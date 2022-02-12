NCAA men: Beach sweeps UCLA; UCSD reverse sweeps BYU; UCI snaps skid; Penn St., SFU atop EIVA

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag

Top-ranked Long Beach State swept No. 2 UCLA, No. 14 UC San Diego pulled a reverse sweep at No. 11 BYU in a match with 55 service errors, UC Irvine broke its losing streak by upsetting No. 5 Pepperdine, and LIU took a set off No. 3 Hawai’i on Friday.

Also in NCAA men’s volleyball, No. 4 Penn State and Saint Francis (PA) each moved to 3-0 in the EIVA, and North Greenville scored a surprise Conference Carolinas victory over Mount Olive.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

UCSD of the Big West is back at BYU of the MPSF, and No. 8 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West is at No. 9 Grand Canyon of the MPSF.

All eight MIVA teams are back in action as No. 10 Ball State goes to McKendree, No. 6 Lewis is home for No. 12 Ohio State, Quincy is at Purdue Fort Wayne, and Lindenwood is at Loyola Chicago.

In the EIVA, Penn State goes to Sacred Heart, Saint Francis plays at Harvard, Princeton goes to NJIT, and George Mason is at St. Francis Brooklyn.

In Conference Carolinas, North Greenville is home for Barton, Emmanuel goes to King, Erskine is at Lees-McRae, and Mount Olive goes to Belmont Abbey.

SIAC action includes Central State at home for Maryville and Fort Valley State at the EIVA’s Charleston.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BEACH SWEEPS UCLA — Long Beach State (7-1) of the Big West took it to UCLA (7-2) of the MPSF 25-22, 25-23, 25-13.

Long Beach hit .400 and had four aces and 10 serving errors. Clarke Godbold led with 17 kills and had just one error in 28 attacks to hit .571. He added an ace, a block, and a dig. Alex Nikolov had 11 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Shane Holdaway had three kills in four errorless tries, two digs, and two blocks, one solo.

UCLA hit .271 and had two aces and 15 errors. Five Bruins had five or more kills, nine by Ido David, who had an ace, a block, and two digs. Miles Partain had a kill in his only try, 26 assists, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo.

The rematch will be next Saturday at UCLA.

UCSD COMES BACK AT BYU — UC San Diego (4-5) of the Big West won 25-27, 23-25, 25-18, 31-29, 15-11 at BYU (5-4) of the MPSF. UCSD reported that it was the program’s first win over BYU since they started playing in 1993.

UCSD, which hadn’t rallied from an 0-2 deficit since 2015, hit .348 and had three aces and a whopping 30 errors. Kyle McCauley led with 20 kills, two aces, eight blocks, and seven digs. Ryan Ka had 15 kills, no aces and nine errors, a block, and four digs. Wyatt Harrison had 13 kills, hit .357, and had two assists, no aces and seven errors, two blocks, and eight digs. Logan Clark had 11 kills in 17 errorless attacks, an ace, six blocks, and a dig. Blake Crisp had a kill, 56 assists, a block, and nine digs, and Matt Palma had 11 digs and four assists.

BYU hit .231 and had four aces and 25 errors. Davide Gardini led with 23 kills as he hit .347 and had three aces, a block, and nine digs. Miks Ramanis had 12 kills, two blocks, and eight digs, and Kupono Browne had 11 kills, three blocks, and four digs. Mitchel Worthington had 11 digs and four assists.

EIVA — Penn State (8-3, 3-0) won 25-22, 28-26, 25-19 at Harvard (2-5, 0-1). The Nittany Lions hit .321 and had five aces and 18 errors. Brett Wildman led with 12 kills, an assist, an ace, and four digs. Cal Fisher had 11 kills, an assist, two aces, and nine digs. Michael Valenzi had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks, an ace, and four digs. Harvard hit .315 and had two aces and 21 errors. Campbell Schoenfeld had 10 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks, and two digs …

Saint Francis (5-4, 3-0) is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2005 after its 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 victory at Sacred Heart (3-2, 0-1). SFU hit .219 and had 11 aces and 21 errors. Thomas Leahey led with 14 kills, hit .550 and had two aces, three digs, and four blocks, one solo. Trevor Lewis had 11 kills, an ace, and three digs. AJ Schmidt had 41 assists, four aces, two blocks, and two digs. Sacred Heart hit .193 and had three aces and 16 errors. Patrick Mucherino had 17 kills, an ace, five blocks, and four digs …

