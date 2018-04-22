NCAA men’s volleyball committee releases tournament selections, bracket

The NCAA men’s volleyball committee selected the seven teams that will participate on the 2018 National Collegiate Men’s Championships hosted by UCLA May 3 and 5th.

Five teams will participate in the play-in rounds April 26 hosted by Ohio State and May 1 at UCLA.

Five teams received automatic selections by winning their conference: Long Beach of the Big West (No. 1 RPI ranking), BYU of the MPSF (No. 2 RPI ranking), Ohio State of the MIVA (No. 7 RPI ranking), Harvard of the EIVA (No. 22 RPI ranking), and King of the Conference Carolinas (No. 13 RPI ranking).

The two at-large bids went to MPSF runner-up UCLA and Big West semifinalist UC Irvine.

In the first round, Ohio State (23-5) will host King University (23-5) at 7 p.m. ET.

The winner will face UC Irvine (21-9) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. PT at UCLA May 1. The second quarterfinal will pit UCLA against Harvard at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The national semifinals will feature top seeded Long Beach State (26-1) against the UC Irvine vs Ohio State/King winner, scheduled for 5 p.m PT. Second seeded BYU (22-6) will meet the winner of UCLA vs Harvard at 7:30 p.m. PT May 3.

The national finals will be held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The committee passed over Hawai’i, who defeated UC Irvine 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18 Thursday in the Big West semifinals. Hawai’i is ranked fifth in last week’s RPI.