In Friday’s NCAA Division I-II play, Long Beach returned to its winning ways with a 3-1 win over UC Irvine. USC pulled off its second consecutive upset, this time a 3-2 win against Stanford. Hawai’i completed its 22nd consecutive sweep with a win over UC San Diego, and Lindenwood scored its first win over a ranked team in 2019 by defeating Ball State 3-2.

On the NCAA beach side, UCLA, Florida State, Florida Atlantic, and Cal Poly were undefeated Friday at tournaments in Florida and California. Scroll down for Friday’s college beach results and Saturday’s schedule.

All five conferences are active Saturday in men’s volleyball.

In the MPSF, No. 6 Stanford goes to Concordia-Irvine and No. 10 BYU takes on No. 9 USC.

There are two matches in the Big West as No. 2 Long Beach plays No. 7 UC Irvine again, this time in Long Beach. Likewise, No. 12 CSUN plays No. 3 UC Santa Barbara again, this time at home.

There are three matches scheduled in the MIVA as No. 8 Lewis hosts Ohio State, No. 13 Ball State heads to Quincy, and No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne travels to Lindenwood.

The EIVA shows three contests, No. 13 George Mason hosts NJIT, Penn State plays Sacred Heart, and Saint Francis is at Harvard.

The Conference Carolinas have four matches Saturday, with King at Limestone, Erskine at Emmanuel, Queens at Mount Olive, and Belmont Abbey at North Greenville.

Beginning in Big West action, AVCA No. 2 Long Beach State (20-1, 5-0) got back on track with a win over UC Irvine (14-8, 2-3) 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20. Josh Tuaniga and Kyle Ensing scored double-doubles as Tuaniga recorded 45 assists, 13 kills, two kills and a block, while Ensing led the 49ers with 16 kills, hitting .303, with 11 digs, three aces and two blocks.Teammates TJ DeFalco added 12 kills, Louis Richard and Simon Anderson 11.

Irvine’s Karl Apfelbach led the contest with 17 kills, an ace, three blocks and eight digs.

No. 1 Hawai’i (22-0, 5-0) swept UC San Diego (7-14, 0-5) 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. The Rainbow Warriors extended their NCAA-record of 66 consecutive sets. “We’ve never talked about it,” Hawai’i head coach Charlie Wade said. “We didn’t talk about it at the beginning, and why start now? We’re trying to win each match we get in.”

Hawai’i outblocked UC San Diego 12 to 1 and outhit them .468 to .146. Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors with 13 kills, an ace, three blocks and a dig. Joe Worsley dished out 29 assists and added a kill and a block. Patrick Gasman not only had eight blocks, three solo, but went four-for-four to hit 1.000.

UCSD’s Logan Clark led the Tritons with nine kills, a .727 percentage, an ace and a dig.

No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (16-5, 3-2) swept No. 12 CSUN (10-11, 0-5) 25-20, 25-22, 32-30. The Matadors were plagued by service errors, 20 total, nine in the third set.

UCSB’s Corey Chavers led all players with 14 kills, two aces and three blocks, while freshman Ryan Wilcox hit 12 kills and had seven digs while hitting .435. The Gauchos’ libero Hayden Boehle had a match-high 11 digs.

The Matadors’ Maciej Ptaszynski led his squad with 10 kills and a .500 hitting percentage, an assist, two digs, and three blocks.

In the MPSF, resurgent No. 9 USC (14-8, 5-4) held off No. 6 Stanford (14-9, 5-5) at the Galen Center 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 15-10. The upset win is the Trojan’s second in the last week, following Saturday’s sweep of Long Beach State. USC scored the first two points in the fifth set and never looked back, hitting .562 for the frame.

The Trojans’ Gianluca Grasso and Jack Wyett led their squad with 18 kills each, Grasso adding three blocks, two solo, and five digs, while Wyett had an assist, three aces, and six digs.

Stanford’s Jordan Ewert led all attackers with 24 kills, an assist, two aces and eight digs.

