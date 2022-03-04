NCAA men’s volleyball: UCLA, CUI, NJIT win; Friday’s slate includes Hawai’i back at UCSD

Top-ranked UCLA swept No. 8 Grand Canyon in the MPSF on Thursday, and unranked Concordia Irvine went five and knocked off No. 14 Stanford.

Also in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, NJIT of the EIVA started its West Coast trip with a sweep at the CSUN of the Big West, and Lindenwood took a five-set MIVA victory over Quincy.

The recaps from Wednesday — including No. 10 UC San Diego beating No. 3 Hawai’i again — and Thursday follow, but first a look at Friday’s busy schedule.

In the MPSF, UCLA Is back at Grand Canyon, and Stanford is back at Concordia. Also, No. 15 BYU plays at No. 6 USC, and No. 7 Pepperdine plays host to the MIVA’s McKendree.

Hawai’i is back for another Big West match at UC San Diego, No. 2 Long Beach State plays host to the EIVA’s NJIT, and No. 5 UC Santa Barbara is home against independent Long Island.

In MIVA action, Purdue Fort Wayne goes to No. 12 Loyola Chicago. Lewis plays host to Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas.

EIVA leader and No. 4 Penn State is home for Charleston. Also in the EIVA, Princeton goes to Harvard, and George Mason is at Sacred Heart.

Three other Conference Carolinas teams have non-league matches — North Greenville is home for independent Limestone, Erskine is home for Edward Waters of the SIAC, and Barton entertains independent Tusculum.

In SIAC matches, Central State goes to Fort Valley State, and Kentucky State goes to Morehouse.

Also, Fairleigh Dickinson plays at American International.

THURSDAY — UCLA (11-2, 3-0) overpowered visiting Grand Canyon (9-7, 3-2). The Bruins, squarely in first place in the MPSF, hit .403 and had six aces and six serving errors. Five UCLA players had five or more kills, including Kevin Kobrine with nine. Korbine also had one error in 23 attacks, an assist, three aces, two blocks and three digs. Ethan Champlin had eight kills, hit .353, and had two assists, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Merrick Henry had six kills in seven errorless attacks, an ace and five blocks, and Guy Genis had six kills with one error in nine swings and seven blocks, two solo. GCU hit .172, had two aces and 10 errors, and got 17 kills from Camden Gianni and 13 from Christian Janke …

Concordia (6-4, 1-2) had five players with nine or more kills and beat visiting Stanford 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 15-13. Owen Chun led the team with 14 kills, an ace, three digs and two blocks, one solo. Jonathan Carlson had 11 kills, and Mason Mullins had 10 with three errors in 19 swings, three aces, two blocks and two digs. Mclain Mott had a kill, 45 assists, two aces, a block and 13 digs. CUI hit .292 and had six aces and eight errors. Stanford (8-6, 0-1) hit .295 and had seven aces and 13 errors. Will Rottman had 25 kills, hit .340 and had an assist, an ace, eight digs and two blocks, one solo. Kevin Lamp and Ethan Hill had 14 kills each. Hill had one error in 23 attacks, two assists, two aces, two blocks and a dig …

Lindenwood (4-8, 2-25) beat visiting Quincy 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 18-25, 16-14. Diego Negron had 17 kills, two assists, three aces, five digs and five blocks, one solo. Lindenwood hit .187 and had nine aces and 15 errors. Quincy (3-10, 0-7) hit .160 and had no aces and 18 errors. Quincy’s Nathan Lawton had 22 kills, an assist, two digs and two blocks, one solo …

NJIT (9-4) swept at CSUN (5-4) 25-22, 31-29, 25-22 as the Highlanders hit .333 and had four aces and 14 errors. Jens Feldthus led with 12 kills as he hit .474 and had two assists, an ace, a block and six digs. Julian Meissner had 11 kills, hit .333, and added an ace, five digs and two blocks, one solo. CSUN hit .275 and had four aces and 20 errors. Daniel Wetter led with 13 kills as he hit .409 and had four blocks and a dig. Kyle Hobus added 10 kills, hit .350, and had an assist, an ace, five digs and three blocks, one solo …

UC Santa Barbara (10-4) won its sixth match in a row, 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 over visiting Division I independent Cal Lutheran (8-6). The Gauchos hit .426 and had seven aces and 11 errors. Ryan Wilcox led them with 12 kills, hit .381, and had an assist, an ace and a dig.

WEDNESDAY — The big result was another victory for UC San Diego (8-6, 1-1) over No. 3 Hawai’i (13-3, 0-1). UCSD — which upset Hawai’i in the Big West semifinals last spring for its first win the series since 2012 — won this one 25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 18-25, 15-9. Hawai’i had won 11 Big West regular-season matches in a row. Ryan Ka and Kyle McCauley had 19 kills each for the Tritons. Ka hit .300 and had two assists, an ace, a block and 11 digs. McCauley had two assists, an ace but eight errors, two blocks and 12 digs. Shane Benetz had 14 kills with two errors in 19 attacks to hit .632 and added an ace, a dig and six blocks, one solo. Blake Crisp had a kill in his only try, 63 assists, seven digs and two blocks, one solo. Matt Palma had 12 digs and two assists. UCSD hit .280 and had four aces and 22 errors. Hawai’i, which hit .192, had four aces and 12 errors. Dimitrios Mouchlias led the team with 13 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Guilherme Voss had nine kills, hit .438, and had an assist, three digs and eight blocks, three solo. Spyros Chakas had nine kills, two aces, a block and two digs …

In Conference Carolinas matches, first-place North Greenville (11-3, 6-1) beat visiting Emmanuel (6-6, 2-3) in four, and King (5-9, 4-2) went five to beat visiting Belmont Abbey (10-7, 3-3). North Greenville, which had five players with eight or more kills, hit .322 and had eight aces and 15 errors. Diego Rosich had an NGU-best 15 kills, hit .379 and added three aces, three blocks and six digs. Emmanuel’s Eli Zdonek had 19 kills, hit. 417, and had an ace, two blocks and four digs … King had four players with 10 kills or more, including Kellan Kennedy with 15. Kennedy also had two aces and four blocks. Belmont Abbey’s Andrew Kohut had 21 kills, 10 digs, and five blocks, one solo …

Also, Barton (0-9) of Conference Carolinas lost in four to visiting independent Queens (9-7). Ananias Hayes had 19 kills, a solo block and 12 digs for Queens. Brandon Johnson had 19 kills for Barton, plus an assist, three blocks and 14 digs … Lees-McRae (5-7) was swept at Bluefield (8-7). Michael Marsans of L-M had a match-high 18 kills, hit .371, and had an ace and nine digs …

No. 11 Lewis (9-6) of the MIVA swept visiting Benedictine (7-5). The Flyers hit .358 and got 10 kills from Mazx Roquet … also Daemen beat another independent, D’Youville, in four, and Fontbonne did the same to Maryville.