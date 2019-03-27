NCAA: Hawai’i men stay unbeaten, No. 1 UCLA wins again in beach

Top-ranked Hawai’i stayed unbeaten in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball Tuesday with a non-conference sweep at Concordia as the Rainbow Warriors began a mainland trip that takes them to UC San Diego for Big West matches Friday and Saturday.

There’s a big MPSF match Wednesday when No. 5 UCLA (16-6 overall, 6-2 MPSF) plays No. 4 Pepperdine (16-6, 5-3) as the Waves try to keep pace with both the Bruins and idle second-place BYU (12-8, 6-3).

On the beach, top-ranked UCLA won twice with sweeps of Oregon and No. 13 Loyola Marymount.

Hawai’i cruises: The score was 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 as Hawai’i improved to 21-0 without losing a set this season. Rado Parapunov led with 15 kills and hit .379 as his team hit .449. He added an ace, four digs and six blocks, one solo. Stijn van Tilburg had 12 kills and hit .524 to go with an assist, six digs and two blocks, one solo.

CUI (12-16) got 11 kills from Jordan Hoppe and nine from Raymond Barsemian.

MIVA: No. 15 Purdue Fort Wayne (14-9, 6-4) swept visiting No. 13 Ball State (13-12, 4-6) in progressively easier sets 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 and beat the Cardinals back-to-back for the first time in program history.

Pelegrin Vargas had 19 of PFW’s 40 kills. He hit .351 and had two assists, an ace, seven digs and a block. Tomas Gago had seven kills and hit .400 to go with an ace and four blocks.

Ball State, which hit .190, got 13 kills from Ben Chinnici and 12 from Matt Szews, who had eight digs and four blocks.

EIVA: The only match of Tuesday had Penn State (10-12, 6-2) sweeping Saint Francis (11-11, 5-3).

Matthew McLaren had 10 kills to lead Penn State and added two digs and two blocks, one solo. Calvin Mende had eight kills, hit .545 and had two aces, three digs and two blocks, one solo.

Michael Fisher had nine kills as Saint Francis hit .122.

Conference Carolinas: There were three matches Tuesday as league-leader Barton and second-place King both won.

Barton (18-3, 12-1) beat Mount Olive (9-13, 8-5) 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19. Angelo Mandilaris led with 22 kills, hit .465, and had an assist, a block and six digs. Brother Vasilis had 17 kills and hit .500 to go with with an assist, eight digs and two blocks, one solo. Tobi Azeez had 18 kills for Mount Olive.

King (15-9, 11-2) stayed a game back with its 26-24, 25-21, 25-16 sweep at North Greenville (15-10, 8-6). Sean Kohlhase had 12 kills, all three of King’s aces, three digs and four blocks. Aaron Campbell had 18 kills for North Greenville and hit .345 to go with an assist, eight digs and two blocks.

Belmont Abbey (11-9, 6-5) swept visiting Limestone (10-10, 6-7). Jake Somers, Liam Maxwell and William Morris had eight kills each for Belmont Abbey.

Beach: UCLA improved to 17-0 with its 5-0 victories in Santa Monica. The only set the Bruins lost was at No. 5 against Loyola Marymount when Izzy Carey and Lindsey Sparks beat Veronica Nederend and Erin Martin 21-18, 16-21, 15-12.

LMU (13-6) swept Oregon 5-0.

Fifth-ranked Pepperdine (15-6) swept visiting No. 17 Stanford 4-1.