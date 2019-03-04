NCAA: McKendree beats struggling Ohio State, AVCA polls, beach roundup

Ohio State’s men’s volleyball struggles continue.

The 2016 and 2017 NCAA champions fell to 6-12 overall and 2-8 in the MIVA on Sunday when Ohio State lost in five at home to McKendree. It was the first time McKendree — which lost at Ohio State on Friday — have ever beaten the Buckeyes.

Also in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball Sunday, No. 12 Purdue Fort Wayne swept Lindenwood.

We’ve also got the latest AVCA men‘s and beach polls and a recap of the weekend past in NCAA beach volleyball with a look ahead to another busy week in the sand.

MEN: McKendree improved to 7-8 overall, 4-4 in the MIVA with its historic 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 victory.

The Bearcats got 14 kills from Zach Schnittker, who had two aces, five digs and four blocks. Brandon Dunn had 12 kills with one error in 25 swings to hit .440 to go with three assists, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo. Lucas Galifos had 10 kills with one error in 15 attacks to hit .600 and had a dig and seven blocks, two solo.

Their team hit .295, had seven aces against 19 errors, and 19 block assists and four solos. Ohio State’s line showed the Buckeyes hit .261 with six aces against 24 errors and 18 block assists.

Jake Hanes led Ohio State with 22 kills, two assists, an ace, 10 digs and four blocks. Fifteen Buckeyes played, including Tyler Alter, who had nine kills. Blake Leeson had eight kills and Sean Ryan six.

Purdue Fort Wayne (10-7, 4-2) beat visiting Lindenwood (7-11, 3-5) 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.

Kade Bontrager and Tomas Gago led PFW with 10 kills each. Bontrager hit .369 and added an ace, three digs and a solo block, while Gago had one error in 13 attacks to hit .692. Colton Stone added eight kills and hit .400.

Charley Hlavin led Lindenwood with 11 kills.

AVCA men: The top three teams — Long Beach State, Hawai’i and UC Irvine — stayed the same in this week’s AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll, but UC Santa Barbara moved up a spot to fourth, UCLA did the same to to No. 5, and Pepperdine dropped two spots to sixth.

Lewis moved up from 10th to No. 7, while Stanford, Loyola and BYU round out the top 10 in the 15-team poll. There was some jumbling of 11 through 14, but no team dropped out this week.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

AVCA beach: There was an almost identical scenario for the women’s beach top 20. UCLA, USC and Pepperdine stayed 1-2-3, while LSU dropped two spots to sixth, moving Florida State up a notch to No. 4 and Hawai’i up a spot to No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 shows Cal Poly, Long Beach State, FIU and South Carolina staying 7-8-9-10. TCU moved in this week at No. 19.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

Beach week ahead: The East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach next weekend is arguably the most significant tournament of the beach volleyball regular season, featuring UCLA, USC, Pepperdine, LSU, Florida State, Hawai’i, Florida International, and TCU.

The Gulf Shores Classic/March to May has Georgia State, Tulane, Southern Miss, Houston Baptist, Austin Peay, UAB, University of Southern Mississippi, New Orleans and Houston Baptist.

Stanford will play host to UC Davis, Cal, Saint Mary’s and San Jose State, with Sunday’s matches on Pac-12 networks.

Wednesday’s action is headlined by UCLA versus Pepperdine in Zuma Beach. Irvine Valley College is home for Arizona and Concordia. Long Beach State plays host to Stetson and Loyola Marymount Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Thursday, USC is home for Florida State, Stetson and Long Beach. Cal entertains Utah as the Utes open their season.

Cal Poly is home Saturday for CSUN and CSU Bakersfield at Pismo Beach.

Last week: There were four big tournaments, the Pac-12 South, the Zuma Classic, the Beach Burrow Bash and the Horned Frogs Challenge.

At the Pac-12 South, No. 1 UCLA swept Cal, Arizona State, and Washington to move to 9-0. The Bruins were nearly perfect, dropping only two sets on the weekend, both to Cal.

Cal’s No. 4 pair of Alexia Inman and Madison Duek extended UCLA’s Lea Monkhouse and Savvy Simo to three sets 24-26, 21-14, 15-11. Cal’s No. 5 pair of Mia Merino and Abby Waldburger took Izzy Carey and Lindsey Sparks to a tiebreak set 24-26, 21-14, 15-11. Senior Zana Muno returned to the lineup, winning all three of her matches for the weekend at the No. 3 spot with freshman Abby Van Winkle.

USC (4-1) also swept all three of its duals on the weekend over Stanford, Arizona, and Oregon. USC dropped only three sets in the three matches two against Arizona and one against Stanford.

USC’s top two pairings, Abril Bustamante and Tina Graudina and Terese Cannon and Sammy Slater, each won all six of their sets.

Cal (4-1) finished 2-1 and beat Washington (4-1) and Arizona State (5-0), Stanford (2-5) went 2-1 after wins over Oregon (4-1) and Arizona (3-2), and Arizona (4-2) finished 1-2 by defeating Oregon (4-1) but losing to USC (5-0) and Stanford (3-2). Arizona State (3-3) swept Washington.

At the Zuma Classic in Malibu, host Pepperdine (6-1) went 3-0 with rain-soaked wins over CSU Bakersfield (5-0), Long Beach State (4-1), and CSUN (4-1). The Waves’ Heidi Dyer and Brook Bauer (No. 1 pair), Jenna Tunnell and Skylar Caputo (No. 3 pair), Melanie Paul and Simone Priebe (No. 5 pair) won each of the their matches with straight set wins.

Long Beach State (3-1) finished 2-1 after beating Bakersfield (5-0) and CSUN (4-1).

LSU, Florida State, South Carolina and Florida Atlantic assembled at the Beach Burrow Bash in Boca Raton, Fla.

Florida State (8-1) went 4-0, avenging last week’s 3-2 loss to LSU by defeating the Tigers 4-1. FSU won at the 2, 3, 4 and 5 pairs as Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick, Nikki Esposito and Molly McBain, Payton Caffrey and Sara Putt and Macy Jerger and Jenna Johnson getting wins. LSU’s Kristen Nuss and Claire Coppola defeated Brooke Kuhlman and Payton Rund to prevent the sweep. The Seminoles also defeated South Carolina (5-0) FAU (4-1) and UAB (4-1).

LSU (6-2) completed its weekend with a 2-2 record, defeating FAU (3-2) and UAB (4-1) but losing and South Carolina (3-2). Coppola and Nuss won all four of their matches in straight sets.

South Carolina (3-5) finished 2-2 and FAU (6-2) also finished 2-2. UAB (4-4) went 0-4.

The Horned Frogs Challenge featured Georgia State, Tulane, Grand Canyon, TCU, and Missouri State. GCU (5-2) went unbeaten after a sweep of Missouri State and three tight 3-2 dual wins over Georgia State, Tulane, and TCU. Senior Jamie Walsh and redshirt freshman Teagan DeFalco remained undefeated for the season for the Lopes.

TCU (5-3) beat Georgia State (3-2), Tulane (4-1) and Missouri State (3-2). Georgia State (4-4) went 2-2 with wins over Missouri State (4-1) and Tulane (3-2) and losses to TCU (3-2) and GCU (3-2).

Tulane (3-6) finished 1-3 and Missouri State (0-4) lost all four of its matches.

Also last week, UCLA (9-0) defeated No. 2 USC (4-1) 3-2 on Wednesday. Our recap of the match is here.