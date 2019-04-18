NCAA men: Barton-King play for CC title, Lewis and Loyola advance to MIVA final

Win or go home was in full force Wednesday night in NCAA Division I-I men’s volleyball as the top two teams in both the MIVA and Conference Carolinas set up winner-take-all finals.

There’s more action Thursday, starting with the ConfCarolinas championship match between top-seeded and second-seeded King. The winner gets the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

The powerful Big West gets its tournament under way Thursday in Hawai’i, third-seeded UC Irvine faces sixth-seeded UC San Diego and No. 4-seeded UC Santa Barbara plays fifth-seeded CSUN. Top-seeded Long Beach State and No. 2 Hawai’i drew byes into Friday’s semifinals.

The EIVA semifinals Thursday pit top-seeded Princeton home for Saint Francis, while Penn State goes to George Mason. The final is Saturday.

The MPSF is gathered at Pepperdine, where the top-seeded Waves play No. 5 BYU and second-seeded UCLA faces third-seeded USC.

MIVA: Top-seeded Lewis (24-5) swept McKendree to advance to Saturday’s final against second-seeded Loyola (21-7), which went four to beat Purdue Fort Wayne.

Lewis beat McKendree 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 to get into the league championship match for the fourth time in six years. The Flyers, who hit .408, got 16 kills from Mitch Perinar, who had no errors in 23 swings and hit .696. He added two assists, one of his team’s eight aces, and four digs. Ryan Coenen had eight kills, nine digs, three aces and an assist.

McKendree, which ended its season 13-13, to 12 kills from Ethan Carroll and 10 from Zach Schnittker.

Loyola won 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 as Will Tischler led a balanced attack with 13 kills. Collin Mahan had 12 kills and four of his team’s seven aces, Paul Narup had 11 kills with no errors in 16 attacks to hit .688, and Dane Leclair had 10 kills.

Lewis won both regular-season matches between the Chicago-area schools 3-1.

PFW ended its season 17-12. Pelegrin Vargas led with 14 kills, two aces and three blocks. Colton Stone had nine kills, three aces, six digs and a block.

Conference Carolinas: Barton (24-2) beat Limestone (14-13) 25-17, 25-16, 25-19, while King (20-9) swept North Greenville (16-13) 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.

Barton swept King in their first meeting, but King won in four in their second.

Against Limestone, which hit .045, Barton’s Angelos Mandilaris led with 13 kills. He had no errors in 21 attacks and hit .619 to go with an ace and four digs.

Sean Kohlhase had 17 kills and hit .500 for King.