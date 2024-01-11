The past two days in NCAA men’s volleyball included a big victory for George Mason and Hawai’i sweeping Emmanuel despite hitting .178 at home.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule, the busiest day so far of the young season.

The West teams are still getting plenty of non-conference company. LIU is at Long Beach State and Harvard is at CSUN. Lindenwood is at Grand Canyon.

Stanford goes to UC Santa Barbara and Purdue Fort Wayne plays Sacred Heart.

King plays NJIT, Fort Valley State plays Talladega, Lees-McRae plays Saint Vincent, Dominican plays Quincy and Edward Waters plays Erskine.

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, FDU plays Belmont Abbey and Barton and Belmont Abbey plays St. Thomas Aquinas.

Want to watch a match? If it’s being shown, we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag TV & Streaming Listings.

George Mason (2-2) of the EIVA capped its California trip with a stunning 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory Tuesday at UC Irvine of the Big West. Mason, which opened its season losses at UC San Diego and UCSB and had beaten CSUN three days earlier, is tied for 19th in the AVCA top 20. UCI, playing its season opener is No. 3.

Mason hit .221 and had 10 aces and 20 serving errors. Jack Bolz led with 14 kills, had no aces and five errors, a block and four digs. Omar Hoyos had 13 kills, three assists, three aces, a block and three digs. Liam French had 11 kills but 10 errors, four aces, two blocks and two digs. UCI’s Hilir Henno had 17 kills, hit .355, and had an assist, two aces, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo. Teammates Connor Campbell, Maxim Grigoriev and Nolan Flexen had 10 kills each. Grigorievlk had two aces, four digs and six blocks. UCI hit .277 and had four aces and 16 errors.

UCI bounced back Wednesday with a sweep of visiting Saint Francis (PA) of the of the NEC. Henno had two aces to become the Big West career leader and added 16 kills in the 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 victory. Flexen led with 17 kills, hit .448 and had an assist, three aces, a block and three digs. Henno, who hit .429, added two aces, a block and six digs. SFU (0-2) hit .353 and had two aces and 14 errors. Nathan Zini led with 14 kills and had no errors in 27 attacks to go with an ace, a block and two digs. Brady Stump had 10 kills, an assist and three blocks …

Also Tuesday, Princeton (2-0) of the EIVA won in four at Queens (0-2) as Ben Harrington had 18 kills with one error in 32 swings to hit .531. He added two assists, an ace, four blocks and seven digs. Owen Mellon had 12 kills, an assist, two aces, six digs and six blocks, one solo. Princeton, which hit .400, had 12 aces and 24 errors. Queens hit .100 … Lincoln Memorial hit .528 and opened its season with a sweep of visiting Thomas More (0-3). Shay Spadaro had 12 kills and hit .556 and Matthew Gentry had 10 kills and hit .615 …

Hawai’i (2-1) of the Big West swept visiting Emmanuel (0-1) of Conference Carolinas on Wednesday despite hitting .178 in the 25-10, 25-19, 25-16. The Rainbow Warriors made up for it with 12 aces against just 10 errors and a 9-6 blocks advantage. Keoni Thiim led UH with eight kills, hitting .375, and had three aces, two blocks and six digs. Emmanuel hit minus .031 and had one error and 11 aces …

Concordia Irvine of the MPSF swept visiting LIU of the NEC in the season opener for both teams. Christian Galoppo had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks and six digs. CUI hit .241 and had four aces and 23 errors. LIU hit .057 and had five aces and 19 errors …

Erskine swept Tusculum in the season opener for both teams and Stevens beat Sacred Heart in four in the season opener for both.