Julian Meissner had 31 kills for NJIT in its EIVA win over Charleston, Harvard won its sixth EIVA match in a row, Ball State beat Ohio State in the MIVA, McKendree upset Lewis in the MIVA, Mount Olive won to keep pace in the Conference Carolinas, and GCU swept again on Saturday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

The only two matches on the Sunday schedule are No. 2 Penn State at George Mason in the EIVA and Edward Waters at Fort Valley State in the SIAC.

EIVA — Julian Meissner had 31 kills as NJIT (11-6, 6-2) grinded out a 21-25, 27-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9 victory over visiting Charleston (5-11, 2-8).

Meissner’s kills total was the most for NJIT since 2007 and he did it by hitting .449 after having nine errors in 49 attacks. Meissner, a 6-7 junior from Germany, had an assist, two aces, two blocks and five digs. Martin De Chavarria had 10 kills with one error in 19 attacks to hit .474, an assist, five blocks and three digs. Alessandro Negri had nine kills with one error to hit .471 and had an ace, four blocks and seven digs. Their team hit .362 and had eight aces and 12 errors.

Charleston hit .323 and had two aces and 12 errors. Jake Vorburger had 20 kills, an assist and eight digs. Jakub Osiewala had 18 kills with one error in 24 attacks to hit .708 and had two assists, an ace, a dig and two blocks, one solo. Ian Vazquez. Had 10 kills, two assists, a block and 10 digs. Diego Villafane had three kills in four errorless tries, 54 assists, seven digs and two blocks, one solo …

Harvard (8-8, 6-2) won its sixth conference match in a row by beating visiting Sacred Heart (6-11, 1-9) 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18. Ethan Smith and Campbell Schoenfeld had 14 kills each for Harvard, Eric Li had 13, and Kade McGovern 10. Smith had two errors in 17 attacks and hit .706 to go with an ace and two blocks. Schoenfeld had one error in 23 attacks, an ace, four blocks and three digs. Li hit .409 and had two aces, eight digs and two blocks, one solo, and McGovern had four assists, two aces and two digs. Jason Shen had 13 digs and four assists. Harvard hit .366 and had eight aces and 17 errors. Sacred Heart hit .299 and had four aces and 19 errors. Patrick Mucherino had 15 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, two aces, four digs and three blocks, one solo.

Harvard and NJIT are tied for second, two games back in the loss column behind idle Penn State …

Princeton (6-12, 5-6 hit .408 and swept visiting Saint Francis (PA) (12-8, 6-4) 26-24, 25-23, 25-15. James Hartley led with 15 kills and hit .737 after having one error in 19 attacks. He added an assist, an ace, a block and three digs. Ben Harrington had nine kills, three aces, two solo blocks and three digs. Princeton had five aces and 18 errors. SFU hit .262 and had five aces and 17 errors. Blake Liprando and Andrew Deardoff had seven kills each.

MIVA — Ball State (15-2, 7-1) stayed in a tie at the top of the league with Loyola with a 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 victory over visiting Ohio State (9-11, 4-5). Ball State beat Ohio State for the second time this season, the first time that’s happened since 2014.

Ball State hit .388 and had seven aces and 15 errors. Angelos Mandilaris led with 14 kills as he hit .370 and had seven blocks and four digs. Kaleb Jenness had 11 kills, two assists, two aces, two blocks and a dig. Nick Martinski had 10 kills with one error in 15 swings, two assists, two aces, four blocks and four digs. Quinn Isaacson had three kills in as many tries, 38 assists, two aces and four digs.

