Hawai’i goes five to beat LBSU and stay unbeaten, all the NCAA men’s recaps

Hawai’i is still unbeaten in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Hawai’i’s Rado Parapunov had 27 kills, Long Beach State’s Spencer Olivier had 25, as the Rainbow Warriors took 3 hours, 14 minutes to win their Big West match Saturday.

The MIVA tournament bracket is set, and Austin Edge and Raymond Barsemian had some really big numbers in losing efforts.

BIG WEST — Top-ranked Hawai’i (11-0, 6-0) beat visiting Long Beach State (3-3) 24-26, 32-30, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8.

Rado Parapunov had 27 kills, hit .321, and had two aces, five digs, and seven blocks, one solo. Patrick Gasman had 17 kills, hit .481, and had two assists, two digs, and eight blocks, one solo. Jacob Thelle had four kills in five errorless attempts, 59 assists, and six digs Hawai’i hit .371.

Long Beach, which hit .307, was led by Spencer Olivier, who had 25 kills, an assist, an ace, seven blocks, and four digs. Ethan Siegfried had 19 kills with two errors in 24 swings to hit .708 and had an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Simon Anderson had six kills in 16 errorless attacks, an ace, two digs, and 11 blocks, one solo. Ryan Poole had a kill, 55 assists, an ace, three blocks, and six digs …

UC Santa Barbara (10-4, 5-3) swept at UC Irvine (2-11, 2-6) as four players had seven or more kills, 10 by Roy McFarland, who had an assist, two aces, and four digs. UCI’s Joel Schneidmiller had nine kills …

UC San Diego (3-7, 3-3) won in five at CSUN (1-5) as the Tritons hit .336. Kyle McCauley led with 22 kills, three assists, three aces, four blocks, and four digs. Ryan Ka had 14 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Collin Shannon had 12 kills, hit .417, and had three blocks and seven digs. CSUN’s Griffin Walters had 17 kills, Maciej Ptaszynski 16 and Daniel Wetter 15.

The next Big West action is Friday when Hawai’i goes to CSUN and Long Beach State plays at UC San Diego.

MIVA — After three matches Saturday that all went five, the league tournament is set. Conference records are in parentheses.

Lewis (12-2) claimed the No. 1 overall seed and plays No. 8 Quincy (2-12),

No. 2 Loyola Chicago (9-5) plays No. 7 Lindenwood (2-12).

No. 3 McKendree (9-5) plays No. 6 Purdue Fort Wayne (6-8).No. 4 Ball State (8-6) plays No. 5 Ohio State (8-6).

Saturday, Ball State beat McKendree. Blake Reardon led with 21 kills while hitting .457 and he had an assist, three aces, nine blocks, and nine digs. Felix Egharevba had seven kills and 16 blocks, two solo …

Lindenwood beat Purdue Fort Wayne as Diego Negron had 21 kills and AJ Lewis had 19 and four blocks. PFW’s Vicente Ibarra had 20 kills …

Quincy beat Ohio State as Omari Wheeler had 17 kills. Ohio State’s Martin Lallemand had 23 while hitting .515.

EIVA — George Mason (14-6, 11-5) bounced back from getting swept the day before to beat visiting Penn State (17-3, 14-2) in five. Hayden Wagner led with 21 kills as he hit .368 and had three aces, two blocks, and eight digs. The Patriots hit .336.

Penn State, which hit. 306, got 21 kills from Cal Fisher. He hit .404 and had three aces, a block, and five digs …

NJIT (13-5, 13-3) won in three at Saint Francis (5-18, 4-12) as the Highlanders hit .360. Alvaro Gimeno led wtih 11 kills, two assists, two aces, five blocks, and six digs.

MPSF — UCLA (13-4) won in four at Grand Canyon (4-10) as five players had seven or more kills. Austin Matautia led with 12, two assists, two blocks, and four digs. Hugo Fisher had 16 kills for GCU to go with three digs and four blocks, one solo …

Stanford (3-13) beat visiting Concordia (3-11) in five despite 25 kills by Raymond Barsemian. Luke Turner had 19 kills for Stanford and Aiden Peters had 15. Turner had two assists, four blocks, and seven digs. Peters had an assist, three blocks, and eight digs. Kyler Presho had eight kills and eight blocks.

Barsemian hit .347 and had three blocks and eight digs.

The next league matches are Friday when BYU is at UCLA, Grand Canyon goes to USC, and Pepperdine is at Stanford.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — In the lone league match of the day, Barton (9-8, 7-5) beat Erskine (9-13, 4-8) in five despite 29 kills by Erskine’s Edge Austin.

Five Barton players had eight or more kills, 15 by Adrian Inglesias. Absalon Williams had 11 kills and five solo blocks.

Edge, a redshirt-freshman, had nine errors in 60 swings to hit .333 and had an assist and six digs.

Conference Carolinas has a full slate of matches on Tuesday.

