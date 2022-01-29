Lincoln Memorial, NJIT score upsets; LBSU, Pepperdine, UCSB get men’s volleyball wins

Lincoln Memorial, the small independent in Harrogate, Tennessee, scored the biggest victory in program history when it not only upset No. 11 and visiting Loyola but also swept.

Otherwise, it was West Coast 3, Other Guys 1, as non-conference play continued in NCAA men’s volleyball.

Second-ranked Long Beach State got 24 kills from Alex Nikolov and beat visiting No. 9 Ohio State in four, No. 5 Pepperdine blanked visiting No. 7 Lewis, and UC Santa Barbara swept visiting No. 4 Penn State.

But NJIT pulled off the reverse sweep — winning the fourth set 31-29 — to upset visiting No. 12 UC San Diego in five.

Also, USC beat UC Irvine again but had to go five this time.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Top-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West comes to the mainland for a trip that starts with matches at the MIVA”s Ball State. The Rainbow Warriors play Ball State on Saturday and Monday before heading to Austin, Texas, for a four-team tournament Feb. 4-5 featuring Hawai’i, Stanford, Queens, and Kentucky State. We’ll have more on that gathering, called the First Point Challenge, next week.

Also in the Big West on Saturday, Long Beach State plays host to the EIVA’s Penn State, UC Santa Barbara is home for the MIVA’s Ohio State, and UC San Diego goes to the EIVA’s Princeton.

MPSF action shows UCLA home against the MIVA’s Lewis, and BYU playing host again to Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas, which took BYU to five on Thursday.

Also in the MIVA, Purdue Fort Wayne is home for the EIVA’s Saint Francis, Loyola goes to King of Conference Carolinas, and McKendree goes to Lincoln Memorial.

Other EIVA teams playing Saturday are: St. Francis Brookly against Daemen and D’Youville, Charleston against Queens, and George Mason against North Greenville of Conference Carolinas.

Also in Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey plays Reinhardt and the SIAC’s Fort Valley State, Lees-McRae plays Bluefield, and Emmanuel plays the SIAC’s Edward Waters.

Other matches Saturday show Alderson Broaddus playing Geneva, LIU playing Daemen, and Bluefield playing Benedict.

Lincoln Memorial improved to 3-0 with the program’s first victory over an AVCA ranked team, a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 win over Loyola (3-4).

Lincoln Memorial hit .402. Johansen Negron had 13 kills with one error in 18 attacks to hit .667 and had two assists, an ace, a block, and six digs. Justin Sharfnaker had 11 kills, three assists, two blocks, and two digs. Cole Campisano had 10 kills, hit .381, and had an assist, an ace, a block, and a dig.

Loyola, which hit .194, got nine kills each from Colton Brooks and Parker Van Buren …

Long Beach State (5-0) roared back after losing the first set and put away visiting Ohio State 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22. The 49ers hit .431 with 59 kills and 12 errors in 109 attacks.

Bulgarian freshman Alex Nikolov led with 24 kills and hit .500 after having four errors in 40 attacks. He added two aces, four blocks, and five digs. Spencer Olivier had 16 kills, hit .382, and had an assist, two blocks, and two digs. Clarke Godbold had nine kills, hit .368, and added three assists, two blocks, and five digs.

Ohio State (4-2) lost despite hitting .337. Samuel Clark led with 18 kills, hit .379 and had two aces and five digs. Jacob Pasteur had 14 kills, hit .323, and had two blocks and three digs. Parker Mikesch had 16 digs and five assists …

Pepperdine (4-1) thumped visiting Lewis 25-19, 25-20, 25-21. Jaylen Jasper led with 15 kills as he hit .370 and had an assist, three aces, a block, and four digs. Jacob Steele had 12 kills with one error in 20 swings, an assist, four digs, and three blocks, one solo. The Waves hit .352. Lewis (4-2) hit .213. Tyler Mitchem had 11 kills, hit .556 and also had an ace, six blocks, and two digs …

UC Santa Barbara (3-3) hit .471 and swept visiting Penn State 25-13, 25-21, 25-21. The Gauchos had 38 kills with six errors in 68 attacks, and five players had five or more kills. Ryan Wilcox led with 12, hit .611 with one error in 18 swings and added an assist, an ace, a block, and eight digs. Penn State (4-3) lost its third in a row. Cal Fisher had 15 kills, nearly half of the Nittany Lions’ 33, and hit .367, with an assist, a solo block, and seven digs …

NJIT of the EIVA pulled off a 22-25, 17-25, 25-16, 31-29, 15-10 upset of the Big West’s UC San Diego, a result that left both teams 2-2. In the first meeting between the programs in 10 years, Jens Feldthus led the Highlanders with 18 kills, hit .441 after having three errors in 34 attacks, and added two aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo. Alessandro Negri had 15 kills, five assists, three aces, a block, and five digs. Julian Meissner had 14 kills, an ace, 13 digs, and six blocks, one solo. UCSD’s Kyle McCauley had a career-high 27 kills, hit .393 and had an assist, a block, and five digs. Wyatt Harrison added 13 kills, two assists, a block, and six digs …

Sam Kobrine had 22 kills with one error in 36 attacks as USC (7-1) of the MPSF won at UC Irvine 29-27, 30-32, 25-13, 22-25, 15-10. USC also swept the Big West’s Irvine (3-5) on Thursday. Kobrine had an assist, an ace, five digs, and three blocks, one solo. Simon Gallas had 19 kills, an assist, four aces, a block, and nine digs. Lucas Frassrand had 13 kills with two errors in 15 attacks, two aces, four blocks, and a dig. USC hit .398. Francesco Sani had 18 kills for UCI to go with three assists, two aces, six digs, and six blocks, one solo. Hilir Henno had 18 kills, and Cole Gillis and Connor Campbell had 11 kills each. Campbell had no errors in 15 swings and six blocks, one solo. UCI lost despite hitting .336 …

Also in the Big West, CSUN (1-1) beat visiting DIII independent Cal Lutheran (3-4) 25-12, 25-19, 25-13. The Matadors, who hit .455, got 10 kills from Daniel Wetter …

Two other MPSF teams won as Grand Canyon swept visiting The Masters University and Concordia did the same at St. Katherine College …

In the MIVA, McKendree (2-2) hit .468 and swept at King (1-5) of Conference Carolinas. Patrick Ross had 13 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, three blocks and six digs … Purdue Fort Wayne (4-3) had 12 aces and went four to beat visiting Saint Francis (2-4) of the EIVA. Jon Dietrich had 14 kills, an assist, four of those aces, four blocks, and five digs … Quincy (3-1) lost in five to Missouri Valley College (1-0) …

In other EIVA action, Charleston opened its season with a sweep at independent Limestone (3-1) as Lachlan Bray had 17 kills with two errors in 26 attacks, two aces, a block, and a dig … Sacred Heart (2-0) swept Lasell (2-5). Sacred Heart was scheduled to play Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas and American International in Springfield, Massachusetts, but stayed home in Fairfield, Connecticut, because of the impending snowstorm …

Also in Conference Carolinas, North Greenville beat Alderson Broaddus in four, Barton was swept by Queens, and Lees-McRae swept Benedict of the SIAC. And also in the SIAC, Central State fell to 0-6 when it was swept by Georgetown of Kentucky (1-2).