Ohio State, which hit .280 and had five aces and 21 errors, had five players with eight or more kills, 13 by Jacob Pasteur. He added three assists and four digs. Martin Lalleman, Ethan Talley and Samuel Clark had 10 kills each and Cole Young eight with one error in 15 attacks …

Parker Van Buren had 21 kills and No. 11 Loyola Chicago (13-6, 7-1) came away with a 26-28, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 victory at Purdue Fort Wayne (13-8, 4-4). Van Buren hit .381 and had an ace, four blocks and three digs. Cole Schlothauer had 10 kills, three assists, an ace, four blocks and 15 digs. Colton Brooks added nine kills, an ace, five blocks and two digs. Garrett Zolg had a kill, 41 assists, two aces, four blocks and 13 digs. His team hit .237 and had eight aces and 15 errors. PFW hit .171 and had five aces and 19 errors. Jon Diedrich led with 12 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks and two digs …

McKendree (10-8, 5-3) knocked off visiting No, 12 Lewis 11-9, 3-5) as Ethan Carroll had 21 kills in the 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 15-13 victory. Carroll had four blocks and eight digs, but no aces and five errors. McKendree hit .287 and had three aces and 18 errors. Patrick Ross had 17 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs. Kevin Schuele had 10 kills and 11 digs. Daniel Duggan had eight kills with no errors in 10 attacks and four blocks, and Tommy McGrath had eight kills, hit .500 and had four blocks. Ryan Serrano had two kills, 48 assists, 14 digs and six blocks, three solo. Lewis, which hit .192, had three aces and 12 errors. Tyler Mitchem led with 15 kills while hitting .375 with three digs and six blocks. John Davis had 13 kills, two blocks and nine digs, and Jason Gibbs had 17 digs.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Mount Olive (9-3, 6-1) swept at Emmanuel (9-9, 3-4) to stay even in the loss column atop the standings with idle North Greenville (13-4, 7-1). Mount Olive hit .346 in the 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 victory and had one ace and 11 errors. Tyran Gillespie led with 11 kills and hit .348 to go with two blocks and two digs. Emmanuel hit .031 and had seven aces and 10 errors. Gustavo Cavalcanti had 12 kills, hit .333, and had two aces and four digs …

Erskine (9-14, 3-5) won in five over visiting Barton (0-11, 0-6). Austin Edgerrin had 18 kills for Erskine to go with two assists, four blocks and 14 digs. Kacper Rybarczyk also had 18 kills, hit .324, and had three aces, three blocks and 10 digs. Erskine hit .280 and had five aces and 14 errors. Barton hit .140 and had five aces and 11 errors. Brandon Johnston led with 19 kills, an assist, a block and seven digs. Benjamin Wiechert had 18 kills, two aces, four blocks and three digs …

King (10-10) beat independent Queens (9-10) 19-25, 25-23, 27-29, 28-26, 19-17. Joshua Kim led with 18 kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs, but Queens got 27 kills from Jack Brinkman, who had an ace, a solo block and 12 digs. Queens hit .281 and had six aces and 20 errors … Belmont Abbey (12-8) also went out of conference and had to go five to beat Randolph Macon and then swept Rutgers Newark.

AROUND THE NATION — In the only match involving an MPSF team, No. 9 Grand Canyon (13-8) hit .522 and swept visiting independent Tusculum (5-13) for the second straight day. GCU had the second-highest hitting percentage in program history in the 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 victory. Three Lopes had nine kills each. Camden Gianni had nine kills with one error in 21 attacks, three assists, three aces, a block and five digs. Christian Janke had his nine kills with two errors in 13 attacks and added three aces and four digs. And Kyle Thompson had nine kills in 10 errorless swings, a block and four digs. Chibuike Obi had six kills in eight errorless attacks. Grand Canyon had 41 kills with five errors in 69 attacks, six aces and 13 errors. Tusculum hit .195 and had one ace and 11 errors. Shaphar Grant and Jacob Whyte had eight kills each … Tusculum also lost to Benedictine Mesa in four …

Benedict (4-11) of the SIAC swept Morehouse (0-11) behind 17 kills by Ras Jesse Delancy, who hit .580 and had an assist, three aces, a dig and a block … The Big West had the day off.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag