NCAA 7-team men’s bracket set, plus our MPSF photo gallery

Good luck to Barton and Princeton.

If they want to win the NCAA Division I-II men’s title, they’ll have to win four matches in the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Conversely, top-seeded Hawai’i and No. 2 Long Beach State will only have to win twice in Long Beach’s Pyramid, since they were placed into the semifinals of what it is a seven-team field.

There were five automatic bids and they went to Hawai’i for winning the Big West, Pepperdine for winning the MPSF, Lewis for winning the MIVA, Princeton for winning the EIVA, Barton for winning Conference Carolinas.

The two at-large bids went to Long Beach of the Big West and the MPSF’s USC.

The tournament opens Friday at Barton when it plays host to Princeton. The winner in Wilson, N.C., advances into a quarterfinal match May 2 against Pepperdine at Long Beach, while in the other quarter Lewis faces USC.

Click here for the bracket at NCAA.com.

On Saturday night, Pepperdine overcame USC 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 to win its fifth MPSF championship, the Waves’ first since 2008. VBM photo editor Ed Chan was at the Firestone Fieldhouse and presents his favorite photos of Pepperdine, USC, UCLA, and BYU here, click to see the full-size image.