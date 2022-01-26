NCAA men’s volleyball: Firsts for LIU, FDU, Daemen; Hawai’i, UCLA stay 1-2 in AVCA

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag

There were a lot of first the past few days in NCAA men’s volleyball.

LIU won its first match, FDU played its first, and Daeman won its first over an EIVA opponent.

There are two matches Wednesday when Central State of the SIAC plays host to Wittenberg and the Big West’s UC Irvine goes to the MPSF’s USC.

Thursday, Edward Waters of the SIAC plays Webber International, Grand Canyon of the MPSF plays Benedictine Mesa, and the Big West’s CSUN — which has yet to play a match — is at the MPSF’s UCLA.

AVCA TOP 15 — Hawai’i and UCLA remain 1-2 in the AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll.

Long Beach State moved up two spots to No. 3, while Penn State dropped a notch to fourth and Pepperdine did the same to No. 5. Hawai’i got 14 first-place votes, UCLA one, and Long Beach four.

McKendree, which was No. 14, dropped out, and Ball State moved in at No. 15.

Click here for the complete AVCA top 15.

AVCA POW — The national player of the week is Long Beach State outside hitter Alex Nikolov, a freshman from Sofia, Bulgaria. In sweeps of Erskine, Lewis, and Loyola, he averaged 3.9 kills and hit .417.

FIRSTS FOR LIU, FDU — LIU (1-4) won its first match ever, while Fairleigh Dickinson was playing the first match in program history. LIU, which won 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 28-26, got 16 kills from Luke Chandler in a match between two Division I independents. He hit .306 and had eight aces and a dig. Caden Satterfield and Jordan Cooper had seven kills each. FDU’s Jack Lydon had 15 kills, an ace, three blocks, and three digs. Lorenzo Bonomo added 13 kills while hitting .320 to go with an ace and five digs …

Also Tuesday, two Conference Carolinas teams lost in five.

North Greensville (1-1) lost at independent Limestone (2-0) 25-18, 19-25, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12 in a match between South Carolina schools. Limestone’s Albert Warzocha had 19 kills, hit .316, and had three assists, an ace (against nine serviing errors), six digs, and two blocks, one solo. Geraldo Rivera (not the TV person) had 15 kills, an assist, two digs, and four blocks, one solo. Diego Rosich had 19 kills for North Greenville to go with three aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo …

King (1-4) lost at independent Lincoln Memorial (2-0) 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 in a battle of Tennessee schools. LM’s Justin Sharfenaker led with 18 kills as he hit .314 and had two aces, two digs, and two blocks. Cole Campisano had 15 kills, an ace, four blocks, and six digs. Dawson Walker had six kills, three digs, and a career-high 11 blocks, two solo. King’s Suetonius Harris and Diego Marcano had 14 kills each …

Quincy (3-0) of the MIVA beat visiting St. Ambrose (0-1) in four. Nathan Lawton had 16 kills and hit .414 for Quincy to go with three digs and two blocks … Division III Elmira (6-1) swept independent D’Youville in a match between two teams in upper New York State. Elmira’s Oscar Munoz Trinidad had 10 kills, hit .500, and had five aces, seven digs, and four blocks, one solo.

BIG WIN FOR DAEMEN — On Sunday, Daemen (2-1) the Division I independent, won at the EIVA’s Princeton (1-4) 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 15-12 for its first victory ever over an EIVA school. Zach Schneider led with 19 kills, three assists, four aces, a solo block, and four digs. Jake Couzens had 10 kills with one error in 15 attacks, two assists, an ace, two digs, and two blocks, one solo. Princeton’s Ben Harrington had 15 kills, an assist, five aces, solo block, and six digs. James Hartley had 10 kills with no errors in 15 attack, two assists, an ace, and three digs …

Also Sunday, NJIT (1-2) of the EIVA hit .456 and swept visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (3-3) of the MIVA 25-16, 25-19, 26-24. The Highlanders had 46 kills with 10 errors in 79 attacks. Julian Messner led with 11 kills while hitting .400 to go with an assist, two blocks, and eight digs. Jens Feldthus had 10 kills, Martin De Chavarria nine while hitting .615, and Carson Williams eight in nine errorless swings. De Chavarria had five blocks, one solo, and Williams had four blocks. PFW got 15 kills from Jon Dietrich. His teammates combined for 18.