NCAA men’s volleyball: PFW, McKendree score MIVA upsets; Ball St., Ohio St., UCSB win

Both ranked Chicago-area teams lost MIVA matches Thursday as Purdue Fort Wayne not only knocked off No. 10 Lewis but also swept, and McKendree pulled off a reverse sweep to defeat No. 14 Loyola Chicago in five.

Among the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball winners Thursday were No. 6 UC Santa Barbara, No. 8 Ball State and No 15 Ohio State.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule.

There are thee matches in the MPSF — top-ranked UCLA at Concordia, No. 7 Pepperdine at No. 6 USC and No. 9 Grand Canyon at No. 13 BYU.

Second-ranked Long Beach State of the Big West plays host to No. 12 Stanford of the MPSF in the only match involving a Big West team.

In the MIVA, No. 8 Ball State is home for Quincy, and Lindenwood is at No. 15 Ohio State.

The EIVA has a full slate with No. 4 Penn State at St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis (PA) at NJIT and Sacred Heart at Charleston. Also, George Mason plays host to independent Fairleigh Dickinson.

There are two Conference Carolinas matches — King at Mount Olive and Lees-McRae at Barton. Also, Belmont Abbey is at independent Queens.

In the SIAC, Fort Valley State goes to Benedict, and Central State is at D’Youville.

MIVA — There were four MIVA matches Thursday, and now there are three teams tied for the top at 4-1.

Purdue Fort Wayne (9-6, 3-2) is alone in fourth after its 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 win at Lewis (8-5, 2-3), and Lewis is tied with Ohio State for fifth place. PFW hit .242 and had four aces and 15 errors. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 12 kills, two aces, two blocks and seven digs. Zach Solomon had eight kills, an assist, four blocks and eight digs. Vicente Ibarra had eight kills with one error in 19 attacks. Lewis hit .159 and had four aces and 14 errors. Eight Flyers had kills, including Tyler Mitchem with 11. Mitchem also had one error in 14 attacks, three blocks and a dig. John Davis had seven kills, an ace, two blocks and nine digs …

McKendree (7-4, 4-1) stayed in first with its 18-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-13 victory at Loyola (8-6. 4-1), despite 26 kills by Loyola’s Parker Van Buren. Patrick Ross led McKendree with 11 kills, and Ethan Carroll and Daniel Duggan had 10 each. Ross had three aces, two blocks and five digs. Duggan had no errors in 15 attacks, two aces and three blocks. Ryan Serrano had six kills in 15 errorless tries, 34 assists, two blocks and 10 digs. McKendree hit .252 and had seven aces and 20 errors. Loyola, which hit .273 and had four aces and a whopping 29 errors, got almost half of its 60 kills from Van Buren, who hit .353 and had three blocks and six digs. But he had no aces and eight errors. Cole Schlothauer added 11 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and 10 digs. Garrett Zolg had two kills, 45 assists, an ace and 12 digs …

Ball State (10-2, 4-1) beat visiting Lindenwood (3-7, 1-4) 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21. The Cardinals hit .308 and had three aces and 15 errors. Kaleb Jenness led with 21 kills, hit .400 and had an ace, two blocks and four digs. Angelos Mandilaris had 14 kills, an ace, a block and 11 digs, and Bryce Behrendt had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Quinn Isaacson had a kill, 54 assists, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Lindenwood’s AJ Lewis had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks and six digs. Diego Negron, who had an ace and five digs, and Kadin Warner, who had two aces and a dig, had eight kills and three blocks apiece …

Ohio State (6-6, 2-3) hit .451 with 48 kills and 11 errors in 82 attacks in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 win over visiting Quincy (3-8, 0-5). Jacob Pasteur had 16 kills, hit .500 and added two of his team’s seven aces, six digs and two blocks. Ohio State had only four serving errors. Samuel Clark had 10 kills, hit .368, and had an assist, an ace and a dig. Ethan Talley had eight kills with one error in 12 swings and two blocks. Quincy hit .275 and had four aces and seven errors. Nathan Lawton led the team with 10 kills, an assist, an ace and a dig.

AROUND THE NATION — Also Thursday, UC Santa Barbara (10-4, 1-0) opened Big West play by beating visiting No. 11 UC San Diego 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21. Ryan Wilcox led with 14 kills, an assist, 10 digs and three blocks. Brandon Hicks had five kills and seven blocks. UCSB hit .210 and had five aces and 18 errors. UCSD (7-6, 0-1) hit .128 and had five aces and 23 errors. Kyle McCauley led with 13 kills, an assist, three aces, four digs and a block. Ben Blakely had eight kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and five blocks …

In a match of independents, Queens (7-7) beat visiting Limestone 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20. Daniel Leitao had a team-best 19 kills, hit .400 and added two aces, eight digs and a block. Jack Brinkman had 17 kills, an assist, an ace and six digs. Geraldo Rivera had 21 kills for Limestone (9-4) and hit .333, with nine digs and a solo block …

Elsewhere, UCLA (9-2, 1-0) opened MPSF play with a 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18 win over visiting Concordia (5-3, 0-1). UCLA hit .311 and had eight aces and 27 errors. Ethan Champlin had 15 kills for the Bruins, hit .360 and added an assist, six aces, two blocks and seven digs. Uriel Batista had 13 kills for Concordia, which hit .106 and had four aces and 15 errors. Batista added three digs and four blocks, two solo …

Also in the MPSF, Pepperdine (7-4, 2-1) got 16 kills each from Jacob Steele and Jaylen Jasper and 15 from Spencer Wickens in a 23-25, 25-17, 28-26, 24-26, 15-13 victory over visiting USC (10-3, 0-1). Pepperdine hit .288 and had 10 aces and 15 errors. Steele hit .353 and had two aces and four digs. Bryce Dvorak had two kills, 54 assists, six aces, six digs and eight blocks, one solo. Anderson Fuller added three kills and seven blocks. Sam Kobrine had 20 kills for USC, plus an assist, five blocks and eight digs. Simon Gallas had 16 kills, an ace, a block and four digs, and Brandon Browning had 14 kills, hit .440 and had two blocks and nine digs. Liam Schroeder had 10 kills with one error in 15 attacks, two assists, two digs and eight blocks, one solo. USC hit .287 and had three aces and 21 errors …

Also in Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey (10-4, 3-1) swept visiting Lees-McRae (4-5, 1-4) as Andrew Kohut had 14 kills and Gage Giller and Matteo Miselli added 10 each, and Mount Olive (4-3, 2-1) hit .354 and swept at Barton (0-6, 0-3).

