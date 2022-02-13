NCAA men’s volleyball: Penn St., SFU 4-0 in EIVA; UCSD, UCSB win in 5 again; Ball State, King roll on

It’s early, but fourth-ranked Penn State and Saint Francis (PA) won again to improve to 4-0 and are in command of the EIVA.

No. 14 UC San Diego of the Big West did it again, winning in five at No. 11 BYU of the MPSF for the second straight night. So did No. 8 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, winning in five at No. 9. Grand Canyon of the MPSF.

There are two NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball matches Sunday — Princeton plays St. Francis Brooklyn in the EIVA, and Fort Valley State of the SIAC plays at Charleston of the EIVA.

EIVA — Penn State and Saint Francis (PA) are 4-0, NJIT is 2-0, and the six other teams are up against it already, including Princeton at 0-3 and George Mason at 0-4.

Penn State (9-3, 4-0) won 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 at Sacred Heart, a match in which it hit .372 and had seven aces and eight errors. Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman had 10 kills each. Fisher added three assists, five of the aces, and four digs. Wildman hit .412, and had an assist, a block, and five digs. Cole Bogner had four kills, 31 assists, two blocks, and four digs, and Sam Marsh had two kills and seven blocks, one solo. Sacred Heart (3-3, 0-2) hit .039 and had five aces and three errors. Patrick Mucherino had eight kills and two blocks, one solo …

In a match that had 51 serving errors, Saint Francis (6-4, 4-0) won 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 at Harvard (2-6, 0-2) behind 20 kills from Blake Liprando, who had two errors in 46 attacks, hit .391, and had a block, and nine digs. Andrew Deardorff and Trevor Lewis had eight kills each. Ryan Parker had two kills in as many tries, 41 assists, an ace and three digs. His team hit .331 and had nine aces and 30 errors. Harvard, which hit .327 and had four aces and 21 errors, got 11 kills each from Eric Li and Campbell Schoenfeld and 10 from Kade McGovern …

NJIT (6-2, 2-0) won its sixth in a row, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 over visiting Princeton (1-8, 0-3). Jens Feldthus led with 15 kills, two assists, three digs, and four blocks, one solo. Carson Williams had eight kills with no errors in 10 swings, a dig, and six blocks. Nolan Wollmer and Alessandro Negri had eight kills each. Roque Nido had a kill, 33 assists, four blocks, and five digs. His team hit .264 and had four aces and 17 errors. Princeton’s Nyherowo Omene had 20 kills and two blocks, and Alexander Mrkalj had 15 kills, an assist, a solo block, and a dig. The Tigers hit .200 and had seven aces and 21 errors …

St. Francis Brooklyn (4-2, 2-1) beat visiting George Mason (3-6, 0-4). Andrea Lancianese led with 17 kills, hit .342 and had a solo block and six digs. Jack Hershman had 13 kills, two assist, and seven digs. St. Francis hit .219 and had five aces and 14 errors. Mason lost despite getting 23 kills from Omar Hoyos and hitting .333 as team. The Patriots had 10 aces and 20 errors. Hoyos hit .391 and had an assist, 12 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Richie Hoff and Jack Bolz had 12 kills each …

Charleston (3-2) swept visiting Fort Valley State (1-4) of the SIAC 25-15, 25-8, 25-18. Charleston hit .400 and got eight kills each from Jake Vorburger and Ismael Sneed.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — King has opened up an early lead and, at 3-0, is the only team without a conference loss after its reverse sweep against Emmanuel.

King (4-7, 3-0) beat Emmanuel 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-12. Joshua Kim led King with 14 kills, hit .346, and had two assists, a block, and seven digs. Seven of his teammates added kills, and JT Deppe had seven, with no errors in 13 attacks, two assists, three blocks, and seven digs. King hit .237 and had eight aces and 16 errors. Emmanuel (4-2, 1-1) hit .189 and had three aces and 27 errors. Elit Zdonek had 17 kills, Carlos Guerrero 14, and Gustavo Cavalcanti 13 …

Lees-McRae (4-3, 1-2) got 20 kills from Michael Marsans and beat visiting Erskine 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Marsans hit .389 and had an assist, an ace, and six digs. L-M hit .304 and had five aces and 17 errors. Erskine (3-10, 1-2) got 14 kills from Edgerrin Austin, who hit .429 and had three blocks and seven digs. As a team, Erskine hit .169 and had no aces and 11 errors…

North Greenville (6-3, 2-1) beat visiting Barton 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13. North Greenville hit .270 and had four aces and 19 errors. Diego Rosich led with 17 kllls, hit .382 and had two blocks and eight digs. Gregory Torres had 13 kills, two aces, five digs, and three blocks, one solo. Brandon Baker had five kills and seven blocks, one solo.

Barton (0-5, 0-2) had four players with 10 or more kills — Brandon Johnston had 19, and Zach Reider 15 — and hit .225 with two aces and 25 errors …

Mount Olive (3-3, 1-1) got 20 kills from Toby Azeez and won 25-18, 28-26, 25-19, 25-14 at Belmont Abbey (7-3, 1-1). Azeez had two errors in 35 attacks and hit .514 to go with a dig and three blocks, one solo. Eric Visgitis had nine kills in 14 errorless attacks, an assist and four blocks. Dominic Hagerty had nine kills, hit .538, and had an assist, two aces, a block, and seven digs. Mount Olive hit .369 and had three aces and 12 errors. Belmont Abbey, which hit .175 and had two aces and 17 errors, got 18 kills from Andrew Kohut, who hit .351 and had nine digs.

