, George Mason dropping one notch to 14th, and Ball State falling three spots to No. 15, the last spot in the poll. Ball State (7-8) is the only team in the poll with a losing record.

Click here for the complete AVCA poll.

Sunday’s recaps: There were four matches as UCLA swept USC, Loyola swept Ohio State, Sacred Heart upset George Mason in four, and Penn State swept Charleston.

UCLA (12-4, 4-0 MPSF) dealt visiting USC (7-7, 1-3) a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 defeat.

Brandon Rattray led with 17 kills and hit .583 as the Bruins hit .420. He added two of UCLA’s 12 aces, four digs and a block. Daenan Gyimah had 14 kills with one error in 18 swings and hit .722, had an ace, a dig and a block. Sam Kobrine had seven kills, five assists, three aces, seven digs and a block, and Micah Ma’a had four aces, two digs and two blocks.

USC, which hit .349, got nine kills from Jack Wyett and eight from Ryan Moss …

Visiting Loyola (13-3, 6-0 MIVA) beat Ohio State (5-11, 1-5) 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.

Collin Mahan, Will Tischler and Paul Narup had nine kills each. Mahan had five digs and two blocks. Tischler had three of the Ramblers’ five aces, four digs and three blocks, one solo. And Narup had one error in 14 swings and hit .571 and had a dig and six blocks.

Ohio State hit .075. Martin Lallemand and Sean Ryan led with six kills each …

Visiting Saint Francis (9-6, 3-2 EIVA) dealt George Mason (10-4, 4-2) a 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-16 upset, dropping the Patriots into third place in the league, two games back in the loss column behind Princeton.

Michael Fisher led SFU with 20 kills and hit .417. He had an assist, an ace, six digs and five blocks. Christian Graziano had eight kills, an ace and a dig, and Patrick Bryan had six kills, an ace, three digs and four blocks. Hayden Herc added four kills and six blocks and Cole Carver had nine blocks.

Sam Greenslade led Mason with 16 kills while hitting .357 to go with five digs and four blocks. Hayden Wagner had 10 kills but hit .000. Mason hit .118 …

Penn State (7-7, 4-1 EIVA) cruised at Charleston (4-11, 0-6) and moved into second place. Canyon Tuman led with nine kills in nine swings and added six blocks. Jason Donorovich and Calvin Mende had eight kills each. Donorovich had four blocks and Mende had five digs and three blocks, one solo.

Maarten Bartels led Charleston, which hit .120, with nine kills.

ConfCarolinas POW: Barton College junior right side Angelos Mandilaris had 28 kills and hit .362 in two wins to take the honor.

EIVA POWs: Saint Francis junior right side Michael Fisher is the offensive player for the second time. He had 37 kills in two victories.

Harvard’s Trevor Dow and Jason Shen shared the defensive honor. Dow had 10 blocks, four solo against NJIT, while Shen had 19 digs, a tie for second nationally in a five-set match.

MIVA: The MIVA announces later in the week. Last week’s winners were Loyola’s Paul Narup and Tyler Mitchem of Lewis.

We will update when the MPSF and Big West announce their POWs.