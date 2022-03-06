NCAA men’s volleyball: McKendree beats Pepperdine; USC sweeps BYU; Long Beach, Ohio St., UCI, Loyola win

McKendree of the MIVA pulled off another upset, this time winning in five Saturday at No. 14 Pepperdine of the MPSF despite 33 kills by Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper.

In the MPSF, No. 6 USC swept No. 15 BYU. Also, UC Irvine of the Big West played for the first time in more than two weeks and won in five at Concordia Irvine of the MPSF, and Marcus Franck had 10 aces for Central State in its SIAC victory at Morehouse

There are two men’s matches Sunday — Lincoln Memorial is back at No. 13 Ohio State, and LIU plays St. Katherine.

MPSF — A day after winning in four, USC (13-3, 3-1) beat visiting BYU 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 for its first regular-season sweep in the series since 2011. USC hit .523 with 38 kills and four errors in 65 attacks and had five aces and 16 errors. Sam Kobrine led the Trojans with 10 kills and hit .563 with one error in 16 attacks. He added an assist, two aces, three blocks and three digs. Lucas Frassran had 10 kills in 14 errorless attacks, an assist, three blocks and a dig. BYU (5-11, 0-4) hit .076 and had two aces and 12 errors. Seven Cougars had two kills or more. The leader was Davide Gardini with five. …

McKendree’s record is 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the MIVA, but this season the Bearcats have beaten then-No. 12 Ohio State, then-No. 14 Loyola, and now Pepperdine (8-6. 2-2) after being swept by the visiting Waves on Friday. Ethan Carroll had 23 kills in the 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11 victory and hit .356, with an assist, an ace, four blocks and three digs. Patrick Ross had 19 kills, hit .385, and added an assist, three blocks and six digs. Daniel Duggan had seven kills, hit .364, and had an ace and five blocks. Jacob Gall also had seven kills, hit .357, and had five blocks, one solo. Ryan Serrano had three kills in six errorless tries, 49 assists, two aces, six blocks and 14 digs. McKendree hit .336 and had six aces and 17 errors.

The 33 kills by Jaylen Jasper were the most by a Pepperdine player since current associate head coach Paul Carroll had 33 in 2009. They were the most by any Mountain Pacific Sports Federation player since 2017. Jasper had three errors in 49 attacks to hit .612 and had an ace, three blocks and 10 digs. Austin Wilmot had nine kills, hit .368 and had an ace, two digs and four blocks, two solo. Jacob Steele had nine kills, two assists and two digs. Bryce Dvorak had two kills in five errorless tries, 51 assists, a block and 10 digs, and the Waves hit .297 and had three aces and 13 errors.

BIG WEST — Second-ranked Long Beach State (10-2) hit .558 and swept visiting independent Long Island University 25-18, 25-14, 25-15. Eight players had kills for Long Beach, and Alex Nikolov led the way with 12 and no errors in 20 attacks. Nikolov added an assist, four aces, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Clarke Godbold had 10 kills with one error in 12 attacks, four blocks and two digs. Long Beach had seven aces and 12 errors. LIU (4-14) hit .062 and had two aces and 12 errors. Caden Satterfield led LIU with nine kills …

Sani Francesco had 22 kills, and UC Irvine (6-8) won 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-10 at Concordia (8-5). Francesco hit .317 and had three assists, two blocks and 10 digs but no aces and 10 errors. UCI hit .286 and had eight aces and 17 errors. Five of those aces were by Hilir Henno, who had 17 kills, two assists, a block and 10 digs. Patrick Vorenkamp had a kill, 54 assists, two aces, a block and seven digs. CUI, which hit .238 and had three aces and 10 errors, got 17 kills each from Jonathan Carlson and Uriel Batista. Carlson hit .368 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Batista hit .350 and had an assist, seven digs and three blocks, one solo.