MIVA — Ball State, Purdue Fort Wayne and Loyola are all 2-0, Lewis and McKendree are 1-1, and Ohio State, Lindenwood and Quincy are 0-2 after the first round of conference play.

No. 10 Ball State (8-1, 2-0) won 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 at McKendree (4-4, 1-1). Ball State, which hit .302 and had seven aces and 19 errors, got 19 kills from Kaleb Jenness. He hit .417 and had two assists, an ace, five blocks, and seven digs. Will Hippe had nine kills with one error in 13 attacks, an assist, four blocks, and a dig. Felix Egharevba had four kills in seven errorless swings, three aces, a dig, and 10 blocks, one solo. McKendree hit .177 and had two aces and 15 errors. Ethan Carroll led with 18 kills, an assist, a block, and seven digs …

No. 6 Lewis (7-3, 1-1), coming off a loss to Ball State on Thursday, bounced back by putting Ohio State (4-5, 0-2) in an early hole in the standings. Tyler Mitchem had 15 kills with one error in 28 attacks to hit .500 in the 25-21, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22 victory. He added an ace and five blocks, two solo. Michael Sack had 10 kills in 19 errorless attacks and an ace, four blocks, and two digs. The Flyers hit .283 and had five aces and 15 errors. Ohio State, which lost at McKendree on Thursday, hit .274 and had seven aces and 19 errors. Samuel Clark led with 19 kills, hit .389 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Jacob Pasteur had 16 kills, four assists, five aces, and three digs …

Loyola Chicago (6-5, 2-0) got 20 kills from Parker Van Buren and beat visiting Lindenwood 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23. The Ramblers, who hit .391, had six aces and 15 errors. Van Buren hit .438 and had two digs and five blocks, one solo. Colton Brooks had 12 kills, hit .588, and had an assist, three blocks and two digs. Henry Payne had 10 kills, three aces and three digs. Lindenwood (2-5, 0-2) lost despite hitting .320. It had five aces and 21 errors. Diego Negron led with 16 kills, three assists, three aces, three blocks, and three digs. AJ Lewis had 11 kills, hit .474, and had two digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne (8-4, 2-0) won its fourth in a row, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 over visiting Quincy (3-5, 0-2). The Mastodons hit .316 and had five aces and 19 errors. Jon Diedrich had 19 kills, hit .444, and had three blocks and nine digs. Vicente Ibarra had 11 kills, hit .368, and had an ace, a block, and three digs. Troy Gooch had 11 digs and seven assists. Quincy got 13 kills from Manuel Hernandez. Quincy hit .271 and had one ace and 13 errors.

AROUND THE NATION — UC San Diego (5-5), which won in five at BYU (5-5) on Friday, did it again Saturday, this time winning 25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-12. Ryan Ka led with 23 kills, hit .410 and had four blocks and nine digs. He also had no aces and seven errors as the Tritons hit .321 and had five aces and 19 errors. Kyle McCauley had 11 kills, three assists, three aces, three blocks and nine digs. BYU had four players with 10 or more kills, 14 each by Davide Gardini and Miks Ramanis. Their team hit .331 and had three aces and 23 errors. Ramanis had an ace, seven errors, four digs and four blocks, two solo …

UC Santa Barbara (7-4) won 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 at Grand Canyon (6-5) a day after also winning there in five. Nick Amoruso led with 21 kills, and Ryan Wilcox had 19. Amoruso hit .302 and had 17 digs and three blocks, one solo. Wilcox had an ace, three blocks, and five digs. Donovan Todorov had nine kills, hit .350, and had an ace, three digs and eight blocks, one solo. UCSB hit .243 and had four aces and 18 errors. Ryan Pecsok had 24 digs and an assist. GCU, which hit .179 and had four aces and 16 errors, got 14 kills from Christian Janke, who added five digs and four blocks, one solo. Hugo Fisher had 12 kills, two assists, seven digs, and three blocks, two solo. Camden Gianni had 11 kills, three aces, 10 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Cole Udall had 13 digs …

Independent Lincoln Memorial, ranked No. 15, swept Limestone to improve to 8-0 and extend the program’s best start. LM hit .333 and had seven aces and 11 errors. Johansen Negron had 11 kills, and Dawson Walker 10 …

Independent Maryville of Missouri (6-7) won twice, first sweeping Wittenberg and then getting past the SIAC’s Central State (0-8) in five. Against Central State, Tate Sanvig had 23 kills, two assists, three solo blocks, and 11 digs. Luke Van Handel had 22 digs, two assists, and eight kills. Central State’s Afek Yaron had 19 kills, and Jayden Rookhuyzen had 16 …

Also, Daemen (6-2) swept American International (1-6) , which also got swept by D’Youville (4-3), and Queens (6-5) swept Tusculum (1-7).