No. 4 Pepperdine (18-6, 7-3) swept Grand Canyon (12-13, 2-7) decisively 25-16, 25-10, 25-17. The Waves set season-high marks for hitting percentage (.529) and blocks (15.5), while holding the Lopes to a season-low .042 hitting percentage.

Pepperdine’s David Wieczorek led with 13 kills, a .619 percentage, an assist, three blocks and three digs. Kaleb Denmark had 10 kills, a .500 percentage, an ace, five blocks and seven digs.

Christian Janke led GCU with eight kills and four digs.

Pepperdine can clinch the MPSF regular-season title by defeating both USC and Concordia-Irvine at home next week, earning the right to host the MPSF semifinals and finals.

In MIVA action, No. 8 Lewis (19-5, 10-1) got back on track with a 3-0 defeat of McKendree (11-11, 6-6) 25-23, 25-13, 25-16. The Flyers led in all statistical categories, outhitting their opponents .308 to .120, outserving them 8 aces to 2, and 37 assists to 24.

Ryan Coenen led Lewis with 13 kills, while Julian Moses had eight, Tyler Mitchem and Mitch Perinar had five each.

Zach Schnittker and Ethan Carroll each had seven kills for the Bearcats, with Brandon Dunn adding six.

No. 11 Loyola Chicago (17-7, 10-2) swept Ohio State (8-17, 3-8) 25-21, 25-14, 25-22. Will Tischler led the Ramblers with 11 kills, two blocks and an ace. Collin Mahan scored seven kills, a block and an ace, while Dane Leclair added six kills, two aces and three blocks.

Jake Hanes led the Buckeyes with 17 kills and six digs.

Lindenwood (9-15, 5-6) upset No. 13 Ball State (13-13, 4-7) in five sets 18-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11. The win is the Lions’ first over a ranked team this year.

Senior Connor Hipelius led with 16 kills, three blocks and an ace, while Nick Stevenson had 12 kills, two blocks and an ace.

Blake Reardon paced the Cardinals with 12 kills, two assists and an ace.

No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne (15-9, 7-4) swept Quincy (5-19, 0-11) 25-12, 25-21, 25-23. The win is the Mastodons’ second consecutive sweep.

Pelegrin Vargas led PFW with 12 kills, a .429 percentage and six digs. Alex Dickmann followed with 11 kills, a .529 percentage, an assist, two aces, six digs and a block. Tony Price chipped in nine kills, an assist, an ace and five digs.

The Hawks were led by Omari Wheeler’s 13 kills and five digs.

In EIVA action, Princeton (11-12, 9-1) upended No. 13 George Mason (13-7, 6-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23. The win completed a season sweep against George Mason to maintain its first place EIVA standing.

Kendall Ratter had 13 kills and six blocks, while George Huhmann had 12 kills for a .355 percentage. Parker Dixon added seven kills, eight blocks and six digs.

The Patriots’ offense was led by Hayden Wagner’s 17 kills and Kyle Barnes’ 10 kills, while the defense was anchored by Will Calaman’s 14 digs and Sam Greenslade’s 13 digs.

Penn State (11-12, 7-2) won at Harvard (6-11, 5-4) 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20. The win is the Nittany Lions’ third consecutive, giving them sole possession of second place in the EIVA. Matthew McLaren led with 18 kills, a block and an ace, while Calvin Mende came off the bench to contribute 14 kills, two aces and a block.

Campbell Schoenfeld paced the Crimson with 18 kills, seven digs and an ace.

Lourdes (19-3) swept Charleston (8-16) 25-21, 25-17, 25-15. Evan Gebert led Lourdes with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and four digs.

Max Senica and Brandon Greenway led Charleston with seven digs each.

In Conference Carolinas play, Barton (20-3) swept Queens (7-17) for its 14th consecutive victory. Belmont Abbey (12-10, 7-6) swept Mount Olive (9-14, 8-6) in a trio of deuce sets 27-25, 25-23, 25-23. Limestone (11-10, 7-7) swept Lees-McRae (2-18, 0-14) 25-23, 25-21, 25-17. Lincoln Memorial (16-7) defeated Erskine (7-18) 25-17, 25-14, 21-15, 25-18.

Six of the AVCA top ten ranked beach teams were in action Friday on opposite coasts.

FIU gathered an impressive field at the Surf and Turf Invitational, with No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 FSU, No. 4 LSU, No. 8 FIU, No. 10 Stetson, No. 15 Florida Atlantic, No. 16 GCU, No. 20 TCU, and Tulane.

UCLA beach made it 19-0 with wins over LSU (4-1) and Stetson (5-1). In the match against LSU (15-5), the Nos. 3, 4, and 5 pairs went to three sets. No. 3 Abby Van Winkle and Zana Muno of UCLA defeated Olivia Beyer and Kelli Agnew of LSU 18-21, 21-14, 16-14. On court four, LSU’s Melia Lindner and Megan Davenport earned the Tigers a point by defeating Bruins Lea Monkhouse and Savvy Simo 13-21, 21-11, 15-12. No. 5 Lindsey Sparks and Izzy Carey of UCLA defeated Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski 24-26, 21-16, 15-11 to complete the 4-1 victory.

It was all straight sets against No. 10 Stetson (16-7), as the Bruins swept all five pairings in straight sets, the closest set by a 21-16 margin.

UCLA faces Florida State and FIU Saturday.

FSU (16-4) defeated both Grand Canyon (4-1) and Tulane (5-0) on Friday. GCU’s Jessica Stansfield and Bella Bauman averted the sweep by defeating Brooke Kuhlman and Morgan Chacon 21-16, 24-22.

The Seminoles swept the Green Wave, but the Nos. 2, 4, and 5 pairs were extended to a tiebreak set.

Saturday the Seminoles will face UCLA and FIU.

LSU recovered from its earlier loss to undefeated UCLA by defeating FIU (4-1) and Stetson (3-2). LSU’s Claire Coppola/Kristen Nuss at No. 1, Olivia Beyer/Maddie Ligon at No. 4, and Allison Coens/Hunter Domanski at No. 5 scored points for the Tigers in both matches.

Next up for LSU is Grand Canyon and Florida Atlantic.

Despite the loss to LSU, host FIU came away with 3-2 wins over Stetson and Grand Canyon. FIU’s Federica Frasca and Margherita Bianchin closed out Stetson’s Carly Perales/Sunniva Helland-Hansen 21-17, 19-21, 16-14 to clinch the dual, while Dorina Klinger and Ronja Klinger did the same to Grand Canyon’s Hannah Towne/Katie Hess 21-15, 18-21, 15-8.

Saturday is a busy day for FIU, with duals against Tulane, Florida State, and UCLA.

At the conclusion of Friday play at the Surf and Turf Invitational, UCLA, FSU, and FAU are 2-0, LSU and FIU are 2-1, TCU is 1-1, Tulane is 0-2, and Stetson and Grand Canyon are 0-3.

On the other side of the country, No. 7 Cal Poly (13-5) hosted the Big West Challenge at Pismo Beach, kicking off Friday play with three wins, 5-0 sweeps of CSU Bakersfield (5-9)and Sacramento State (1-8) and a 4-1 win over CSUN (7-8).

Cal Poly will face Long Beach State Saturday. Hawai’i will compete in the Big West Challenge Saturday, facing CSUN, CSU Bakersfield, and UC Davis.Long Beach State’s Saturday opponents are Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, and Sacramento State.

Further north in Seattle, No. 14 Arizona (13-4) met Washington (6-6) in a pair of duals Friday. The Wildcats won both by 3-2 and 4-1 scores. The Dawgs, playing their only home match of the year, went 0-4 in third sets.

Also on the slate for Saturday, No. 2 USC heads to Zuma Beach to face No. 5 Pepperdine.