Unranked Stanford, which had lost its previous four matches, pulled off the biggest surprise of the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball season Friday when it upset top-ranked UCLA.

Also in the MPSF, BYU broke its nine-match losing streak with a sweep of visiting Concordia.

Np. 2 Long Beach State, which lost to UC Irvine in five the night before, bounced back by sweeping the Anteaters in a Big West match, and No. 8 Ball State of the MIVA won a wild one at the EIVA’s NJIT: 26-24, 25-22, 30-28, 36-34.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Most of the action is nonconference, but in the MPSF, UCLA is back at Stanford, and Concordia returns to BYU. Also, No. 9 Grand Canyon plays host to the EIVA’s Harvard.

In the Big West, No. 4 Hawai’i is home for No. 12 Lewis of the MIVA two days after sweeping the visiting Flyers, and UC Irvine plays host to the EIVA’s George Mason.

Five other MIVA teams have nonconference matches: Ball State goes to the EIVA’s Princeton, No. 13 Ohio State is at the EIVA’s Saint Francis, McKendree plays independent Lincoln, Quincy plays Limestone of Conference Carolinas, and Purdue Fort Wayne plays at the SIAC’s Central State. Central State also plays the SIAC’s Edward Waters.

Charleston of the EIVA plays host to King of Conference Carolinas, and Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas goes to Fort Valley State of the SIAC. Also in the SIAC, Benedict plays Kentucky State.

MPSF — Stanford (9-7, 1-2) stunned visiting UCLA 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 even though the Bruins (12-3, 4-1) had more kills and more digs. Will Rottman led Stanford with 18 kills, hit .412 and had an assist, four aces, a block and three digs. Kevin Lamp had 12 kills, three aces, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Luke Turner had 12 kills, hit .435, and added three assists, two blocks and a dig. Nathan Lietzke had four kills in seven errorless tries, 41 assists, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Stanford hit .348 and had 53 kills, eight aces and 19 serving errors.

UCLA, which had 62 kills, hit .344 and had five aces and a whopping 28 errors. Guy Genis led the Bruins with 14 kills and hit .455 to go with three digs and five blocks, one solo. Ethan Champlin had 11 kills, hit .350 and added three assists, three aces, four blocks and seven digs. Kevin Kobrine had 10 kills, hit .320 and had two aces, a block and nine digs. Miles Partain had two kills, 53 assists, two blocks and five digs …

BYU (6-11, 1-4) hit .569 and blasted visiting Concordia 25-16, 25-14, 25-17. The Cougars had 42 kills with just five errors in 65 attacks, eight aces and 16 errors. Davide Gardini led BYU with 15 kills and hit .636 after having one error in 22 attacks; he added two assists, an ace, two blocks and five digs. Kupono Browne had 14 kills with two errors in 21 attacks, an ace, two blocks and four digs. Miks Ramanis had nine kills in 15 errorless attacks, three aces, four blocks and three digs. CUI (8-7, 2-3) hit .143 and had three aces and nine errors. Jonathan Carlson had seven kills in the loss …

Also, No. 6 USC (15-3, 3-1) won its fifth in a row, defeating visiting Vanguard 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16. USC hit .452 and had three aces and 21 errors. Simon Gallas led the Trojans with 18 kills, hit .500 and added a block and a dig. Sam Kobrine had 17 kills, hit .433, and had an ace, eight errors and five digs. Vanguard (0-4) hit .221 and had five aces and 11 errors. Kyle Anema had 13 kills …

No. 7 Pepperdine (9-6) hit .483 and dispatched visiting George Mason (7-9) of the EIVA 25-18, 25-14, 25-17. The Waves had 33 kills with four errors in 60 attacks, four aces and 10 errors. Jaylen Jasper led a balanced attack with 10 kills. He had one error in 13 attacks, six blocks and four digs. Austin Wilmot had seven kills with one error in 13 swings, an assist, five digs and seven blocks, one solo. Ben Weinberg had six kills in 10 errorless attempts, and Jacob Steele had six kills with one error in 14 attacks, two assists, four blocks and four digs. Mason hit .035 and had five aces and 11 errors. Richie Hoff had 12 kills.

