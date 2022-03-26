The MPSF got turned upside down on Friday night as No. 14 Stanford upset No. 5 USC in four sets, unranked BYU knocked off No. 7 Pepperdine in five and Concordia swept No. 9 Grand Canyon.

The other MPSF team, No. 1 UCLA, won at the SIAC’s Morehouse.

The MPSF standings: UCLA is 5-1, USC is 3-2, and GCU, Concordia and BYU are all 3-4. Pepperdine and Stanford are 2-3.

Saturday, USC is back at Pepperdine, BYU returns to Pepperdine and GCU is at Concordia. UCLA stays in Georgia when it plays at the SIAC’s Fort Valley State.

There were no upsets in the Big West as all three matches went four sets when No. 3 Long Beach State beat No. 6 UC Santa Barbara, No. 4 Hawai’i beat CSUN and No. 10 UC San Diego beat No. 13 UC Irvine.

UCSB is still on top at 3-1, Hawai’i and Long Beach are 2-1, UCSD is 2-2, UCI 1-2, and CSUN 0-3.

Saturday Long Beach is at UCSB, UCSD is at UCI and Hawai’i is home again for CSUN.

Second-ranked Penn State rolled on, sweeping its EIVA match with Harvard. Also in the EIVA, Sacred Heart beat Saint Francis (PA) in five and George Mason beat NJIT in four.

Penn State is running away with conference at 11-0. NJIT and Harvard are second at 6-3.

Saturday Penn State is home for Sacred Heart, Harvard is at Saint Francis (PA), NJIT is at Princeton and St. Francis Brooklyn is at George Mason.

The MIVA had two matches as No. 8 Ball State swept at Quincy and Lindenwood beat Ohio State in five.

Ball State is 8-1, a game up on Loyola Chicago, which is 7-2. McKendree is 6-3. Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-5.

Saturday, Ball State goes to Lindenwood, No. 11 Loyola Chicago is at No. 12 Lewis, Ohio State goes to Quincy and PFW is at McKendree.

In Conference Carolinas, North Greenville swept at Barton and Mount Olive swept Belmont Abbey. Erskine swept Lees-McRae and King won in four at Emmanuel.

Mount Olive has a two-game lead in the loss column at 8-1. North Greenville is 8-3 and King is 6-3.

Conference Carolinas, the other league that gets an automatic NCAA bid, has three matches Saturday when Lees-McRae is at Emmanuel, Belmont Abbey is at Barton and King is at Erskine.

Also Friday, independent Alderson Broaddus won in four at the SIAC’s Kentucky State and the SIAC’s Edward Waters swept at Truett-McConnell. Saturday, Alderson Broaddus plays the SIAC’s Central State, which also plays a league match against Kentucky State.