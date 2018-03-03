NCAA volleyball: No. 1 Long Beach wins first Big West match, busy beach slate

Unbeaten and top-ranked Long Beach State kept rolling in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball Friday night, sweeping 12th-ranked CSUN in Big West action.

Among the other winners were No. 2 Hawai’i, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State. And in Division III, top-ranked Springfield swept Baruch to not only win its 17th in a row, but set an NCAA record for consecutive sets won at 35.

Saturday’s schedule shows the MPSF back in action with No. 3 UCLA at No. 5 BYU and No. 8 Pepperdine at Stanford.

The NCAA beach season continued Friday with No. 4 Florida State winning twice at home. Saturday’s schedule includes FSU and No. 11 Florida International playing No. 15 Stetson.

Among the tournaments Saturday:

There’s a great gathering at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where No. 5 Pepperdine is home for No. 1 USC and No. 3 UCLA. As the program posted Friday on Twitter, “FYI, no cancellations have been made for tomorrow due to weather! We love # WavesWeather which includes, but is not limited to, rain, wind, ocean spray, sunshine, blue skies, clear skies, gray skies, etc.”

North Florida is host to No. 6 LSU, No. 13 Georgia State and No. 17 Florida Atlantic.

And No. 14 TCU is home for No. 8 Cal Poly, Mo. 18 Tulane and Arizona State.

Seventh-ranked Long Beach State was supposed to open its season Saturday, but because of expected bad weather will play Sunday against CSU Bakersfield and CSUN.

Big West: Long Beach swept CSUN and No. 15 UCSB swept San Diego. For Long Beach, it was the school’s first win in Big West play since the league has men’s volleyball for the first time this year.

The 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 win at CSUN left the Beach 15-0 as Kyle Ensing had 18 kills and TJ DeFalco had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces.

CSUN (8-6, 0-1) was led by Arvis Greene, who had 16 kills, an ace, eight digs and two blocks.

UCSB (7-5, 2-0) won 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 as Keenan Sanders had 17 kills and hit .512. He had four digs and three blocks.

UCSD (8-8, 0-2) got 16 kills from Tanner Syftestad, who hit .433.

MIVA: The only in-conference match saw Ohio State win in four at McKendree, while No. 6 Loyola beat King of Conference Carolinas in four, No. 7 Lewis swept independent Lincoln Memorial, No. 15 Fort Wayne beat Alderson Broaddus in four and Quincy got swept by Milwaukee Engineering.

Ohio State (12-4 overall, 5-2 MIVA) won 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12. The Buckeyes, who hit .405, got 20 kills from Maxime Hervoir, who hit .548, had three aces and three blocks, one solo.

McKendree (6-9, 3-4) was led by Jared Wilcox, who had 11 kills.

EIVA: Penn State swept NJIT, while Harvard beat Charleston, Princeton beat Saint Francis and first-place George Mason beat Sacred Heart, all in four.

Penn State won 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 as Calvin Mende led a balanced attack with nine kills. He hit .500 and had four blocks, one solo. The Nittany Lions are 10-3, 5-1. NJIT (3-10, 1-3) had one ace and 17 serving errors and hit .129.

Mason (9-7, 5-0) beat Sacred Heart (2-9, 0-6) 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 as Hayden Wagner had 18 kills, hit .364, and had three aces, three digs and four blocks.

Springfield sweeps again: The Pride (17-1) beat Baruch 25-10, 25-11, 25-16. The 35 sets won in a row bests the 32 by Hawai’i last season. Click here for the Springfield recap.