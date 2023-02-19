Ninth-ranked Stanford broke a 14-match losing streak to No. 7 Pepperdine in a key MPSF battle Saturday, while No. 2 UCLA swept No. 8 BYU for the second straight night.

Loyola Chicago is alone atop the MIVA and Charleston of the EIVA won again to get to 13-0.

And Barton of Conference Carolinas won the first time in nearly two years.

Stanford (8-5, 1-1) got a career-high 18 kills from Kevin Lamp and beat visiting Pepperdine (9-5, 1-1) in five. Stanford, which last beat Pepperdine in 2017, came away with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12 victory in which All-American Will Rottman did not play. Lamp had four errors in 28 attacks and hit .500 to go with two assists, two aces, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Theo Snoey had 14 kills and Luke Turner 10. Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper had 27 kills and hit .396 against his old program and had seven digs. Akin Akinwumi had 12 kills, hit .526, and had two aces and four blocks …

UCLA improved to 13-1, 2-0 in the MPSF, with its 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 blasting of BYU (8-4, 0-2). Ido David led UCLA with 21 kills and hit .58 to go with three blocks and two digs. Ethan Champlin had nine kills with one error in 16 swings, Merrick McHenry had eight kills with one error in 12 attacks and Alex Knight had seven kills and no errors in 12 attacks. UCLA hit .481 …

No. 13 Loyola Chicago (11-2, 4-0) made a statement with a MIVA sweep of visiting No. 10 Ohio State (10-4, 3-1). Parker Van Buren had 13 kills in the 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 victory to go with an ace, four blocks and seven digs. Cole Schlothauer had 12 kills, hit .429 and had two assists, four blocks and three digs. Sam Clark had 10 kills for Ohio State … No. 11 Ball State (7-5, 2-2), coming off a loss to Loyola, held a 26.5-5 blocks advantage and bounced back with a five-set win at Purdue Fort Wayne (10-4, 1-3). Tinaishe Ndavazocheva had 16 kills, an assist, five blocks and six digs in the 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 19-25, 15-8 victory,. Kaleb Jenness added 14 kills, five digs and nine blocks, one solo. Feliz Egharevba had 10 kills with two errors in 14 attacks and nine blocks. PFW’s Jon Diedrich had 28 kills, five assists, an ace, two blocks and six digs …

The only Big West team in action was No. 4 Long Beach State (8-2), which hit .500 and swept visiting NJIT (5-7) of the EIVA 25-19, 25-13, 25-13. Five Beach players had six or more kills, eight by Shane Holdaway in nine errorless attacks. NJIT hit minus .014 …

In the EIVA, No. 15 Charleston (13-0, 2-0) swept Harvard (4-6) as it hit .545 with 33 kills and three errors in 55 swings … No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 2-0) swept visiting Princeton (4-8, 0-2) as four players had six or more kills, seven by Brett Wildman … George Mason (2-8) swept King (8-11) of Conference Carolinas as Liam French had 10 kills …

There were three Conference Carolinas matches. Barton finally broke through with a four-set win over Emmanuel (5-7, 1-3). Barton (1-9, 1-3) won 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20 won for the first time since April 3, 2021, when the Bulldogs beat Erskine. Jake Adams had a career-high 16 kills for Barton, Brandon Johnston had 12 to go with five blocks and 11 digs, and Thomas Fanic had 11 kills with one error in 19 attacks and a whopping 13 blocks, one solo. Jayden Young had 18 kills for Emmanuel and Carlos Guerrero had 17 … North Greenville (9-3, 4-1) beat Lees-McRae in four as five players had seven or more kills, 11 each by Tom Curry and Diego Rosich, who had three blocks apiece. Michael Marsans had 14 kills for Lees-McRae … Kacper Rybarczyk had 23 kills with two errors in 37 attacks as Erskine (6-7, 3-2) won in four at Mount Olive (4-8, 1-3). Rybarczyk added two assists, two aces, seven digs and two blocks, one solo …

In the NEC, St. Francis Brooklyn (4-5, 1-0) beat FDU (3-6, 0-3) in four, LIU (6-4, 2-0) beat Saint Francis (PA) (2-9, 1-1) n five and Merrimack (6-5, 1-1) beat D’Youville (3-5, 0-3) in five. Trevor Lewis had 23 kills for SFU PA …

Central State (7-10) of the SIAC beat Thiel (8-8) in four and swept Marantha Baptist (0-18) … Fort Valley State (2-9) of the SIAC lost in four to independent Limestone (7-5) … Kentucky State of the SIAC dropped to 1-12 when it got swept by Midway.

The only match Sunday is in the NEC when Daemen plays Sacred Heart.