NCAA men’s volleyball: UCLA beats UCSD, UCI, Lewis get victories

A very light Saturday schedule saw No. 12 UCLA of the MPSF knock off No. 6 UC San Diego of the Big West in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, while No. 7 UC Irvine of the Big West beat No. 10 Grand Canyon of the MPSF in five and No. 5 Lewis of the MIVA won in four at No. 13 Stanford of the MPSF.

There is just one match on the men’s schedule Sunday when No. 8 Penn State of the EIVA goes to Ohio State of the MIVA. Penn State is 11-6 and leads the EIVA at 7-0. Ohio State is 10-8 after losing its last two matches and four of five.

UCLA hit .427 as it improved to 10-9 with its 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory over UC San Diego (13-5). The Bruins, who had seven aces and 27 serving errors, got 16 kills from Daenan Gyimah, who had one error in 24 attacks and hit .625. He had an ace, five blocks and a dig. Matthew Younggren had nine kills with one error in 13 swings and hit .615 to go with a block and a dig. Daniel Matheny had seven kills, hit .600, and added an ace, four blocks and a dig.

UCSD hit .202 and had three aces — all by Connor Walbrecht — and 24 errors. Kyle McCauley led with 14 kills and three digs …

UC Irvine (10-7) won at Grand Canyon (14-7) 20-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9 as the Anteaters hit .317 and had eight aces — five by Joel Schneidmiller — and 16 errors. Akhil Tangutur led with 16 kills and hit .324 to go with three assists, an ace, a block and four digs. Schneidmiller had 14 kills, hit .379, and had an assist, four blocks and 10 digs. Jonny Bowles had 12 kills, an assist, two aces and five blocks. UCI was blocking all over, because Scott Stadick had eight, one solo, to go with eight kills as he hit .583, and Aiden Wolf-Nielsen had eight blocks and four kills. GCU hit .200 and had three aces and 12 errors. Christian Janke had 19 kills, two aces, a block and 10 digs. Camden Gianni had 17 kills, an assist and three digs, and Hugo Fisher had nine kills, 13 digs and six blocks, two solo. Ian McLain had seven blocks, one solo, to go with five kills … Also Saturday, GCU swept Menlo …

Ryan Coenen had 23 kills as Lewis improved to 15-4 with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory at Stanford (6-11). Lewis hit .374 and had five aces — three by Kyle Bugee — and 18 errors. Coenen got hit 23 kills in 35 swings with four errors to hit .543. He had an assist, an ace, five blocks and eight digs. Bugee added 10 kills, an assist, a block and seven digs. Tyler Mitchem had eight kills, eight blocks and a dig. Stanford hit .221 and had six aces and 16 errors. Jaylen Jasper led with 18 kills, an assist, an ace, four blocks and eight digs. Will Rottman had 14 kills, two assists, an ace, two blocks and three digs. Stephen Moye had eight kills, hit .538, and had an ace and six blocks. Nathan Lietzke had 44 assists, five digs and three blocks, one solo …

USC of the MPSF improved to 5-13 and won back-to-back matches for the first time this season with its 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 victory over visiting Lindenwood of the MIVA (11-8). USC hit .227 and had five aces and 20 errors. Adam Flood led with 11 kills as he hit .350 and had three digs. Liam Schroeder had 10 kills with no errors in 13 attacks to hit .759. He had three digs and a block. Lindenwood hit .299 and had four aces and 19 errors. Alex Pappas led with 13 kills as he hit .6211 and had a dig and blocks. Sam Schindler had 10 blocks, one solo, and 10 kills and hit .562 and had an assist, an ace and a dig …

Ball State of the MIVA (12-6) swept visiting Sacred Heart of the EIVA (5-11) 25-19, 25-15, 25-18. Kaleb Jenness led with 13 kills and hit .500 to with two blocks and 10 digs. Blake Reardon had 12 kills, hit .400 and had two aces and seven digs. The Cardinals hit .374 and had four aces and 13 errors. Sacred Heart hit .094 and had one ace and two errors …

George Mason improved to 10-7 and 5-3 in the EIVA with a 25-18, 20-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 victory over visiting Charleston (4-13, 2-6), which had two players combine for 42 kills. Sam Greenslade led the Patriots with 13 kills, an assist, two aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Richie Hoff had 12 kills, four aces, a solo block and four digs, while Bryce Gatling had 11 kills with no errors in 13 attacks to hit .846. He had two blocks and five digs. Setter Zach Talamoa had four kills in five errorless tries, 42 assists, two aces, three blocks and 10 digs. His team hit .270 and had 10 aces and 17 errors. Charleston hit .243 and had eight aces and 22 errors. Maarten Bartels led Charleston with 22 kills and hit .319 to go with an assist, three aces, four blocks and five digs. Lachlan Bray had 20 kills, hit .417, and had four aces, a block and eight digs …

In the only match Saturday involving a Conference Carolinas team, North Greenville, which the day before upset Grand Canyon, got swept at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. The crowd of 51 saw North Greenville drop to 9-9, while Ottawa of the NAIA improved to 12-5 …

And Division II independent Daemen, a first-year program, won its first match ever over a Division I program when it beat St. Francis Brooklyn, which earlier beat Urbana.