BIG WEST — Long Beach State (11-3, 1-1) paid back visiting UC Irvine (7-9, 1-1) with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 sweep. Spencer Olivier had 11 kills, four blocks and five digs, and Alex Nikolov had 11 kills, hit .348, and added an ace, four blocks and two digs. Clarke Godbold had eight kills, an assist, an ace, six blocks and four digs. Long Beach hit .316 and had three aces and 10 errors. UCI hit .104 and had one ace and 11 errors. Francesco Sani and Hilir Henno had 11 kills each …

No. 5 UC Santa Barbara (14-4, 3-0) made it back-to-back sweeps of CSUN (5-6, 0-2) behind 18 kills by Ryan Wilcox in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 victory. Wilcox had two errors in 26 attacks to hit .615 and added an assist, two blocks and four digs. Haotian Xia had 11 kills, hit .318 and had an assist, two aces, two blocks and three digs. Patrick Paragas had a kill, 35 assists, two digs and three blocks, one solo. The Gauchos hit .393 and had four aces and 13 errors. CSUN hit .190 and had two aces, both by Griffin Walters, and nine errors. Kyle Hobus had 14 kills, hit .360 and added a block and four digs. Donovan Constable had two kills, 32 assists, a block and eight digs.

MIVA — Ball State (12-5) won 26-24, 25-22, 30-28, 36-34 at the EIVA’s NJIT (9-6). The Cardinals hit .315 and had two aces and 22 errors. Angelos Mandilaris led them with 21 kills, hit .432 and had five blocks and four digs. Kaleb Jenness had 18 kills, two assists, an ace, four blocks and six digs. Felix Egharevba had five kills and 12 blocks, one solo. Quinn Isaacson had four kills in as many tries, 50 assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. NJIT hit .223 and had three aces and 18 errors. Jens Feldthus had a team-best 14 kills, hit .407 and added an ace, two blocks and three digs. Julian Meissner had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, four blocks and nine digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne (11-7) won 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 at the EIVA’s Charleston (5-8). PFW, which hit .207 and had eight aces and 15 errors, got 10 kills from Jon Diedrich. He also had two aces, a solo block and a dig. Charleston hit .119 and had two aces and 13 errors …

Lindenwood (6-8) had to go a tough five to beat visiting independent Lincoln Memorial (9-6). Diego Negron had 21 kills and hit .316 in the 26-24, 18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 17-15 victory. Negron also had two assists, three aces, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. Lindenwood hit .213 and had 10 aces and 24 errors. LM hit .206 and had four aces and 16 errors. Cole Campisana had 11 kills …

McKendree (9-6) won 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 at independent Limestone (11-5). McKendree hit .275 and had five aces and seven errors. Patrick Ross led the way with 14 kills as he hit .379 and had two aces and six digs. Limestone hit .205 and had three aces and 13 errors. Geraldo Rivera had 16 kills.

EIVA — Saint Francis (PA) (11-6) beat visiting independent Fairleigh Dickinson (5-8) 25-23, 25-21, 25-19. Joshua Blair had 11 kills and hit .563 to go with three blocks and two digs. Blake Liprando had nine kills with one error in 16 attacks, two aces and four digs. SFU hit .377 and had four aces and 20 errors. FDU hit .123 and had five aces and 15 errors. Jack Lydon had nine kills, an assist, two aces and a dig …

St. Francis Brooklyn (8-7) lost in five at Division III SUNY New Paltz (15-4). New Paltz hit .267 and had eight aces and 14 errors in the 25-14, 13-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-6 victory. Pat Wing led the win with 13 kills, hit .478 and added two aces, two blocks and two digs. St. Francis hit .230 and had two aces and 18 errors. David Vorfi had 15 kills, two assists, three blocks and five digs. Jack Hershman and Aramis Rodriguez had 13 kills each …

Sacred Heart beat independent LIU in four.

