Saturday the Big West kept rolling, as No. 1 Hawai’i and No. 2 Long Beach State swept, and No. 3 UC Santa Barbara won but needed five against No. 12 CSUN.

MPSF action featured yet another win by No. 8 USC, this time over No. 10 BYU. The red-hot Trojans have defeated No. 2 Long Beach and No. 6 Stanford this week. And Concordia-Irvine demonstrated that Thursday’s upset of No. 10 BYU was no accident, following up with an upset of No. 6 Stanford.

All of those recaps and more to follow, but first, Sunday’s NCAA men’s volleyball schedule.

Sunday’s men’s volleyball schedule is light, with only two matches on the docket as the Big West, MIVA, and Conference Carolinas are off. The MPSF’s Grand Canyon plays at UCLA, and the EIVA’s Saint Francis plays at Sacred Heart.

Starting in the Big West, No. 1 Hawai’i (23-8, 6-0) swept UC San Diego (7-15, 0-6)again 25-17, 25-17, 25-16. The sweep is Hawai’i’s 23rd consecutive, extending their consecutive set win streak to 69.

The Tritons had no answers for the Rainbow Warriors’ offense, as UH hit for a .471 percentage to UCSD’s .133. Rado Parapunov paced the Warriors with 18 kills and a .640 percentage. Stijn van Tilburg added seven kills while hitting .545.

Wyatt Harrison’s 14 kills led the Tritons while hitting .367. Harrison also added three aces and six digs.

No. 2 Long Beach (21-1, 6-0) swept No. 7 UC Irvine (14-9, 2-4) 28-26, 26-24, 25-14. The win was the 49ers’ second in as many nights, leading the Anteaters in hitting percentage (.293-.214), blocks (8-6), and aces (5-1).

LBSU’s Kyle Ensing led the match with 13 kills, an assist, three aces, three digs and a block. TJ DeFalco and Nick Amado tallied nine kills each. DeFalco added two assists, an ace, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Amado also had one dig.

Aaron Koubi led UCI with 11 kills, a .333 percentage, an assist, five digs and a block.

No. 3 UC Santa Barbara (17-5, 4-2) defeated No. 12 CSUN (10-12, 0-6) in five sets 22-25, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15, 15-9. Santa Barbara’s Keenan Sanders led his teams in kills (14), aces (2), and blocks(8). Ryan Wilcox contributed 13 kills, an ace and seven digs.

CSUN’s Ryan DeWeese scored 19 kills in 42 attempts for a .286 percentage with an ace, an assist, three blocks and 16 digs. Dimitar Kalchev wasn’t far behind with 16 kills, a .302 percentage, three aces, a block and five digs.

In MPSF action, Concordia-Irvine (14-16, 3-7) defeated No. 6 Stanford (14-10, 5-6) 20-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22. The Eagles led in all statistical categories including kills (49 to 37), aces (eight to six), blocks (16 to seven), assists (48 to 34), and digs (25 to 18).

The win caps a strong week for Concordia, following their upset of BYU Thursday.

No. 8 USC (15-8, 6-4) defeated No. 10 BYU (12-10, 6-5) 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 at the Galen Center. The resurgent Trojans have defeated No. 2 Long Beach State, No. 6 Stanford, and No. 10 BYU in the last seven days.

USC’s Gianluca Grasso and Jack Wyett led with 11 kills apiece. Grasso added two assists, two aces, two blocks and three digs. Wyett contributed two assists, an ace,two blocks and seven digs.

The Trojans’ defense kept the BYU hitters in check, as Gabi Garia Fernandez was held to nine kills for only the second time this season. Davide Gardini chipped in eight kills and Felipe de Brito Fernandez six. BYU hit .247 as a team.

Moving to the MIVA, No. 8 Lewis (20-5, 11-1) swept Ohio State (8-18, 3-9) 25-21, 25-17, 25-18. The win is the Flyers’ fifth consecutive home win at Neil Carey Arena.

Matt Yoshimoto scored 25 assists, five aces, two blocks, two digs and an ace. Ryan Coenen led the offense with 10 kills, an assist, four blocks, one solo and a dig.

Jake Hanes led the Buckeyes with 16 kills, two aces, a block and three digs.

No. 13 Ball State (9-8, 3-4) defeated Quincy (4-12, 0-6) 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 for the Cardinals’ second consecutive sweep.

Blake Reardon led BSU with 10 kills, two aces, and two blocks. Ben Chinnici added nine kills, two blocks and an ace. Matt Szews had six kills, three aces and a block.

No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne (16-9, 8-4) defeated Lindenwood (9-16, 5-7) 31-33, 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10. The win clinches a home match in the MIVA quarterfinals.

Lindenwood’s block kept PFW off-balance, tallying 16 blocks to the Mastodon’s seven, including a first set game-winner by Diego Negron.

PFW’s Pelegrin Vargas scored 21 kills, six assists, four aces, four blocks and nine digs. Alex Dickmann wasn’t far behind with 19 kills, an ace, a block and four digs.

The Lions’ Diego Negron had 22 kills, a .349 percentage, two assists, an ace, six blocks, four solo and three digs.

In the EIVA, No. 13 George Mason (14-7, 7-3) defeated NJIT (7-13, 2-8) 25-21, 23-25-, 25-20, 25-22 during the Patriots’ Senior night.

Hayden Wagner led Mason’s balanced offense with 15 kills, four aces and four blocks., while Kyle Barnes had 13 kills two aces and three blocks. Sam Greenslade had 11 kills and two aces. Luis Velez coordinated the offense with a career-high 45 assists.

NJIT was led by Alvaro Gimeno’s 13 kills, two aces, five blocks and three digs.

Penn State (12-12, 8-2) defeated Sacred Heart (3-12, 1-8) 25-19, 25-15, 25-20. The Nittany Lions applied pressure from the service line, dialing up 11 aces against 14 errors, while Sacred Heart had only one ace against 14 errors.

The Nittany Lions’ Brett Wildman led all attackers with 11 kills, three aces, four digs and one block. Jason Donorovich had seven kills, two aces and two blocks.

Emerson Waumans led Sacred Heart with eight kills, an ace and a dig.

Saint Francis (12-11, 6-3) edged Harvard (5-12, 5-5) in a five set come-from-behind victory 18-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 16-14. The victory puts the Red Flash in third place in the EIVA, behind Penn State and Princeton.

BJ Blair led Saint Francis’ balanced attack with 51 assists, with Cole Thompson, Joshua Blair, and Patrick Bryan all leading with nine kills.

Harvard’s Campbell Schoenfeld led the contest with 12 kills, two assists, one block and six digs.

In Saturday’s Conference Carolinas play, King (16-9, 12-2) defeated Limestone (11-11, 7-8) 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, Emmanuel (10-17, 5-10) defeated Erskine (7-18, 4-11) 25-12, 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, Mount Olive (10-14) defeated Queens (7-18) 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, and Belmont Abbey (13-10, 8-6) defeated North Greenville (15-11, 8-7) in a thriller 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 21-19.