MIVA — In the only conference match, Lindenwood (5-8, 3-5) swept 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 at Quincy (3-11, 0-8) behind 19 kills from Diego Negron. Negron hit .484 and had an assist, an ace, a block and eight digs. Jeremy Kirch had 13 kills, hit .391 and had four digs and four blocks, one solo. Lindenwood hit .319 and had two aces and 11 errors. Quincy hit .151 and had no aces and eight errors …

No. 12 Loyola (11-6) swept visiting Emmanuel College (6-8) of Conference Carolinas 25-20, 25-21, 32-30. Emmanuel had set point three times in the third, the last at 30-29. Loyola hit .318 and had two aces and 16 errors. Josh Gottlieb had 17 kills, hit .429 and had a block and six digs. Cole Schlothauer had 15 kills, hit .375 and had an ace, two blocks and four digs. Dan Mangun had a kill, 40 assists, an ace, three blocks and 14 digs. Emmanuel hit .124 and had six aces and 12 errors. Eli Zdonek led with 12 kills and hit .393 after having one error in 28 attacks. He added two assists, two blocks and seven digs …

Ohio State (8-6) swept visiting independent Lincoln Memorial (9-3). The Buckeyes, who hit .329 and had 12 aces and 13 errors, got 12 kills from Samuel Clark, 11 from Martin Lallemand and 10 from Jacob Pasteur. Clark hit .474 and had an assist, four aces, four digs and a block. Lincoln hit .192 and had two aces and 14 errors. Johansen Negron had 11 kills in the loss.

EIVA — Saint Francis (PA) (10-2, 6-2) stayed two games back of idle Penn State with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 win over visiting Charleston (5-7, 2-6). Blake Liprando had 19 kills, hit .378 and had five aces, a block and eight digs. Nathan Zini added 10 kills with two error in 22 attacks, two aces and two digs. SFU hit .259 and had 13 aces and 28 errors. Charleston hit .207 and had four aces and 21 errors. Garrett Shnitker had 13 kills, hit .324 and added an ace, a block and six digs …

George Mason (7-7, 2-5) won 26-24, 16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11 at Sacred Heart (5-8, 1-7). Jack Bolz had 21 kills, Omar Hoyos had 15, and Lucas Little added 10 and four blocks in the win. Mason hit .248 and had six aces and 15 errors. Sacred Heart hit .270 and had nine aces and 13 errors. Patrick Mucherino had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, seven digs and nine blocks, one solo. Ife Loverton added 13 kills, hit .435, and had eight blocks, one solo …

Harvard (6-6, 4-2) beat visiting Princeton 2-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-23 as five players had five kills or more. Campbell Schoenfeld led the Crimson with 11 kills, two assists, a block and 10 digs. Harvard had four aces and 24 errors. Princeton (5-10, 4-5) hit .054 and had six aces and 28 errors, meaning the teams combined for 52 errors. Ben Harrington led Princeton (5-10, 4-5) with 10 kills.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Mount Olive (7-3) beat visiting independent Tusculum (5-4) in four as Louie Hadfield had 12 kills and Tom Klotzbuecher and Pedro Gonzalez added 11 each. MO hit .283 and had two aces and 24 errors. Tusculum hit .181 and had six aces and 18 errors. Jacob Whyte had 11 kills, four aces, a block and nine digs in the loss …

King (7-9) hit .356 and won 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 at independent Queens (9-8). King, which had seven aces and nine errors, got 11 kills from JT Deppe. He had no errors in 24 attacks, an assist, three aces, two blocks and seven digs. Suetonius Harris had 10 kills, and Joshua Kim had seven, hit .385, and added an assist, two aces, a block and 14 digs. Queens hit .156, had two aces and 11 errors, and got 11 kills from Jack Brinkman, who had an ace and seven digs.

SIAC — Fort Valley State (2-7, 2-1) beat visiting Kentucky State (1-3, 1-1) 25-19, 25-19, 25-15. Jaxson Hicks had nine kills, hit .316 and added three aces, a block and five digs in the win, and Fort Valley hit .214 and had eight aces and 14 errors. Kentucky State hit minus .171 and had four aces and seven errors …

Marcus Franck had 10 aces as Central State (3-10, 2-0) won 25-5, 25-10, 25-11 at Morehouse (0-5, 0-3). Nine Central State players had kills, and Cameron Lee had nine with no errors in 12 attacks. Franck had two kills in four errorless tries, 21 assists and only four missed serves. Central State hit .345 and had 24 aces and 10 errors. Morehouse hit minus .225 and had no aces and four errors …

Edward Waters (3-12, 1-0) beat visiting Benedict College (1-7, 1-2) 26-24, 25-18, 25-19. Evens Edouard had 12 kills and hit .429 to go with two aces, four digs and four blocks. Kaelen Ingram had 11 kills, hit .529 and had an assist and a dig. EWC hit .338 and had three aces and 11 errors. Benedict hit .054 and had seven aces and 10 errors.

