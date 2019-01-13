West Coast teams continued overpowering Midwest and Eastern teams Saturday in early season non-conference NCAA men’s volleyball play.

Second-ranked UCLA (4-1) of the MPSF made it 2-0 on its MIVA swing, beating Lindenwood (0-2) 26-24, 25-17, 25-23. Brandon Rattray led with 11 kills. …

Third-ranked UC Irvine of the Big West (5-0) went four to win at George Mason of the EIVA (3-1) 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16. Karl Apfelbach led a balanced Anteaters attack with 15 kills. He hit .368 after making only one error in 38 swings and had six digs, two blocks and two of his team’s six aces. Joel Schneidmiller had 14 kills, nine digs and three aces. Mason’s Hayden Wagner had nearly half his team’s kills, finishing with 23 to go with seven digs, two blocks and an ace …

No. 4 Hawai’i of the Big West (3-0) beat visiting USC of the MPSF (2-1) 25-12, 25-23, 25-16. Rado Parapunov led the Rainbow Warriors with 16 kills and hit .500 to go with two of his team’s five aces. Stijn van Tilburg had 15 kills, hitting .609 after having one error in 23 attacks, and five digs and two blocks. USC’s Gianluca Grasso had 10 kills and Jack Wyett nine …

BYU of the MPSF (2-0), tied for No. 5 with idle Pepperdine, beating visiting No. 14 Ball State of the MIVA (2-3) 25-17, 25-20, 25-18. Gabi Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 14 kills and hit .462. He had three digs, three blocks and two of the Cougars’ seven aces. Ball State hit .107 …

Seventh-ranked Ohio State of the MIVA dropped to 2-2 when it lost at No. 11 Stanford of the MPSF (4-0) 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21. Jaylen Jasper continued his tremendous start to the season with 16 kills, hitting .323, to go with an ace and two digs. Jordan Ewert had 13 kills and hit .571. Jake Hanes lit it up for Ohio State with 24 kills. He hit .452 and had two aces, two digs and two blocks …

No. 8 Loyola of the MIVA (3-1) won at King of Conference Carolinas (0-2) 25-17, 25-10, 25-21. Collin Mahan had 11 kills and five of the Ramblers’ six aces, and Luke Denton had nine kills in nine swings. Paul Narup also had nine kills. King’s Suetonius Harris had eight kills …

The other Chicago-area MIVA team, No. 9 Lewis, also was at a Conference Carolinas opponent, as the Flyers (3-1) won at Mount Olive (0-3) 25-12, 25-16, 25-20. Tyler Mitchem, who had no errors in 12 swings and hit .917, and Ryan Coenen had 11 kills each. Coenen had three aces. Mount Olive hit .125 …

No. 13 Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (4-0) won at Queens (0-3) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17. Pelegrin Vargas led with 12 kills, hitting .500, to go with six digs and an ace. Queens hit .012 …

No. 15 Grand Canyon (3-2) swept Ottawa 25-17, 25-16, 25-23. Janke Christian had 11 kills for GCU …

Also, Princeton of the EIVA (1-5) broke through after a tough start to beat Erskine of the Conference Carolinas (0-3). Greg Luck led with 20 kills and hit .311 to go with seven blocks, eight digs and an ace. George Huhmann had 15 kills, hit .444, and had five digs, four blocks — one solo — and two aces …

McKendree of the MIVA (1-1) beat visiting Charleston of the EIVA (1-2) in four. Four McKendree players had 11 kills or more, including 13 by Brendon Dunn, who had five digs, a block and two aces …

Penn State of the EIVA (1-1) beat visiting North Greenville of ConfCarolinas (1-3) 25-18, 25-16, 25-17. Matthew McLaren led with seven kills, hitting .545. He added three aces and a solo block …

No. 1 Long Beach State is off until Saturday, when it goes to UCLA. UCLA, figuring to drop in the poll after losing last week at CSUN, first plays host to UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday.