Ball State was off, but now the eighth-ranked Cardinals are alone atop the MIVA after No. 11 Loyola Chicago lost in five to McKendree on Thursday. Also in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, No. 12 Lewis swept Purdue Fort Wayne and Edward Waters swept its SIAC match at Morehouse.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule.

The Big West is back in action after a week off. Third-ranked Long Beach State is home for No. 6 UC Santa Barbara, No. 4 Hawai’i is home for CSUN and No. 10 UC San Diego plays host to No. 13 UC Irvine.

The MPSF is back, too, with three conference matches as No. 5 USC goes to No. 14 Stanford, No. 7 Pepperdine is home for BYU, No. 9 Grand Canyon goes to Concordia. Top-ranked UCLA is still in Georgia for its SIAC trip where it plays at Morehouse on Friday and Fort Valley State on Saturday.

There are two MIVA matches as No. 8 Ball State goes to Quincy and Ohio State is at Lindenwood.

In the EIVA, league-leading and second-ranked Penn State is home for Harvard, NJIT goes to George Mason and Sacred Heart is at Saint Francis (PA).

There’s a full slate in Conference Carolinas. North Greenville is at Barton, Belmont Abbey is at Mount Olive, Lees-McRae is at Erskine and King is at Emmanuel.

Also, independent Alderson Broaddus is at the SIAC’s Kentucky State.

There were three matches Thursday.

McKendree (11-8, 6-3 MIVA) knocked off Loyola (13-7, 7-2) 28-26, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, 15-10 as Patrick Ross and Ethan Carroll had 17 kills each and Kevin Shuele had 16. Ross had two assists, an ace, three blocks and 13 digs. Carroll hit .333 and had three assists, an ace, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Schuele hit .464 and had 12 digs. Ryan Serrano had three kills in six errorless tries, 50 assists, two aces and 13 digs. His team hit .338 and had four aces and 16 errors.

Loyola hit .299 and had seven aces and 14 errors. Cole Schlothauer had 18 kills, three assists, three aces, a block and six digs. Parker Van Buren had 17 kills, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Andrew Lyons had 10 kills with no errors in 16 attacks, two assists, two blocks and two digs, and Garrett Zolg had four kills in nine errorless tries, 54 assists, an ace and 16 digs …

Lewis (12-9, 4-5 MIVA) won 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 at Purdue Fort Wayne (13-9, 4-5) behind 10 kills each by John Davis and Max Roquet. Davis had four blocks and six digs and Roquet had an assist and three blocks. Tyler Mitchem had seven kills, hit .333, and had eight blocks, two solo. The Flyers hit .302 had two aces and two errors.

PFW hit .182 and had six aces and 13 errors. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills and Rico Wardlow and Bryce Walker had eight kills. Walker had no errors in 10 attacks and six blocks, two solo …

Edward Waters (6-15, 4-1 SIAC) won 26-9, 25-18, 25-15 at Morehouse (0-11, 0-6). Eleven EWU players had kills, eight by Kaelen Ingram and seven each by Evens Edouard and Daniel Montero. EWU hit .274 and had 12 aces and 12 errors. Morehouse hit minus .127 and had an ace and three errors …

On Wednesday, Princeton (7-12, 6-6 EIVA) swept visiting St. Francis Brooklyn (8-8, 3-6) as the Tigers hit .369. James Hartley led with 12 kills in the 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 victory and hit .409 and had an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Nyherowo Omene had nine kills in 11 errorless attacks and eight blocks, two solo. The Tigers had two aces and 13 errors. St. Francis hit .011, had six aces — five by Jack Hershman — and eight errors. Bartek Zielinski led with 12 kills.

