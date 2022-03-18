An 88-point second set!

Lewis won its MIVA match Thursday over visiting McKendree 24-26, 45-43, 25-16, 25-15.

Yes, 45-43.

Lewis reported that the 88 points scored in the second set were the most in a set in program history and tied for the second most in a set in NCAA men’s history.

Also Thursday, another MIVA team, Purdue Fort Wayne, escaped with a five-set win over visiting independent Daemen, and the MPSF’s Concordia beat Ottawa, an NAIA team.

Recaps from Wednesday and Thursday follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule.

The EIVA has a full slate, including No. 2 Penn State at Princeton. Second-place Saint Francis (PA), two games back of the Nittany Lions, goes to George Mason, Harvard is at Sacred Heart, and Charleston is at NJIT.

No. 3 Long Beach State of the Big West plays host to Concordia Irvine of the MPSF, and No. 7 Pepperdine of the MPSF plays at CSUN of the Big West.

The MPSF’s Grand Canyon, ranked No. 9, plays host to independent Tusculum, and No. 5 USC is home for the NAIA’s Menlo College.

Conference Carolinas has two league matches — Mount Olive goes to Erskine, and Barton is at Emmanuel. League-leading North Greenville plays at independent Queens.

The SIAC’s Fort Valley State is home for Morehouse.

The MIVA is off Friday but has three matches Saturday.

Want to watch a match? We have you covered with all the viewing links at our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings.

THURSDAY — In MIVA play, Lewis (11-8, 3-4) beat visiting McKendree 24-26, 45-43, 25-16, 25-15. Lewis hit .343 and had nine aces and 15 serving errors. Tyler Mitchem led the win with 16 kills and hit .500 after, with two errors in 28 attacks. He added three aces, two digs and nine blocks, three solo. John Davis had 15 kills, an ace, three bocks and two digs. Max Roquet had 14 kills, an ace, a block and 12 digs. Kevin Kauling had 10 kills with no errors in 16 attempts, 36 assists, two aces, two blocks and 12 digs. Jason Gibbs had 18 digs and two assists.

McKendree (9-8, 4-3) had set point nine times in the second set, hit .244 and had one ace and 19 serving errors. Ethan Carroll led the team with 24 kills and had two assists, two blocks and eight digs. He had no aces and five errors. Kevin Schuele had 17 kills, four assists, an ace and nine digs. Ryan Serrano had five kills, 54 assists, two blocks and four digs, and Francisco Comas had 18 digs and three assists …

The MIVA’s Purdue Fort Wayne (13-7) had to go five to beat visiting independent Daemen (11-4) 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 20 kills and hit .4-5 and had an ace, four blocks and five digs. Zach Solomon had 11 kills, five aces, a block and four digs. Sean Calif had two kills in five errorless kills, 48 assists, an ace, three blocks and six digs. PFW hit .313 and had 12 aces and 23 errors. Daemen hit .238 and had seven aces and 16 errors. Zach Schneider had 16 kills, an ace, a block and eight digs. Ryan Parker had 13 kills, hit .524, and had two aces, three blocks and three digs …

Concordia Irvine (9-8) swept visiting Ottawa of the NAIA. CUI hit .380 and had seven aces and only five errors. Jonathan Carlson led the way with nine kills, an ace, three digs and two blocks, one solo. Owen Chun had eight kills, hit .545, and added two blocks, and Uriel Batista had six kills in nine errorless tries. The Braves, from Kansas, hit .107 and dropped to 11-9 … Also Thursday, Limestone (13-6) beat Alderson Broaddus (3-13) in a battle of independents.

WEDNESDAY — No. 8 Ball State (14-2, 6-1) pulled back into a tie for first with idle Loyola Chicago by outlasting host Ohio State 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15. Angelos Mandilaris led the Cardinals with 23 kills, and Kaleb Jenness had 22. Ball State hit .327 and had no aces and 20 errors. Mandilaris added an assist, a block and seven digs. Jenness hit .396 and had two blocks and seven digs. Quinn Isaacson had a kill, 62 assists, three blocks and 13 digs. Ohio State (9-10, 3-4) hit .358 and had four aces and 16 errors. Jacob Pasteur led the Buckeyes with 23 kills, hit .327 and added three aces, a block and eight digs. Samuel Clark had 18 kills, an assist, three blocks and 16 digs, and Ethan Talley had 12 kills with no errors in 13 attacks, an assist, two blocks and a dig. Cole Young had six kills with one error in eight attacks, four digs and seven blocks, two solo …

Pepperdine (10-6) of the MPSF swept visiting CSUN (5-7) of the Big West 25-16, 25-21, 25-20. The Waves, who have defeated CSUN 11 times in a row, hit .403 and had five aces and 11 errors. Jacob Steele and Alex Gettinger had 11 kills each, and Jaylen Jasper nine. Gettinger hit .500 and had two aces, three blocks and three digs. Bryce Dvorak had three kills in as many tries, 34 assists, two blocks and four digs. CSUN hit .216 and had two aces and 11 errors. Kyle Hobus led the Matadors with 11 kills and hit .364 to go with three assists, a dig and two blocks …

There were two Conference Carolinas matches — Lees-McRae (7-7, 3-5) beat visiting Belmont Abbey (10-8, 3-4) in five, and North Greenville (12-4, 7-1) swept visiting King (4-8, 3-1).

Michael Marsans had 24 kills as Lees-McRae won 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11. Marsans also had an assist, two aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Bradley Peters had 11 kills, hit .529 and had 31 assists, an ace, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. His team hit .248 and had six aces and 18 errors. Belmont Abbey, which hit .257 and had six aces and 20 errors, got 18 kills from Andrew Kohut, who added an assist, two aces, three blocks and nine digs …

Gregory Torres had 18 kills and five digs and hit .387 for North Greenville in its 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 sweep. North Greenville hit .247 and had six aces — three by Diego Rosich — and 14 errors. King hit .120 …

Fort Valley State (3-9, 3-1) won its SIAC match in four at Benedict 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 27-25. Oshane Farguharson led FVSU with 17 kills, hit .306 and added three aces, a solo block and eight digs. Jaxson Hicks had 14 kills with one error in 28 attacks to hit .464 and added an ace, a solo block and four digs. Fort Valley hit .305 and had six aces and 10 errors. Benedict (3-11, 2-4) hit .137 and had three aces and nine errors. Ras Jesse Delancy had 17 kills, hit .400, and added an assist, a solo block and seven digs. Donovan Wilmott had 13 kills, hit .524, and added two assists, two solo blocks and two digs.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag

Related Posts