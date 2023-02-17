Top-ranked Hawai’i rolled on and Loyola Chicago made a MIVA statement Thursday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

It sets up a busy Friday that includes the unbeaten Rainbow Warriors of the Big West back at it when they play host again to the MPSF’s Concordia Irvine. The other Big West team in action is fourth-ranked Long Beach State, which plays host to the EIVA’s NJIT.

There are three MPSF conference matches. Second-ranked UCLA plays host to BYU, fifth-ranked and unbeaten Grand Canyon is at No. 12 USC, and No. 7 Pepperdine goes to No 9 Stanford.

Third-ranked Penn State opens EIVA play when Princeton visits. Charleston, 11-0 and in the rankings this week at No. 15, is home for Harvard.

MIVA matches have Lindenwood at Lewis and Quincy at McKendree.

The NEC shows Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, Daemen at Merrimack and D’Youville at Sacred Heart.

There are two Conference Carolinas matches when Emmanuel goes to Mount Olive and Erskine is at Barton. Belmont Abbey plays host to Fort Valley State of the SIAC.

Other SIAC teams in action include Central State at Adrian and Kentucky State home for Thomas More.

Alderson Broaddus is the only independent playing and it’s home for two matches with Carolina University.

For links to all matches that are being shown, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Hawai’i (10-0) beat visiting Concordia (4-6) behind 36 kills from the Greeks. Dimitrios Mouchlias had 20 kills and Spyros Chakas 16 in the 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory. Hawai’i hit .402 and had four aces and 13 errors. CUI hit .207 and had one ace and nine errors. Uriel Batista had 15 kills and Scott Montez 13 …

No. 13 Loyola improved to 10-2, 3-0 in the MIVA, with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 win over visiting No. 11 Ball State (6-5, 1-2). Five Ramblers had seven or more kills, 12 by Parker Van Buren, who had two aces, a block and six digs. Loyola hit .337 and had seven aces and 13 errors. Kaleb Jenness had 21 kills for Ball State and hit .516 and had four blocks and six digs. Tinaishe Ndavazocheva had 15 kills and two aces. Ball State hit .290 and had six aces and 19 errors …

Also in the MIVA, No. 10 Ohio State (10-3, 3-0) kept pace as it won 23-25, 25-16, 34-32, 25-19 at Purdue Fort Wayne (10-3, 1-2). Jacob Pasteur had 19 kills for Ohio State to go with two aces, three blocks and 10 digs. Sam Clark had 14 kills, hit .300, and had two assists, an ace, four blocks and eight digs. The Buckeyes hit .289 and had eight aces — three by Jack Stevens — and 12 errors. PFW, which hit .264, had four aces and 20 errors. Jon Diedrich led with 20 kills, an asssit, four blocks and four digs …

In a Conference Carolinas match, Belmont Abbey beat visiting King in four … CSUN of the Big West swept Benedictine of Illinois … Fort Valley State of the SIAC won in four at Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas …

There were six matches Wednesday including Grand Canyon’s four-set MPSF-opening victory at USC which left the Lopes 12-0. Christian Janke had 14 kills and Jackson Hickman 12. USC (6-5) got 17 kills from Dillon Klein …

In the MIVA, Lewis hit .493 and swept Quincy and Lindenwood won in four at McKendree … Independent Queens swept Conference Carolina’s Mount Olive, while Conference Carolina’s Emmanuel held off independent Limestone in five as Jayden Young had 22 kills … Fontbonne beat Maryville in five.