NJIT (5-2) hit .425 and won its fifth match in a row, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 over visiting George Mason (3-5, 0-3). NJIT, which had seven aces and 13 errors, got 13 kills from Jens Feldthus, who had three errors in 22 attacks and hit .455 to go with two assists, two aces, a block, and six digs. Alessanrdo Negri had 12 kills, hit .364, and had two aces, a block, and six digs. Martin De Chavarria had eight kills in 12 errorless attacks, three digs, and seven blocks, two solo. Mason, which hit .253 and had two aces and seven errors, got 10 kills apiece from Jack Bolz and Omar Hoyos.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — King (3-7, 2-0) is alone at the top of the standings after its 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Erskine (3-9, 1-1). King hit .372 and had six aces and 10 errors. Suetonius Harris led with 15 kills. He had one error in 27 attacks to hit .519 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and five digs …

North Greenville (5-3, 1-1) beat Mount Olive (2-3, 0-1) 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12. North Greenville hit .298 and had five aces and 19 errors. Gregory Torres led with 20 kills, three aces, two blocks, and two digs. Diego Rosich had 18 kills, hit .375, and had an ace, a solo block, and five digs. Michael de la Cruz had 13 kills, hit .524, and had two digs and six blocks, one solo. Christian Phung had 11 digs and three assists. Mount Olive, which got votes in last week’s AVCA poll, lost despite hitting .342. It had seven aces and 22 errors. Five players had nine or more kills, 14 by Justin Gregory, who hit .423 and had two blocks and five digs. Luke Visgitis had 12 kills, hit .556, and had two aces and seven blocks, three solo. Jarrod Ferguson had two kills, 54 assists, three blocks, and four digs …

Emmanuel (4-1, 1-0) swept Lees-McRae (3-3, 0-2) 25-19, 25-19, 25-18. Emmanuel, which hit .242 and had seven aces and 17 errors, got 11 kills from Gustavo Cavalcanti. He hit .600, had an assist, five of those aces, a block, and six digs …

Belmont Abbey (7-2, 1-0) beat visiting Barton (0-4, 0-1) 25-13, 25-22, 25-18. BA hit .361 and had seven aces and 14 errors. Matteo Miselli had 11 kills, hit .471, and had three aces, a block, and a dig. Andrew Kohut had 10 kills, hit .533, and had two aces, a block, and six digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Top-ranked Hawai’i (10-2) of the Big West beat visiting independent LIU for the third time this week, but this time LIU (3-10) took a set in the 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9 outcome. Hawai’i hit .238 and had a program-record 20 aces with 10 errors. Filip Humler led with 10 kills as he hit .333 and had seven aces, three digs, and six blocks, two solo. Kana’i Akana had six kills in 11 errorless attacks, two assists, four aces, three blocks, and two digs …

No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (5-4) of the Big West won 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 14-25, 20-18 at No. 9 Grand Canyon (6-3) of the MPSF. There were 16 ties in the fifth set, and UCSB had three match points before closing it out. UCSB hit .229 and had nine aces and 23 errors. Ryan Wilcox led with 21 kills as he hit .304 and had three assists, three aces, and four digs. Gianni Camden led GCU with 20 kills, two aces, 11 digs, and three blocks, one solo. His team hit .261 and had eight aces and 15 errors …

UC Irvine (4-8) of the Big West got a much-needed victory, breaking a seven-match losing streak with a 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win over visiting Pepperdine (5-3) of the MPSF. UCI hit .311 and had seven aces and seven errors. Hilir Henno led with 15 kills as he hit .346 and had two aces, three digs, and three blocks, two solo. Cole Gillis had 12 kills, hit .345, and had two aces, a block, and four digs. UCI’s kills leader, Francesco Sani, left in the second set after a ball bounced off the net and hit his face, bloodying his nose. He had four kills.

Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper had 23 kills and hit .594 to go with an assist, two aces, four blocks, and nine digs. Jacob Steele had 16 kills, hit .448, and had an assist, an ace, three blocks, and eight digs. Spencer Wickens had 10 kills, three assists, two blocks and two digs. The Waves hit .395 and had six aces and 15 errors …

In the MIVA opener for both teams, Purdue Fort Wayne (7-4) beat visiting Lindenwood (2-4) 25-13, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18 as PFW hit .367 and had 11 aces and 18 errors. The Mastodons got 16 kills from Mitch Geiger, who hit .345 and had two aces, two blocks, and three digs. Jon Diedrich had 14 kills with one error in 21 attacks to hit .619 and had two aces and six digs. Vicente Ibarra had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, a block, and seven digs. Diego Negron had 12 kills and hit .321, and Phil Swartz had 12 kills with one error in 23 attacks to hit .478 for Lindenwood, which hit .326 and had three aces and 19 errors …

No. 15 Lincoln Memorial (7-0) beat visiting Queens (5-5) in four in a battle of independents. Justin Sharenaker had 13 kills for LM, Cole Campisano had 12, and Johansen Negron had 11 … Will Rottman had 17 kills and hit .536 as No. 13 Stanford (7-3) of the MPSF swept visiting Menlo College … Maryvillle (5-7) swept the SIAC’s Central State (0-7) … and Limestone (8-2) swept Tusculum (1-6).