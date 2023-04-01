There were no upsets Friday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball on Friday. For that matter, almost every ranked team swept.

Those winners included No. 1 Hawai’i, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Long Beach State and No. 5 UC Irvine.

Saturday’s schedule shows three matches in the Big West, as Hawai’i is back at UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State is home for UC San Diego and UCI goes to No. 15 CSUN.

In the MPSF, UCLA is back at Grand Canyon, which is tied for No. 5 in the AVCA Poll with UCI, No. 9 Stanford is home for Concordia Irvine, and No. 8 Pepperdine steps out of league play to entertain Cal Lutheran.

In the EIVA, Penn State goes to Harvard, No. 14 Charleston is home for NJIT and George Mason is at Princeton.

The four MIVA matches have No. 10 Loyola Chicago home for Quincy, No. 12 Ball State at Lewis, No. 13 Ohio State at McKendree and Lindenwood at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Conference Carolinas also has four matches, including the league leaders facing off with North Greenville, holding a one-game lead in the standings, home for Erskine. Also Barton is at Lees-McRae, Mount Olive goes to King, and Belmont Abbey is at Emmanuel.

NEC action shows Daemen at St. Francis Brooklyn, Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, Saint Francis (PA) at Merrimack and D’Youville at LIU.

The SIAC is idle, but independent Tusculum plays Alderson Broaddus and Lincoln Memorial.

If a match is being shown we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Listings.

Hawai’i (21-2, 4-1 Big West) hit .420 en route to its 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 win at UCSB (5-14, 1-5). Spyros Chakas had 13 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, two aces, seven digs and three blocks, one solo. Guilherem Voss had nine kills with one error in 11 swings and four blocks, and Chaz Galloway and Dimitrios Mouchlias, who had 10 digs, had eight kills each. Jakob Thelle had five kills in six errorless tries, 35 assists, an ace and four digs. UCSB got 16 kills from Nick Amoruo and 10 from Dayne Chalmers, who had two aces, two blocks and 10 digs …

Also in the Big West, Long Beach State (15-3, 4-1) won 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 at UC San Diego (7-13, 1-5). Spencer Olivier led a balanced attack with seven and he added two blocks and six digs. Island Doty had three kills in four errorless tries, 17 assists, an ace, four blocks and five digs, and Simon Torwie had two kills and 10 blocks, one solo … UCI (15-6, 5-0) rolled to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-19 win over visiting CSUN (12-10, 1-4) despite hitting .250. Francesco Sani had 11 kills, Hilir Heno 10 and six aces, and Cole Gillis had nine kills …

UCLA (22-2, 7-0 MPSF) lost a tough first set — the first one it lost in conference play this seaosn — but rallied for a 29-31, 27-25, 25-20, 25-13 win at GCU (21-3, 6-3). The Bruins hit .439 boosted by 41 kills from three players. Ethan Champli had 15 kills, hit .481 and had six digs and three blocks, two solo. Merrick McHenry had 14 kills with one erro in 22 attacks to hiy .591 to go with six digs and five blocks, three solo, and Ido David had 12 kills, three aces, a solo block and four digs. Guy Genis had seven kills with no errors in 10 attacks and Andrew Rowan had two kills in four errorless tries, 48 assists, two aces and two digs. GCU’s Camden Gianni had 15 kills and nine digs, Christian Janke had 13 kills and nine digs, and Jackson Hickman had 12 kills …

Also in the MPSF, No. 7 BYU (16-6, 6-4) battled past visiting b (8-13, 1-7) in four for the second straight night. The Cougars hit .404 in the 25-20, 30-38, 24-26, 25-14 victory in which Kupono Browne had 16 kills and four aces, Miks Ramanis had 14 kills and hit .462, and Teon Taylor had nine kills in as many attacks and four blocks, one solo. USC’s Dillon Klein had 17 kills and hit .400 and Simon Gallas had 13 kills … Stanford (10-10, 3-4) destroyed visiting Concordia Irvine (7-14, 1-6) 25-14, 25-18, 25-15. The Cardinal hit .478 and got 11 kills from Kevin Lamp and 10 fro Theo Snoey. CUI hit .078 …

EIVA-leader Penn State (19-3, 5-0) hit .457 and swept 25-16-, 25-15, 25-23 at Harvard (7-12, 0-5). The Nittany Lions ha 39 kills with seven errors in 70 attacks. Four Penn State players had seven or more kills, 10 by Cal Fisher … Also in the EIVA, Charleston (20-2, 4-1) kept pace by beating visiting NJIT (8-12, 2-4) as Garret Schnitker had 14 kills and six blocks and Lachlan Bray had 10 kills and five blocks …

Loyola Chicago (20-4, 10-1) its MIVA lead to two full games with a sweep of visiting Lindenwood (9-10, 6-5). Cole Schlothauer had 12 kills with no errors in 22 attacks, a block and five digs in the only MIVA match of the day … Ball State (15-8, 8-3) and Ohio State (16-9, 8-3) remained tied for second …

In Conference Carolinas, King (12-14, 7-5) got 18 kills from Warren Davis, who hit .500, and swept visiting Barton (3-17, 3-9) … Mount Olive (9-13, 5-7) swept at Lees-McRae (9-13, 5-6) behind Pedro Gonzales, who had 11 kills in 12 errorless attacks and eight blocks, two solo … Matthew Pilch had 19 kills and hit .429 as independent Queens (12-12) swept Belmont Abbey (13-13) of ConfCarolinas …

Daemen (14-4, 8-1) broke its first-place NEC tie with LIU (13-9, 7-2) with a 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 15-20 road victory. Four Daemen players had 12 or more kills, 17 by Cameron Milligan, who had had an assist, eight digs and three blocks, two solo. Luke Chandler had 23 kills for LIU and eight digs and two blocks, but no aces and eight serving errors …

St. Francis (PA) (10-11, 7-2) is tied for second with LIU after sweeping at Sacred Heart (7-10, 4-5). Andrew Deardorff had 11 kills, hit .391, and had an assist, an ace, three digs and a block … D’Youville (8-9, 1-7) got its first league win with a five-set victory at St. Francis Brooklyn (9-10, 4-4). D’Youville’s Kacper Taudul had 26 kills and Patrick Rogers had 28 for St. Francis to go with 11 digs and two blocks, one solo … Merrimack (9-11, 3-6) beat visiting Fairleigh Dickinson (4-15, 1-8) in four …

Edward Waters (12-4, 8-0) swept its SIAC match at Central State (12-13, 4-2), while independent Limestone (13-10) swept the SIAC’s Kentucky State (2-22) …

Lincoln Memorial (17-4) swept Alderson Broaddus (9-15) in a match of independents.